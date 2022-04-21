 Skip to content
Russian Defense Ministry research institute's on fire, yo
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Background: The Tver Research Institute focuses on the development of anti-aircraft and air & space defence weapons, navigation devices, and control, guidance, and orientation systems for ground, airbourne, and space machines.

So this would be like DARPA catching fire?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't read the comments, Ray.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Background: The Tver Research Institute focuses on the development of anti-aircraft and air & space defence weapons, navigation devices, and control, guidance, and orientation systems for ground, airbourne, and space machines.

So this would be like DARPA catching fire?


Well, with how well they've performed... DERPA would be more accurate.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank god for Europa Universalis I know where Tver is.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin: Hello Xi, old friend, can I make for you nice trade of many potato for some precision missiles, please and thankings you!

Pooh Bear: New honeypot, who dis?
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this connected to the successful US laser test earlier? They must have missed the popcorn.

/ stop touching yourself Kent
 
SidFishious
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Die, motherf*ckers. The only good Russian is a dead Russian. I'm liberal and understanding as f*ck, but f*ck these motherf*ckers.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is ot on fire, comrades...is a special heating operation.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, those Switchblades have a WAY longer range than I thought.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sergey lit cigarette too soon after giving himself petroleum enema to get drunk because one can afford vodak anymore
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia seems to be catching fire a lot today for some reason.


Good.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's right along the Moscow-St. Petersburg rail line.

If this part of the war, then the Ukrainians have deep insertion special ops forces, or there are some Russians disgruntled enough and brave enough to engage in direct sabotage.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It...uh...it fell out of a window.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: That's right along the Moscow-St. Petersburg rail line.

If this part of the war, then the Ukrainians have deep insertion special ops forces, or there are some Russians disgruntled enough and brave enough to engage in direct sabotage.


Or it could just be that Russia is incompetent at everything but vodak and cheating and someone left the stove on.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you call a burning Russian ministry research institute? A good start.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: It...uh...it fell out of a window.


In a cruise missile which I was testing during my lunch break.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A research agency like this is an interesting target because it will make no difference in the outcome of this war.  It does however send a message that you're deeply infiltrated and vulnerable to sabotage.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maumee419
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sabotage?
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this like the "terrorist bombings" in 1999 that Putin had his goons do in order to justify the Chechen War?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I have the feels this was accidentally self inflicted by testing one of one of their new weaponry systems or something /armchair general represent!
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: That's right along the Moscow-St. Petersburg rail line.

If this part of the war, then the Ukrainians have deep insertion special ops forces, or there are some Russians disgruntled enough and brave enough to engage in direct sabotage.


If it wasn't for the strategic importance - and central role - of both facilities I'd dismiss any speculation along those lines as pure rubbish. BUT the equivalent of DARPA burning down on the very same day as their biggest chemical solvent plant (which is very important for a lot of industrial activity)....... I'm not saying it's exactly likely, but I wouldn't dismiss the possibility out of hand anymore either.

If it wasn't just standard old Russian corruption/incompetency behind it then I'd wager the most likely of the more sensational causes would be internal sabotage by anti-Putin folks. Ukrainian special forces are a little busy inside Ukraine right now. But unless a pretty undeniable pattern continues, my money's still on standard old Russian corruption/incompetence. But now I'm actually interested to see if that holds up, because if it is Russian sabotage then THAT could get real interesting real fast.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: I can't read the comments, Ray.


Ours bot malfunction. Гугл переводчик твой друг . O dammit.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derpes_simplex: A research agency like this is an interesting target because it will make no difference in the outcome of this war.  It does however send a message that you're deeply infiltrated and vulnerable to sabotage.


Yes, and means they will spend resources to try and protect these types of targets.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian mechanic turns his car into fire-spitting destroyer
Youtube _241UdfNH5Q
 
sleze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Was the building named Riechstag?
 
SummerOf69
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Accusations of NATO terrorism in 3...2...
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It goes to join brave Russian cruiser Moskva!
 
SidFishious
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ehh, this is a hot take, but I'm more and more in favor of carpet bombing Russia. Yes, there are women and children, yet Russia is the greatest threat to the world. Their women are evil, like the men (rape that Ukranian woman, just don't tell me about it), and the kids will have a vendetta. They can all die. I barely care. Sorry.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Uzbeks? Didn't I say, "Nyet, with the matches!"
 
alienated
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SidFishious: Good. Die, motherf*ckers. The only good Russian is a dead Russian. I'm liberal and understanding as f*ck, but f*ck these motherf*ckers.


That's the kind of thinking that leads down a dark path to fascism and madness.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

maumee419: Sabotage?


I'm telling y'all.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SidFishious: Ehh, this is a hot take, but I'm more and more in favor of carpet bombing Russia. Yes, there are women and children, yet Russia is the greatest threat to the world. Their women are evil, like the men (rape that Ukranian woman, just don't tell me about it), and the kids will have a vendetta. They can all die. I barely care. Sorry.


