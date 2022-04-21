 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Snail-mail getting demoted to glacial speed   (npr.org) divider line
28
    More: Obvious, United States Postal Service, Mail, The Postal Service, part of the postal service, Dntel, U.S. Postal Service, new standards, first-class package  
•       •       •

938 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2022 at 9:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is something up with which Benjamin Franklin, the Boobiesmaster General, would not put.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: This is something up with which Benjamin Franklin, the Boobiesmaster General, would not put.


Best filterpwn ever
 
CrustyHoor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SergeantObvious: iron de havilland: This is something up with which Benjamin Franklin, the Boobiesmaster General, would not put.

Best filterpwn ever


And historically accurate!
 
drunkest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AIR IS OLD TECH WE NEED TO BE ON THE FOREFRONT OF AUTOMOBILE TRANSPORT!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm old enough to remember when things got better and quicker with time, now they get worse.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. USPS is a relic of the past. All they do is deliver the junk mail that goes right into the trash bin.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A classic example of managers running a service to the wrong metric:

The USPS says it wants to get more out of its ground network, saying the average truck runs at only 40% capacity.

By this measure your postman shouldn't be sent on their route until they have 100 200 300 pounds of crushing mail in the sack.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrustyHoor: SergeantObvious: iron de havilland: This is something up with which Benjamin Franklin, the Boobiesmaster General, would not put.

Best filterpwn ever

And historically accurate!


Give me some credit guys.

Best deliberate filterpwn ever ;D
 
ZOXXO
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please allow 4-6 weeks for delivery.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They must have gotten out of flight contracts with FedEx and UPS.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA it's 1st class packages only. If that's no longer their wheelhouse then legit move.

USPS is so multi-faceted it'd make your head spin.  Most wouldn't believe the vast classes of mail.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b0rg9: FTA it's 1st class packages only. If that's no longer their wheelhouse then legit move.

USPS is so multi-faceted it'd make your head spin.  Most wouldn't believe the vast classes of mail.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I'm old enough to remember when things got better and quicker with time, now they get worse.


This.  I remember when a packages📦 took six to eight weeks.
 
CrustyHoor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: CrustyHoor: SergeantObvious: iron de havilland: This is something up with which Benjamin Franklin, the Boobiesmaster General, would not put.

Best filterpwn ever

And historically accurate!

Give me some credit guys.

Best deliberate filterpwn ever ;D


Much respect for that!
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Boobiesmaster General would at least issue more interesting collectable stamps,
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Meh. USPS is a relic of the past. All they do is deliver the junk mail that goes right into the trash bin.


Which should be required to be emailed only jfc.
Why the USPS doesn't become an ISP is beyond me.
They could have awesome email addresses and change for them.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh DeJoy.  So much joy is getting to me.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
From 3 days to 4-5 days, for less co2 emissions. I dont have a problem with that.

Not that I live in the US anymore.

There are many countries in the world where 4-5 days would not be considered "glacial speed"
 
jso2897
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Meh. USPS is a relic of the past. All they do is deliver the junk mail that goes right into the trash bin.


Says the sad, middle-aged schlumph who is still trolling Fark for self validation in 2022.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jso2897: Flushing It All Away: Meh. USPS is a relic of the past. All they do is deliver the junk mail that goes right into the trash bin.

Says the sad, middle-aged schlumph who is still trolling Fark for self validation in 2022.


Someone seems awfully upset at facts.

In 1972, junk mail was roughly 25 percent of all mailpieces delivered. In 1982, that jumped to 32 percent, according to Leonard. In 2019, it was 63 percent.

Maybe if we actually care about the environment, we should probably downsize the number of people, equipment, and energy we use to distribute what amounts to unsolicited trash to hundreds of millions of people?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: jso2897: Flushing It All Away: Meh. USPS is a relic of the past. All they do is deliver the junk mail that goes right into the trash bin.

Says the sad, middle-aged schlumph who is still trolling Fark for self validation in 2022.


Someone seems awfully upset at facts.


Sorry, but aren't you a Trumper?

If you're not I'm sorry for the accusation, but I'm not sure that you have a good relationship with facts.
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We can all thank the orange god-Emporer who charged his joyous minion to add value to the competitors to our constitutionally required delivery service.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

CrustyHoor: SergeantObvious: iron de havilland: This is something up with which Benjamin Franklin, the Boobiesmaster General, would not put.

Best filterpwn ever

And historically accurate!


Wasn't he in Charlotte?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Flushing It All Away: jso2897: Flushing It All Away: Meh. USPS is a relic of the past. All they do is deliver the junk mail that goes right into the trash bin.

