(Abc.net.au)   Even being in bed can kill you in Australia. Especially if your nursing home fails to employ enough people and you end up with a spine deep bedsore   (abc.net.au) divider line
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my pus-filled back.
 
maxheck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that basically killed my G'ma in Pennsylvania. That is a thing that needs to be monitored better.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, it's not just Oz. My 90 year old aunt fell and broke her hip new years, and was put in a home after being discharged from surgery. She was left in her feces, and barely checked on, so she was pulled out and is here now. It really isn't that hard to help her to the bathroom whenever she needs it

/just wish our shiat breaks weren't so synced
//you'd think being a retired RN would've gotten her at least a little respect in that shiat hole
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was just my butthole.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go be old somewhere else
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this have anything to do with the "ramping crises" or whatever it was called in Oz a few weeks or so ago?

/swagman around the billabong
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
getting the elderly up on their feet and moving around can sometimes be the best medicine
 
Loucifer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Survived Helm Deep, died from Spine Deep.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I retired a few months ago. I've biatched about the staffing on this site before. We got down to the point where we were lucky to have a single tech for an entire unit of up to 32 patients. By the time I got ready to leave things like turning patients, bathing\linens, helping people eat, and daily activities of life were put on the back burner. When you have five people taking care of 32 people, so many things do not get done. Then, invariably, some asshole from management would show up the next day and demand to know why I didn't clock out for a 30 minute lunch, then write me up for not following rules. By the time I left, I absolutely hated being there.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

maxheck: Yeah, that basically killed my G'ma in Pennsylvania. That is a thing that needs to be monitored better.


The staffing standards set by most states are FAR too lax (by 100% or even more in some cases).  PA has something like 1 nurse & 2 aides for every 20 or 30 patients.  I feel glad my family is in a facility that deliberately sets an internal goal of double that, but since COVID-19 hit they are barely scraping by at the state minimum more days than not, anyway.

Every single resident ending up with incontinence because bathroom waits are 30 minutes on a good day, 2+ hours on a bad one, is absolutely real.  Too many operators flat out cheat or skim, and the ones that don't often pay their bloated administration & marketing departments far too well and their nursing staff far too poorly.  And even the ones that don't fit either of those descriptions are starved by too-thin Medicaid payouts that haven't been adjusted in over a decade.

COVID-19 turned this smouldering mess into a raging bonfire, because you lose half or more of your already-insufficient staff to become highly paid traveling nurses & CNAs working in hot-spots, or to just plain "I don't want to work in this deathtrap anymore"... and end up having to pay grossly unrealistic wages to temp staff from agencies.  I've heard as high as $80 - $90 an hour (not that the actual worker gets even half that, of course).
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just glad my old man's is going with a handgun over a nursing home.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: The staffing standards set by most states are FAR too lax (by 100% or even more in some cases).


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
