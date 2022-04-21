 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Pew Pew Pew   (the-sun.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the dwell time per target?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great. Don't tell me the Navy is going to be testing that shiat up here along with their loudass planes.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I hear "Pew Pew Pew" I think of three rows of morans.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12YearBid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came for the Real Genius references and left happy
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, that's cool.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12YearBid: Came for the Real Genius references and left happy


Remember when they running around town seeing all the shiat the laser punched through and getting excited. I was to see an edit where they come across the body with a laser hole in it.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: What is the dwell time per target?


Are you pondering what I'm pondering?
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sounds like a repeat of 1993
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right to keep and bear phasers.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: What is the dwell time per target?


An important question, which none of the articles answered - this article was based on a TechSpot article, which in turn was based on a New Atlas article, which in turn was based on a US Navy press release. From the description of the press release, it wasn't long, but, not surprisingly, specifics weren't provided.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ants are on notice!
 
12YearBid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: 12YearBid: Came for the Real Genius references and left happy

Remember when they running around town seeing all the shiat the laser punched through and getting excited. I was to see an edit where they come across the body with a laser hole in it.


I just want my own Jordan

Hyperkinetic indeed
cdn1.jigidi.comView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

12YearBid: Intrepid00: 12YearBid: Came for the Real Genius references and left happy

Remember when they running around town seeing all the shiat the laser punched through and getting excited. I was to see an edit where they come across the body with a laser hole in it.

I just want my own Jordan Emo Phillips

Hyperkinetic indeed
[cdn1.jigidi.com image 525x315]


/just saying
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's good news. Steam-powered lasers don't work very well.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can these be mounted to sharks?

Asking for a friend.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Harlee: What is the dwell time per target?

Are you pondering what I'm pondering?


Sorry, I don't get the reference (not a big PATB fan).
 
GalFisk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: When I hear "Pew Pew Pew" I think of three rows of morans.


"Pray the drone away".
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if the whole laser weapon thing is untenable at the moment but we release these press releases periodically to keep China wasting their money on a laser program.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Harlee: What is the dwell time per target?

Are you pondering what I'm pondering?


I think so, Brain, but moccasins made from water don't seem at all practical.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rfenster: Can these be mounted to sharks?

Asking for a friend.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Harlee: WelldeadLink: Harlee: What is the dwell time per target?

Are you pondering what I'm pondering?

Sorry, I don't get the reference (not a big PATB fan).


dwell: to keep the attention directed
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
LOL, a slow-moving drone vs. a fast-moving missile. Right.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: I wouldn't be surprised if the whole laser weapon thing is untenable at the moment but we release these press releases periodically to keep China wasting their money on a laser program.


Shrewd.  Releasing through the Sun would be genius.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Harlee: WelldeadLink: Harlee: What is the dwell time per target?

Are you pondering what I'm pondering?

Sorry, I don't get the reference (not a big PATB fan).

dwell: to keep the attention directed
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hold your fire! There are no life signs on that drone.  Must be a malfunctioning drone.

And that's how I earned the Killbot Legion of Merit
 
robodog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is why the Ford class carriers were built with about 50% spare electrical generating capacity and major electrical buses going to the places where the defensive weapons go, lasers and railguns will likely be the dominant point defense strategy well before the last one is retired in 70 years.
 
robodog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: LOL, a slow-moving drone vs. a fast-moving missile. Right.


Drones have thicker skin and less explody fuel, missiles are actually fairly easy despite the higher velocity.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: I wouldn't be surprised if the whole laser weapon thing is untenable at the moment but we release these press releases periodically to keep China wasting their money on a laser program.


The US and Israel developed actual laser air/artillery defense systems more than a decade ago. One of the primary obstacles to full-scale deployment is the power source, which is why the US Navy has been most successful at it. There are a couple of THEL systems deployed on US Navy ships. Powering an energy weapon is easier for a warship than for an army unit. Land-based THEL systems typically required several tractor-trailer-sized power supplies to keep the systems operational for a limited number of "shots".

Better emitter designs have reduced overall power requirements significantly (still a metric ass-load of electricity required, but that's better than the ten metric ass-loads for earlier models), but they've demonstrated the ability to destroy aircraft, missiles, and artillery/mortar shells. Higher-power-throughput versions for theater defense are supposedly in the works, but I haven't seen any literature about how effective they might be.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: LOL, a slow-moving drone vs. a fast-moving missile. Right.


Hey, as long as the demo convinces the rubes in Congress to provide massive funding - mission accomplished.
 
Chaghatai
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Lasers Linda!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Epic Fap Session [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The beam is visible?

Who cares if it works?
 
