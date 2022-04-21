 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   It is not "cancel culture" when your dumb behavior that you posted online got your business in trouble   (jalopnik.com) divider line
70
•       •       •

70 Comments     (+0 »)
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't deliberately obscuring a driver or cyclist's vision on the road a crime, even in Texas? That's just reckless driving.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They call it "cancel culture".
We call it "the consequences of their actions".
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Granted, it may be a bit cruel to the employees who had nothing to do with <insert whatever idiotic thing the CEO did here>
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"The Cancel Culture of Northern Aggression" as it's now refered to in Florida's primary school curriculum.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why isn't "rolling coal" treated as pollution?

You can get a ticket for driving an oilburner with clouds of smoke, can't you?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh good, he provided video evidence of his crime.

You dumb fark.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Everyone has a plan until they get kicked in the nuts by a guy wearing pedal clip-in shoes.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But but the cyclist looked at him the wrong way and disrespected him.   He had no choice.  It was self-defense.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

whidbey: Why isn't "rolling coal" treated as pollution?

You can get a ticket for driving an oilburner with clouds of smoke, can't you?


I'm pretty sure it's illegal in most places in the US (if not everywhere). But when the police look the other way because "boys will be boys," it kind of makes the whole law thing irrelevant.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is why it's against my beliefs to talk to or about a right winger as if it was a person.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I beat the crap out of some old guy. Now no one will be my friend. CANCEL CULTURE!
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I am amused.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
christwhatanasshole.jpg
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The penalty for rolling coal should be being banned from using any motorized vehicle for 3-5 years.

Repeat offenders should be forced to wear biker spandex every day until such time as their butt looks good in it.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Isn't deliberately obscuring a driver or cyclist's vision on the road a crime, even in Texas? That's just reckless driving.


Yes, it is probably assault and/or battery, depending on specifically what happened. Similar to spitting on someone.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's not "rolling coal", that's just regular diesel exhaust.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
These rightwingers really are stupid arrogant man-children, aren't they?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I very much disagree subby.

That's EXACTLY what cancel culture means for the people constantly moaning about it.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dunno... there's three diesel repair and performance shops in McKinney, and they're all run by people who look like thumbs with faces drawn on them.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"tuner shop"

More like detuner.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
he didn't think that someone's personal action should "affect the place of business where they work at."

Look at this chud.  Just look at him.  Basically, this is an adult human saying he should be be able to do whatever he wants without any consequences, presumably because he's a special snowflake.

I don't doubt for a second he does believe this.  I also believe that there are millions of Americans who agree with him, and they are the reason this country is circling the drain.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: The penalty for rolling coal should be being banned from using any motorized vehicle for 3-5 years.

Repeat offenders should be forced to wear biker spandex every day until such time as their butt looks good in it.


... not your personal erotica site!
 
bughunter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: he didn't think that someone's personal action should "affect the place of business where they work at."

Look at this chud.  Just look at him.  Basically, this is an adult human saying he should be be able to do whatever he wants without any consequences, presumably because he's a special snowflake.

I don't doubt for a second he does believe this.  I also believe that there are millions of Americans who agree with him, and they are the reason this country is circling the drain.


And he ends his sentences with prepositions!
 
bunny_of_chaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When does Texas get its own tag?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Shostie: whidbey: Why isn't "rolling coal" treated as pollution?

You can get a ticket for driving an oilburner with clouds of smoke, can't you?

I'm pretty sure it's illegal in most places in the US (if not everywhere). But when the police look the other way because "boys will be boys," it kind of makes the whole law thing irrelevant.


The EPA considers it an illegal modification of a car's exhaust system, but feds don't enforce it.  Only a handful of states have explicitly made it illegal either as a car mod or a form of assault.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: he didn't think that someone's personal action should "affect the place of business where they work at."

Look at this chud.  Just look at him.  Basically, this is an adult human saying he should be be able to do whatever he wants without any consequences, presumably because he's a special snowflake.

I don't doubt for a second he does believe this.  I also believe that there are millions of Americans who agree with him, and they are the reason this country is circling the drain.


I wonder how many businesses he boycotts because of the"gheys" or "globalists."
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bughunter: gilgigamesh: he didn't think that someone's personal action should "affect the place of business where they work at."

Look at this chud.  Just look at him.  Basically, this is an adult human saying he should be be able to do whatever he wants without any consequences, presumably because he's a special snowflake.

I don't doubt for a second he does believe this.  I also believe that there are millions of Americans who agree with him, and they are the reason this country is circling the drain.