Says the sad, middle-aged schlumph who is still trolling Fark for self validation in 2022.


Someone seems awfully upset at facts.

Sorry, but aren't you a Trumper?

If you're not I'm sorry for the accusation, but I'm not sure that you have a good relationship with facts.


Why the bell would you think I'm a Trumped? That guy was an unabashed menace throughout his entire life. What in gods name would make you think ANY New Yorker would support that idiot doing anything he's ever bumbled his way through?
 
guinsu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ISO15693: From 3 days to 4-5 days, for less co2 emissions. I dont have a problem with that.

Not that I live in the US anymore.

There are many countries in the world where 4-5 days would not be considered "glacial speed"


It's amazing that Eden talking to some Europeans, our mail system is so much faster and more reliable. I never worry a package would go missing. I mean it happens, just so rarely.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: iron de havilland: Flushing It All Away: jso2897: Flushing It All Away: Meh. USPS is a relic of the past. All they do is deliver the junk mail that goes right into the trash bin.

Says the sad, middle-aged schlumph who is still trolling Fark for self validation in 2022.


Someone seems awfully upset at facts.

Sorry, but aren't you a Trumper?

If you're not I'm sorry for the accusation, but I'm not sure that you have a good relationship with facts.

Why the bell would you think I'm a Trumped? That guy was an unabashed menace throughout his entire life. What in gods name would make you think ANY New Yorker would support that idiot doing anything he's ever bumbled his way through?


Weren't you trashing Islam but not other Abrahamic religions in a Fark thread the other day? That's the sort of rhetoric that's common amongst Trumpers.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Flushing It All Away: iron de havilland: Flushing It All Away: jso2897: Flushing It All Away: Meh. USPS is a relic of the past. All they do is deliver the junk mail that goes right into the trash bin.

Says the sad, middle-aged schlumph who is still trolling Fark for self validation in 2022.


Someone seems awfully upset at facts.

Sorry, but aren't you a Trumper?

If you're not I'm sorry for the accusation, but I'm not sure that you have a good relationship with facts.

Why the bell would you think I'm a Trumped? That guy was an unabashed menace throughout his entire life. What in gods name would make you think ANY New Yorker would support that idiot doing anything he's ever bumbled his way through?

Weren't you trashing Islam but not other Abrahamic religions in a Fark thread the other day? That's the sort of rhetoric that's common amongst Trumpers.


I was trashing Islam because - unlike any other Abrahamic religion in my lifetime - they've been intent in trying to kill as much of humanity as they possibly can. And then, when they decide to settle in the first world, the violently erupt at our secularism by shooting up newspaper offices and rioting random people exercising their right to free speech. It's not like the morons running the Creationist museum in Kentucky are sending suicide bombers into cafes to make their point.

Road signs and improvised missiles aren't really on the same level of farked in the head.

I have issues with all religion (it's hilariously farcical), but I have particular issues with those based on blowing up the FiDi of my hometown and killing nearly 3000 innocent people going about their day in some idle September Tuesday.

Fark ALL those people and the religions that enables them.
 
snarfblam
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: iron de havilland: Flushing It All Away: iron de havilland: Flushing It All Away: jso2897: Flushing It All Away: Meh. USPS is a relic of the past. All they do is deliver the junk mail that goes right into the trash bin.

Says the sad, middle-aged schlumph who is still trolling Fark for self validation in 2022.


Someone seems awfully upset at facts.

Sorry, but aren't you a Trumper?

If you're not I'm sorry for the accusation, but I'm not sure that you have a good relationship with facts.

Why the bell would you think I'm a Trumped? That guy was an unabashed menace throughout his entire life. What in gods name would make you think ANY New Yorker would support that idiot doing anything he's ever bumbled his way through?

Weren't you trashing Islam but not other Abrahamic religions in a Fark thread the other day? That's the sort of rhetoric that's common amongst Trumpers.

I was trashing Islam because - unlike any other Abrahamic religion in my lifetime - they've been intent in trying to kill as much of humanity as they possibly can. And then, when they decide to settle in the first world, the violently erupt at our secularism by shooting up newspaper offices and rioting random people exercising their right to free speech. It's not like the morons running the Creationist museum in Kentucky are sending suicide bombers into cafes to make their point.

Road signs and improvised missiles aren't really on the same level of farked in the head.

I have issues with all religion (it's hilariously farcical), but I have particular issues with those based on blowing up the FiDi of my hometown and killing nearly 3000 innocent people going about their day in some idle September Tuesday.

Fark ALL those people and the religions that enables them.


Right, definitely not a Trumper here. No sir. No way, no how.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.