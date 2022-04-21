 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Taxi driver makes a HUGE tip
7
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
De-ee-ee-eeecent
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good man.  That's how it's done.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If that's just the tip...
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That was a very nice story. Always love to hear about people who had good lives. Usually only hear about people who are miserable in their lives... Loud and clear.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's a Mensch!
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's Nova Scotia - great people.
I remember a story few years back about older couple who've won several millions in 6/49. Then they decided - fark it, we have our pensions, we have our house, what more do we need? And so they gave it all away.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I go all over. I take people to the Bronx, Brooklyn, I take 'em to Harlem. I don't care. Don't make no difference to me. It does to some. Some won't even take spooks. Don't make no difference to me.

https://getyarn.io/yarn-clip/c3ac27ae-be1d-47d5-a578-79c84379521b
 
