(CBS News) Impatient passenger deploys slide to exit aircraft. Loses style points for not grabbing a couple of beers on the way out
    American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, O'Hare International Airport, Chicago, Republic Airlines  
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What... is that a big deal?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They still have beers on planes these days?
 
Bslim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Before the plane could reach the jet bridge, McKnight allegedly opened the boarding door, deploying the emergency slide. She then used the slide to exit the airplane onto the tarmac, according to American Airlines.
"The individual was quickly apprehended by local law enforcement and has been placed on American's internal refuse list pending further investigation,"

Seriously, what's your endgame when you pull sh*t like that? Surely you aint thinking you'll get a high-five "we cool, brah"
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bslim: Before the plane could reach the jet bridge, McKnight allegedly opened the boarding door, deploying the emergency slide. She then used the slide to exit the airplane onto the tarmac, according to American Airlines.
"The individual was quickly apprehended by local law enforcement and has been placed on American's internal refuse list pending further investigation,"

Seriously, what's your endgame when you pull sh*t like that? Surely you aint thinking you'll get a high-five "we cool, brah"


When you see people storming the Capitol with little to no consequence, and encouragement from the President and high-ranking "leaders" to do that and similar behavior, and are told it's fine and good by propaganda media 24/7, then you think you can do anything you want.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: They still have beers on planes these days?


They don't pat you down at the gate!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bslim: Before the plane could reach the jet bridge, McKnight allegedly opened the boarding door, deploying the emergency slide. She then used the slide to exit the airplane onto the tarmac, according to American Airlines.
"The individual was quickly apprehended by local law enforcement and has been placed on American's internal refuse list pending further investigation,"

Seriously, what's your endgame when you pull sh*t like that? Surely you aint thinking you'll get a high-five "we cool, brah"


Im pretty sure these are crazy eyes. I doubt she had a plan farther than "I want..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"I ain't goin to Chicago!"
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Bslim: Before the plane could reach the jet bridge, McKnight allegedly opened the boarding door, deploying the emergency slide. She then used the slide to exit the airplane onto the tarmac, according to American Airlines.
"The individual was quickly apprehended by local law enforcement and has been placed on American's internal refuse list pending further investigation,"

Seriously, what's your endgame when you pull sh*t like that? Surely you aint thinking you'll get a high-five "we cool, brah"

When you see people storming the Capitol with little to no consequence, and encouragement from the President and high-ranking "leaders" to do that and similar behavior, and are told it's fine and good by propaganda media 24/7, then you think you can do anything you want.


Americans have been moving closer and closer to a 24/7 you ain't the boss of me mentality that applies to everything and anything they want to do.

It's either their god-given right or just another personal freedom that someone else is trampling all over.

What you said is just the latest push in that direction. Admittedly, it was a hell of a push too.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And he should be charged by the airline for a replacement slide and putting it in, along with any other expenses they can figure out. Start making it hurt to do these things, and do it very publicly.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah, if you're going to pull that move you've got your work cut out for you. We all saw the flight attendant and now we expect a higher caliber performance in subsequent renditions. Amateur.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least he didn't deploy Otto.

/whee
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Bud Lite presents: 'Real Men of Genius'..." (♫ "Real Men of Genius..." ♫)
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bslim: Before the plane could reach the jet bridge, McKnight allegedly opened the boarding door, deploying the emergency slide. She then used the slide to exit the airplane onto the tarmac, according to American Airlines.
"The individual was quickly apprehended by local law enforcement and has been placed on American's internal refuse list pending further investigation,"

Seriously, what's your endgame when you pull sh*t like that? Surely you aint thinking you'll get a high-five "we cool, brah"


What a farking shortsighted, selfish, stupid individual. Good luck ever flying commercial again, Ms. McKnight. You done girl.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Bslim: Before the plane could reach the jet bridge, McKnight allegedly opened the boarding door, deploying the emergency slide. She then used the slide to exit the airplane onto the tarmac, according to American Airlines.
"The individual was quickly apprehended by local law enforcement and has been placed on American's internal refuse list pending further investigation,"

Seriously, what's your endgame when you pull sh*t like that? Surely you aint thinking you'll get a high-five "we cool, brah"

Im pretty sure these are crazy eyes. I doubt she had a plan farther than "I want..."
[Fark user image image 425x238]


The kitty cat on her neck told her to do it, and that everything would be ok.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image image 406x540]


That is funny. I wanna party with that guy.
 
