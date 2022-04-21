 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Adam & The Ants, Oingo Boingo, Wire, Japan, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #336. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
73
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn I'm here early!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...

/Actually, running out to the store - brb
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's me so bloody EARLY here!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm back - What'd I miss?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: I'm back - What'd I miss?


The entire show. See you next week, when hopefully you aren't running poorly timed errands.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: I'm back - What'd I miss?


Don't You (Forget About Me)
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sup?
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey everyone

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.
Today's find was as follows & was pretty darned good too
English Teacher - R&B (Official Video)
Youtube IlNNca_Wlbg
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello all.
Today's find was as follows & was pretty darned good too
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IlNNca_Wlbg]


I really like that!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jonathan_L: Pista: Hello all.
Today's find was as follows & was pretty darned good too
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IlNNca_Wlbg]

I really like that!


They have a song called...you know what? see for yourself
The World's Biggest Paving Slab (Official Video)| English Teacher
Youtube PPi5lTUpMqU


Candidate for best song title ever I think
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: jonathan_L: Pista: Hello all.
Today's find was as follows & was pretty darned good too
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IlNNca_Wlbg]

I really like that!

They have a song called...you know what? see for yourself
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/PPi5lTUpMqU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=3]

Candidate for best song title ever I think


TOMORROW, kids. Dancing shoes on the ready, pockets empty of cash.

https://englishteacher.bandcamp.com/album/polyawkward-ep
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, DJ Jazz is back!
 
ANDizzleWI [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. Not allowed to dance today. Not until Her Highness is done snoozing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 400x711]


I always appreciated that show when my boy was a baby.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Not allowed to dance today. Not until Her Highness is done snoozing.
[Fark user image 425x566]


So you're never dancing again?
 
RoxnSox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wire and Japan?  Nice.
Hey, socal (or anyone else) are you going to the Cruel World fest in a couple of weeks?  The wife and I are heading out to LA for the Sunday show.
I'm particularly looking forward to seeing The Church for the first time.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 400x711]


LOLOLOL
 
Madison_Smiled [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Not allowed to dance today. Not until Her Highness is done snoozing.
[Fark user image 425x566]

So you're never dancing again?


Sooner or later, she has to wake up and demand my presence at her food dish.

Any day now...
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Not allowed to dance today. Not until Her Highness is done snoozing.
[Fark user image 425x566]


Aww! Hello Your Highness.
I hope you have your headphones ready, Madison.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: I'm back - What'd I miss?


I haz stickerz in the mail today, that's what.

Thanks, djslowdive -- they're everything I imagined them to be!

:D
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Not allowed to dance today. Not until Her Highness is done snoozing.
[Fark user image 425x566]

So you're never dancing again?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: jasonvatch: I'm back - What'd I miss?

I haz stickerz in the mail today, that's what.

Thanks, djslowdive -- they're everything I imagined them to be!

:D


Glad they made it!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Working from home today, get to crank the show up to 11. WOOOT!

rd.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RoxnSox: Wire and Japan?  Nice.
Hey, socal (or anyone else) are you going to the Cruel World fest in a couple of weeks?  The wife and I are heading out to LA for the Sunday show.
I'm particularly looking forward to seeing The Church for the first time.


Remind the wife to bring her "Church" Shoes

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Working from home today, get to crank the show up to 11. WOOOT!

[rd.com image 640x427]


hey, me too!
Except with the work going on downstairs, every song's gonna sound like Einstürzende Neubauten
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Now, someone get me my shoes. It's hard to dance on the couch.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Quick and Dirty: jasonvatch: I'm back - What'd I miss?

I haz stickerz in the mail today, that's what.

Thanks, djslowdive -- they're everything I imagined them to be!

:D

Glad they made it!


I appreciate it, man -- just gotta figure out where to put them. I mean, the guitar? The laptop? My forehead? So many choices!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm surprised that Pista hasn't mentioned that a former Banshees guitarist has a bday today.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: pc_gator: Working from home today, get to crank the show up to 11. WOOOT!

[rd.com image 640x427]

hey, me too!
Except with the work going on downstairs, every song's gonna sound like Einstürzende Neubauten


Why? Are all the workers shouting at each other in German?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pista: west.la.lawyer: pc_gator: Working from home today, get to crank the show up to 11. WOOOT!

[rd.com image 640x427]

hey, me too!
Except with the work going on downstairs, every song's gonna sound like Einstürzende Neubauten

Why? Are all the workers shouting at each other in German?


about DNA in the sink, I think
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: pc_gator: Working from home today, get to crank the show up to 11. WOOOT!

[rd.com image 640x427]

hey, me too!
Except with the work going on downstairs, every song's gonna sound like Einstürzende Neubauten


I can relate to that experience!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I'm surprised that Pista hasn't mentioned that a former Banshees guitarist has a bday today.


Indeed. Mad Bob's cake day is today
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I'm surprised that Pista hasn't mentioned that a former Banshees guitarist has a bday today.


Oh, that guy... Who would remember? He is banned on pastForward.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lioness7: djslowdive: I'm surprised that Pista hasn't mentioned that a former Banshees guitarist has a bday today.

Oh, that guy... Who would remember? He is banned on pastForward.


That's not entirely true, we hear about 2 mins worth 3 times a week!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Lioness7: djslowdive: I'm surprised that Pista hasn't mentioned that a former Banshees guitarist has a bday today.

Oh, that guy... Who would remember? He is banned on pastForward.

That's not entirely true, we hear about 2 mins worth 3 times a week!


not including Altered Images plays
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Lioness7: djslowdive: I'm surprised that Pista hasn't mentioned that a former Banshees guitarist has a bday today.

Oh, that guy... Who would remember? He is banned on pastForward.

That's not entirely true, we hear about 2 mins worth 3 times a week!


Not to mention the occasional The Glove song
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh... shiat - sorry - you are referring to Nocturn... "hey there"
I get it now
Sorry ... carry on
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Oh... shiat - sorry - you are referring to Nocturn... "hey there"
I get it now
Sorry ... carry on


And Hyaena
 
Madison_Smiled [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This...kittykat's...heavy...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

djslowdive: west.la.lawyer: Oh... shiat - sorry - you are referring to Nocturn... "hey there"
I get it now
Sorry ... carry on

And Hyaena


this is the only place in the world I can be both understood and out-nerded about this shiat
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

djslowdive: west.la.lawyer: Oh... shiat - sorry - you are referring to Nocturn... "hey there"
I get it now
Sorry ... carry on

And Hyaena


& he has been known to spin Cult Hero now & again
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: This...kittykat's...heavy...
[Fark user image 425x566]


Better get Mr Gunnerson. He'll know what to do
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: west.la.lawyer: Oh... shiat - sorry - you are referring to Nocturn... "hey there"
I get it now
Sorry ... carry on

And Hyaena

& he has been known to spin Cult Hero now & again


i played push once. and the full version of fascination street
 
