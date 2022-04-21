 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Russian gas company execs and their families are turning up dead. Such things happen. Natural causes   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
12
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I mean it's obvious they are being picked off but why.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Remember to check your carbon monoxide detector batteries.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: I mean it's obvious they are being picked off but why.


As much as we thought Putin and the Siloviki had iron clad control over Russia before the war... They're making damned sure now.

We can no longer hope for a revolution from within. State control and propaganda are way too strong.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It is natural gas
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In Ex-Russian company, execs gas YOU!
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Slaxl: Intrepid00: I mean it's obvious they are being picked off but why.

As much as we thought Putin and the Siloviki had iron clad control over Russia before the war... They're making damned sure now.

We can no longer hope for a revolution from within. State control and propaganda are way too strong.


This are people no longer running in position nor has there been anything about them working against Putin said in the reports. I'm sure it's about control but is he just killing people and their kids as a message you better not think about it?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lie down with rabid dogs and get rabies.
Also never dance with the devil in the pale moonlight.
And what did you do?
"We danced with the devil in the pale moonlight"
FAFO
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sanctions are working if they are resorting to knives. Noticing a lack of empty elevator shafts and polonium tipped bullets.
 
Bslim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

spongeboob: It is natural gas


The Propane Maniacs approve your comment
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Soviet energy business sounds a lot like Colombian drug business. Except the Russians kill folks in their own cartel.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Family suicides, all out of the same 10th story window, very tragic.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