And he ends his sentences with prepositions!


Yes, that's what I was referring to.

Oh wait: you thought it was because he rolled coal on a cyclist?  No no no no.  He should get a medal for that!

j/k
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bunny_of_chaos: When does Texas get its own tag?


If it does, it should be a Texas-shaped piece of toast.
 
abbarach
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

anfrind: They call it "cancel culture".
We call it "the consequences of their actions".


I move to rename it "consequence culture".
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He sounds like a dipshiat to begin with.

I wonder if it's one of those shiatbags who has a show on Velocity/Motortrend TV?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: he didn't think that someone's personal action should "affect the place of business where they work at."

Look at this chud.  Just look at him.  Basically, this is an adult human saying he should be be able to do whatever he wants without any consequences, presumably because he's a special snowflake.

I don't doubt for a second he does believe this.  I also believe that there are millions of Americans who agree with him, and they are the reason this country is circling the drain.


No one is saying that.  See, the thing is that as a society, we have a set of rules and consequences that go with those rules.  Some of you farkers think you get to go outside of that and make up your own rules to punish people, just like the old days.  It's very... progressive of you.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

whidbey: bunny_of_chaos: When does Texas get its own tag?

If it does, it should be a Texas-shaped piece of toast.


But I like toast
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The gods of Finding Out fully support everyone's right to Fark Around.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: That's not "rolling coal", that's just regular diesel exhaust.


So, intention aside, he didn't do a good job?
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Granted, it may be a bit cruel to the employees who had nothing to do with <insert whatever idiotic thing the CEO did here>


Don't work for a douche canoe.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

chitownmike: HoratioGates: The penalty for rolling coal should be being banned from using any motorized vehicle for 3-5 years.

Repeat offenders should be forced to wear biker spandex every day until such time as their butt looks good in it.

... not your personal erotica site!


Lol... says you.
 
D135
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe the guy on the bicycle has a DUI and cant drive.  Maybe its just a guy who is training for a marathon.  I don't get why people like this are just so spiteful for no reason...

...drives a jacked up Diesel, posts incriminating stuff to FaceBook, complains about cancel culture...

Oh, he has a low IQ and a small penis.  Never mind, I figured it out.
 
wage0048
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Cancel Culture" is the whining of assholes when people finally get sick of dealing with said assholes.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whidbey: Why isn't "rolling coal" treated as pollution?

You can get a ticket for driving an oilburner with clouds of smoke, can't you?


Why isn't this qualifying as an assault? I you so much as sneeze on a cop, that's assault (because particulates).
 
pheelix
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Somacandra: Isn't deliberately obscuring a driver or cyclist's vision on the road a crime, even in Texas? That's just reckless driving.

Yes, it is probably assault and/or battery, depending on specifically what happened. Similar to spitting on someone.


Further down that page there's another law: § 70.084  SAFE PASSING OF VULNERABLE ROAD USERS.

Asshole driver violated the shiat out of that one.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Somacandra: Isn't deliberately obscuring a driver or cyclist's vision on the road a crime, even in Texas? That's just reckless driving.

Yes, it is probably assault and/or battery, depending on specifically what happened. Similar to spitting on someone.


Any assault with a vehicle or other deadly weapon should result in that vehicle or weapon being confiscated through asset forfeiture laws.

The cops can sell it to buy new toys. Dipshiat can buy it back if he can afford it, and if not . . . well, maybe he can afford a bicycle to get to work.

Everybody wins, especially if the next asshole rolls coal on him.
 
Bslim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
OH DEAR GOD WHY? WHY WON'T YOU "WOKES " TOLERATE THE HEINOUS REPREHENSIBLE SH*T THAT I DO!?!

I'M BEIIIIING CANCELLED!
 
maxheck
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the whole concept of the term "Cancel Culture" is based on someone facing backlash for some dumbass behavior.

"I'm being cancelled!"

No, numbnuts, you're facing the consequences of your behavior.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: These rightwingers really are stupid arrogant man-children, aren't they?


They're schoolyard bullies all grown up.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yes, it is "cancel culture".
And it's good.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
payattention
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: These rightwingers really are stupid arrogant man-children, aren't they?


Yes. Yes, they are.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am so tired of the "Obvious Ramifications" culture we live in today. Can we please go back to the "Anonymous Asshole" way of life?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wage0048: "Cancel Culture" is the whining of assholes when people finally get sick of dealing with said assholes.


cheatsheet.comView Full Size


No one farking learns anything, do they?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.