 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9 News)   Problem: Need to research severe weather. Solution: Fly a drone on a high-fire-danger day. Problem: Drone crashes and sparks fire   (9news.com) divider line
9
    More: Dumbass, Boulder, Colorado, Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Coroner, Table Mountain Fire, Sheriff, Colorado, sheriff's office, University of Colorado at Boulder  
•       •       •

352 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2022 at 8:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lithium batteries ftw
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of the 8 wildfires in New Mexico this month, one was caused by downed power lines, two were controlled burns that stopped being controlled, and the remaining five do not have causes yet.  It's too dry out west.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You got the data you wanted
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like a lack of raaaaaaiaiaiaiaiainnnnnn
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
See. Proof we're better off staying home. But. Nooooooo. Freedom.  Freedom to f up.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Table Mountain? It crashed due to Corliss Effect.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In retrospect, those rotor blades made of flint may not have been a great idea
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Also:

University of Colorado's aerospace engineering department were at the Table Mountain Radio Quiet Zone using a drone

What the fark.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah, I think the last time we had measurable rainfall here, big hair and acid washed jeans were popular and Russia had a formidable military.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.