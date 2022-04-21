 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Ukraine mocks Putin's 'scary' Satan II ICBM missile test by making him look like button-pushing missile shooter Kim Jong-Un (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Followup, Ballistic missile, Nuclear weapon, Missile, Intercontinental ballistic missile, Vladimir Putin, Anti-ballistic missile, Ballistics, State TV  
•       •       •

334 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2022 at 1:35 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The invasion isn't going well for Russia so Ukraine is getting cocky and is poking the proverbial bear.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They only works if people don't see it as a compliment.
 
Bslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mugato: The invasion isn't going well for Russia so Ukraine is getting cocky and is poking the proverbial bear.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mugato: The invasion isn't going well for Russia so Ukraine is getting cocky and is poking the proverbial bear.


To be fair, Ringmaster Putin hasn't taken good care of the bear for a long time, and we might be witnessing it's last performance under the big top.

/At least we can look forward to the clown show after it's over - I hear they have Margie T Mayonnaise, Bobo the Clown, GasPedo Gaetz, Goober Gohmert, Tukkker the White - all the favorites to try and cheer up magaland after the bear takes it's dying breaths.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: To be fair, Ringmaster Putin hasn't taken good care of the bear for a long time, and we might be witnessing it's last performance under the big top.


comb.ioView Full Size


/Yes. This is what Russia looks like.
 
bughunter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kim Jong Ilyushin?
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.