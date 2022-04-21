 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Old folks getting farked by Home Depot over a propane grill. Florida Consumer reporter hears about their story and takes almost no action. Gets almost no results. Writes about it   (wfla.com) divider line
26
    More: Florida, Credit card, MasterCard, Home Depot, Citibank, Home Depot credit card, PayPal account, Citi Bank, phone calls  
•       •       •

1234 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2022 at 6:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A credit score is like blackmail - it only matters if you care.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hank Hill says "Don't blame the propane."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should do something clever and "outside the box".  Swing by the bank and throw the thing through their plate glass window.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like it's time to... turn up the heat.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"After months of trying to figure this out on their own"

Translation: After months of ignoring statements
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: Looks like it's time to... turn up the heat.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: Looks like it's time to... turn up the heat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Watubi: "After months of trying to figure this out on their own"

Translation: After months of ignoring statements


"We're too cheap to pay for an actual lawyer who would get results with a demand letter for $50"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would have never happened on Ric Romero's watch.
 
morg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"I'm sick over it. I've never, ever, ever in 62 years of marriage, had anything like this. I pay my bills."

Gotta work in that unrelated humblebrag.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Alternate headline: Old People Can't Remember What Card They Used
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Big companies treat people badly. News at 10.
 
SH
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nothing surprises me about Home Depot and their criminally high interest credit cards. They make the cashiers berate you about getting one every time you shop there. Citibank and HD are preying on people with these crap cards.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If they would have stuck with wood or lump charcoal to grill, they would not be having these issues.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well there goes 0% on the new Buick!
 
RecentGrad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm guessing here, but I was a Home Depot associate for like 7 years, including in management for 4 of them.

my guess is they bought a grill online, went to the store and probably decided they wanted it assembled and the associate didn't understand it was already purchased, so they made a will-call or delivery customer order in the system and used the Home Depot card attached to their account.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Their PayPal account is backed by Discover Card,


Isn't PayPal just backed by any way you can get money to them?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

morg: "I'm sick over it. I've never, ever, ever in 62 years of marriage, had anything like this. I pay my bills."

Gotta work in that unrelated humblebrag.


Yeah, why wouldn't you just say your age? What does marriage have to do with it?
 
b0rg9
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

foo monkey: This would have never happened on Ric Romero's watch.


George Romero's, on the other hand...
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SH: Nothing surprises me about Home Depot and their criminally high interest credit cards. They make the cashiers berate you about getting one every time you shop there. Citibank and HD are preying on people with these crap cards.


We could pass a law limiting interest rates, but then all the credit card companies would promptly stop offering cards to lots and lots of people. And that would upset a lot of misguided people.

/can't even get approved for cards with lousy rates
//the people who need credit the most are the ones who can't get it.
///but rich people can get loans for millions.
 
Birnone
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RecentGrad: I'm guessing here, but I was a Home Depot associate for like 7 years, including in management for 4 of them.

my guess is they bought a grill online, went to the store and probably decided they wanted it assembled and the associate didn't understand it was already purchased, so they made a will-call or delivery customer order in the system and used the Home Depot card attached to their account.


I think they bought the grill online and then bought their propane accessories with the Citibank card.
 
patrick767
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Old folks getting farked over a propane grill? Oh fark you, subby. I'm not clicking on your lemon party link, you freak.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SH: Nothing surprises me about Home Depot and their criminally high interest credit cards. They make the cashiers berate you about getting one every time you shop there. Citibank and HD are preying on people with these crap cards.


Or it's just an accounting error. Dollars to donuts Home Depot refunds double purchase price. But I do wonder about this one quote from a HD accountant:
"A Home Depot spokesman said he has escalated this issue".
Uh...thanks, I guess.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well done on the header, subby. Literally perfect in this case.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: But I do wonder about this one quote from a HD accountant:
"A Home Depot spokesman said he has escalated this issue".
Uh...thanks, I guess.



He's a Mitch Hedberg fan telling you he just made it convenient.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Although (as I understand it) it would impact their credit score even more, as soon as this is resolved, I'd cancel that Citibank Home Depot-branded card.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.