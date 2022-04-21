 Skip to content
(idaho news.com)   "Our fosters offer shelter and food and a warm place, but they also offer a lot more than that. They are lifesavers for homeless, abandoned, and orphaned cats." Welcome to Caturday   (idahonews.com) divider line
    More: Caturday, Pay It Forward, unwanted cats  
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
c.stocksy.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
photos.smugmug.comView Full Size
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I actually had to gleefully scroll down and look for the greenlit link, because it's official, I'm addicted to Caturday!

Bubbles, though, cautiously approves of you all, but he's still has reservations about your severe lack of disco:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Good Times
Youtube 51r5f5OdIY0
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Charlie gifs!
Charlie adores the pea tendrils and dandelions we get from the yard
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

He's looking handsome as ever.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

♥ :D
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

You and Charlie invited me to the dark side, and I gotta say: If this is evil, I don't wanna be good!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not a minute too soon!  Work settled down for a bit, and is now back to being a frustrating pain in the ass!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

KC & The Sunshine Band - Get Down Tonight • TopPop
Youtube 9wJLMe2mLoE
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

OMG the shirts; the bell bottoms; the hair; the dancing -- this is fantastic!

I'm cranking this up while Bubbles is sleeping in the garage, but I guarantee you when he wakes up, he's totally going to approve!
 
JediQ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Good grief, I just laughed out loud at that and woke up the cat!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Forry from yesterday

Fark user imageView Full Size

Forry from 2016...when he still had the new kitty smell
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yobbery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Caturday!

I turned in my work release today. It states there are no restrictions, but I do need an accommodation to attend pulmonary rehab three times a week.

I've lost a total of seventy pounds so far on Ozempic. I'm at two thirty now and my target weight is two fifteen. The morning sickness it causes is downright cruel and I think I can start tapering off the drug now. I need to speak with the endocrinologist about that.

I woke up this morning feeling terrible and started having cold sweats after I took a shower. Cold sweats is how all this shiat started almost one year ago to the day. I'm going to take it as a fluke, but if it happens tomorrow morning that's going to be cause for concern.

If I wake up tomorrow morning without the sweats I'm going to go ahead and make the appointment with the surgeon. He's supposed to be an excellent surgeon with lung transplantation as his specialty. I also need to be evaluated by pulmonary rehab and get that scheduled.

Other than that my Wife and Biscuit are doing fine. We're all hanging in there.

photos.smugmug.comView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Aww...he didn't have his freckles yet!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Had my annual thyroid blood work done today. So far my TSH is in the low value, which means I am trending toward Hyperthyroid, I'm Hashimoto so this is a value that may mean I am over medicated..the T3 and T4 will tell the entire tale..just annoyin as I have not lost any weight..as hyper means your thyroid is in overdrive and you lose a ton of weight..Not going to be that lucky, and I will have to go in and actully see the doc...*ugh* I like him, he is really good at what he does, but he is always late..and I dont fancy sitting in the lobby for an hour
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

That's great news, yobbery!  I really hope those cold sweats don't come back!  Good to see you.  ♥
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.