Not everyone in Russia supports the war, or Putin. Millions of people there have also been making rational opinions based on the information they're allowed access to... it's just that they're being intentionally fed bad information. So I don't think genocide, as you're suggesting, is any less abhorrent being committed against the Russian civilian population.

If we let ourselves become as moral bankrupt as those we oppose then why bother fighting them in the first place? We already let them win.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They were developing fireproof pants for the ministry of propaganda. It did not go well.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

maumee419: Sabotage?


Putin screamed at someone to work harder to develop those super weapons, and when your hands are shaking while working with explosives... shiat happens.
 
Pert
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
On plus side, fire made way for GLORIOUS new tractor factory...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [YouTube video: Russian mechanic turns his car into fire-spitting destroyer]


Well that was a fun watch. Ty
 
SidFishious
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: SidFishious: Ehh, this is a hot take, but I'm more and more in favor of carpet bombing Russia. Yes, there are women and children, yet Russia is the greatest threat to the world. Their women are evil, like the men (rape that Ukranian woman, just don't tell me about it), and the kids will have a vendetta. They can all die. I barely care. Sorry.

Not everyone in Russia supports the war, or Putin. Millions of people there have also been making rational opinions based on the information they're allowed access to... it's just that they're being intentionally fed bad information. So I don't think genocide, as you're suggesting, is any less abhorrent being committed against the Russian civilian population.

If we let ourselves become as moral bankrupt as those we oppose then why bother fighting them in the first place? We already let them win.


In any other case, I'd agree with you. They've had enough clues that they're being lied to. I'm done. It's not dehumanizing, they are orcs who have no compassion. If the remaining Russians cared, they'd flee. Drown in a fire, scumf*cks. I have no love left for anyone who still calls themselves Republican. Bomb Florida and Texas, too. They've been fighting the rational. I'm done letting them win.
 
SidFishious
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

alienated: SidFishious: Good. Die, motherf*ckers. The only good Russian is a dead Russian. I'm liberal and understanding as f*ck, but f*ck these motherf*ckers.

That's the kind of thinking that leads down a dark path to fascism and madness.


They are mad fascists. Prove me wrong.
 
kindms
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: That's right along the Moscow-St. Petersburg rail line.

If this part of the war, then the Ukrainians have deep insertion special ops forces, or there are some Russians disgruntled enough and brave enough to engage in direct sabotage.


pretty sure ive seen some of these vignettes online
 
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
IS there anything Ukrainian tractors can't do?
 
Juc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
and nothing of value was lost.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm guessing this research department was investigating ways to remove Putin. Similar research is taking place all over Russia. I suspect there will be many more accidental fires and spontaneous ammo explosions.
 
SidFishious
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If Russia was completely gone, this world would be a better place.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

alienated: gameshowhost: [YouTube video: Russian mechanic turns his car into fire-spitting destroyer]

Well that was a fun watch. Ty


if loving a fire-spitting lada is wrong, i don't wanna be right
 
Tentacle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Table corner grabbing and foot tapping intensifies.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SidFishious: mongbiohazard: SidFishious: Ehh, this is a hot take, but I'm more and more in favor of carpet bombing Russia. Yes, there are women and children, yet Russia is the greatest threat to the world. Their women are evil, like the men (rape that Ukranian woman, just don't tell me about it), and the kids will have a vendetta. They can all die. I barely care. Sorry.

Not everyone in Russia supports the war, or Putin. Millions of people there have also been making rational opinions based on the information they're allowed access to... it's just that they're being intentionally fed bad information. So I don't think genocide, as you're suggesting, is any less abhorrent being committed against the Russian civilian population.

If we let ourselves become as moral bankrupt as those we oppose then why bother fighting them in the first place? We already let them win.

In any other case, I'd agree with you. They've had enough clues that they're being lied to. I'm done. It's not dehumanizing, they are orcs who have no compassion. If the remaining Russians cared, they'd flee. Drown in a fire, scumf*cks. I have no love left for anyone who still calls themselves Republican. Bomb Florida and Texas, too. They've been fighting the rational. I'm done letting them win.


I lived in Florida for a while. Took me three years to escape - and yes, I mean escape. I hated it there, and left as soon as I could. Guess it's a good thing you weren't in charge then or you'd have bombed me too before I could get out - and not everyone has that option.

I think you're just speaking emotionally, and not thinking about what you're even saying. Consider this sentence as a prime example, where you immediately - and quite spectacularly - contradict yourself within the space of the very same sentence:
It's not dehumanizing, they are orcs who have no compassion.

If we're just going to allow our enemies to convince us to be as morally bankrupt as they are then it makes no sense at all to even bother fighting them, instead it would make more sense to join them. I'm not OK with that.
 
