(Twitter)   I challenge Jim Bakker to name one, just one
84
    More: Dumbass, shot  
•       •       •

84 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Martin Luther King, Jr? I mean, it wasn't at a pulpit... Oh, and it's definitely not what he's talking about, but it's still a Christian minister being murdered for preaching on a controversial social issue.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: Martin Luther King, Jr? I mean, it wasn't at a pulpit... Oh, and it's definitely not what he's talking about, but it's still a Christian minister being murdered for preaching on a controversial social issue.


Malcolm X was a minister too. And he's definitely not who Bakker is thinking of.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, but do you know how many people his food buckets have killed?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A lot of pastors get run off, too.
One of the ones I helped pick, for instance... just because he officiated his brother's and his brother's (new) husband's wedding.

But I suspect that like:

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Bootleg: Martin Luther King, Jr? I mean, it wasn't at a pulpit... Oh, and it's definitely not what he's talking about, but it's still a Christian minister being murdered for preaching on a controversial social issue.

Malcolm X was a minister too. And he's definitely not who Bakker is thinking of.


these are not the pastors being talked about.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can you show us on this doll where the pulpit is located?
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They will kill us in our pulpits. You don't believe me?

No, because we're not that lucky
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You banged an assistant.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh...right that's different
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh please, Jim Bakker? This is some very low-hanging fruit.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he needs any help getting up on that cross, I've got a hammer and some time...
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're not going to be able to preach much longer"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering how many people Jim Bakker stole from, if someone was going to shoot him, they'd have done it already.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's crazy we haven't heard about this in the news. Something like that probably would've been mentioned by SOMEONE

Also, let's not forget this is the "don't question it, just go with it crowd," so...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how the shirt underneath his sport coat matches the baseball cap he's wearing on television.  Classy.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory: I'm surprised someone hasn't done a mashup with the elephant seal who had his bukket taken away
Vic Berger Presents Jim Bakker's Buckets
Youtube rOH37W0jPpA
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American Christians, most specifically their pastors and preachers, are the absolute proof there is no god else he would smite them all.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was that preacher in Illinois that got capped but he only taught (citation required) that gawd wanted you to be rich so give up 10% off the top and Gawd will give you ten times that. But you gotta prey, er, pray and really believe.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there were one iota of truth to this, they would be screaming names from the rooftops.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Martin Luther King, Jr? I mean, it wasn't at a pulpit... Oh, and it's definitely not what he's talking about, but it's still a Christian minister being murdered for preaching on a controversial social issue.


You can read more in next month's issue of

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's you. That's what you sound like.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'd be nice, but no. This isn't happening.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could come up with a list but there wouldn't be any Americans on it.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just gonna leave this here since it's good o'l Bakker... 
ICP-Hellalujah
Youtube x8gwXPslzuU
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it happen at churches in Bowling Green?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he's for better control then?

*crickets*
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
better gun control that is... damnit.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I recall there was a Pastor named Jesus who gave sermons on a mount and was publicly murdered for his religious views
 
NDP2 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jim Bakker is a convicted felon.

Whenever I see a thread about Bakker, I feel obligated to post that fact. Moreover, if it were up to me, I'd have every future FARK story about Bakker identify him as "Jim 'Convicted Felon' Baker" in the headline.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is this: you are busy trying to debunk felons and ignoring real issues.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: You banged rapedan assistant.

[Fark user image 489x525]

Oh...right that's different


FTFY.
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Yeah, but do you know how many people his food buckets have killed?


Not nearly enough?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: American Christians, most specifically their pastors and preachers, are the absolute proof there is no god else he would smite them all.


The staunchest atheists in the world are the fundy preacher megachurch types. If they even believed there was a snowflakes chance in a volcano that God was watching they'd know they'd be on the express elevator to the deepest pits of Hell.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: As I recall there was a Pastor named Jesus who gave sermons on a mount and was publicly murdered for his religious views


Murdered? More like suicide by cop.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this were true -- if evangelical preachers were getting hunted down and murdered, much like abortion doctors for example -- the world would be a much better and happier place.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the last person actually targeted personally in a church was George Tiller in 2009.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christianity if filled with con artists, must be a requirement, not even remotely surprising.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: The Exit Stencilist: As I recall there was a Pastor named Jesus who gave sermons on a mount and was publicly murdered for his religious views

Murdered? More like suicide by cop.


Oh snap!

That'd make an awesome episode of Law & Order
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christian pastors? Well, Jim Bakker should be safe.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives lie all the time.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pulpit? Is that where he shot his load?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More projection as Christians (well, all the bloody cults of Abraham really) continue gleefully murdering others. The Christian ones really love killing gheys and aborshun doctors.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: Obligatory: I'm surprised someone hasn't done a mashup with the elephant seal who had his bukket taken away
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/rOH37W0jPpA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Oh look.  It comes in handy singles now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: The pulpit? Is that where he shot his load?


No, that was the church secretary
 
Riomp300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I challenge convicted felonJim Bakker to name one, just one.
/headline fixed
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And nothing of value will be lost."
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: Bootleg: Martin Luther King, Jr? I mean, it wasn't at a pulpit... Oh, and it's definitely not what he's talking about, but it's still a Christian minister being murdered for preaching on a controversial social issue.

You can read more in next month's issue of

[Fark user image image 680x680]

That's you. That's what you sound like.


Not even a little, but revealing on your part.
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

