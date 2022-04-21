 Skip to content
(ABC 57 South Bend)   Oh SCHEETZ, a burglary suspect was arrested for allegedly breaking into a car dealership just one hour after he was released from jail   (abc57.com) divider line
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A+ for effort
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So he's no quitter. Subby has a problem with that?

Man's just out there trying to reach his full potential.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You don't see this kind of shiat at Wawa.
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Noah Scheetz" sounds like one of Lenny and Squiggy's friends down at the Pizza Bowl.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The case was broken by consulting detective Holmes, who identified the culprit in a message to police:

"Noah Scheetz. - Sherlock"
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'd like one of you Puritans to explain how else he was supposed to get home.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Add that to his rapscheetz
 
