(Twitter)   Biden announces $800 million more in military weapons and materiel to be sent to Ukraine, including... holy shiat, yeah, that'll definitely do some damage   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sure hope those howitzers are long-range.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Towed artillery?  Why not the M109A6's that are currently being drawn down?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No BRRRRRT?
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He's leading too much!
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OptionC: Towed artillery?  Why not the M109A6's that are currently being drawn down?


Fewer single points of failure? SPA is great so long as the vehicle is good. Towed, if you can't fix it, you just put another piece on a vehicle and go. Vehicle breaks down, find a new one and tow.

I think we're going for simple and functional here, but that's just my take.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Enjoy it while it lasts. When the traitor tots take over Congress, the $$$ will not only stop, it will probably switch to Russia.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

syrynxx: No BRRRRRT?


A BRRRRRT against a 40 mile stopped convoy would be a sight to behold.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

enry: syrynxx: No BRRRRRT?

A BRRRRRT against a 40 mile stopped convoy would be a sight to behold.


I would pay taxes to see that.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Side note - I wonder if the current US administration is making plans with other NATO countries so that the arms can keep flowing just in case Dems lose the House and/or Senate
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OptionC: Towed artillery?  Why not the M109A6's that are currently being drawn down?


From Lawrence of Arabia:

Dryden: Give them artillery and you've made them independent.

Allenby: Then I can't give it to them, can I?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Has anyone considered just paying Putin $800M directly and skip all the war and sh*t?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gopher321: Side note - I wonder if the current US administration is making plans with other NATO countries so that the arms can keep flowing just in case Dems lose the House and/or Senate


If Russia wins the midterms - and it looks as if that's almost certain - then I hope the administration has contingency plans for that.
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

snocone: Has anyone considered just paying Putin $800M directly and skip all the war and sh*t?


Yeah, I'm sure plenty of YouTubers with Monster fridges have considered that.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: OptionC: Towed artillery?  Why not the M109A6's that are currently being drawn down?

Fewer single points of failure? SPA is great so long as the vehicle is good. Towed, if you can't fix it, you just put another piece on a vehicle and go. Vehicle breaks down, find a new one and tow.

I think we're going for simple and functional here, but that's just my take.


Eh, maybe.

If these are M777s, they will out-range any Russian artillery which will be super helpful.  If they're M198s, well, they still make a boom, I guess.

It just seems like SP artillery with the ability to shoot & scoot would be more in-line with the mobile ambush style of war that the Ukrainians are conducting.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

But didn't we just ban 'Ghost' weapons?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

syrynxx: No BRRRRRT?


BRRRRRRT, when you ABSolutely positively got to kill every motherfarker within a 10 sq. ml. area? Accept no substitutes~!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

enry: syrynxx: No BRRRRRT?

A BRRRRRT against a 40 mile stopped convoy would be a sight to behold.


Kind of what they were originally designed for.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Russians should retreat now. With weapons like that, the Ukrainians are not likely to be in a merciful mood.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OptionC: Irving Maimway: OptionC: Towed artillery?  Why not the M109A6's that are currently being drawn down?

Fewer single points of failure? SPA is great so long as the vehicle is good. Towed, if you can't fix it, you just put another piece on a vehicle and go. Vehicle breaks down, find a new one and tow.

I think we're going for simple and functional here, but that's just my take.

Eh, maybe.

If these are M777s, they will out-range any Russian artillery which will be super helpful.  If they're M198s, well, they still make a boom, I guess.

It just seems like SP artillery with the ability to shoot & scoot would be more in-line with the mobile ambush style of war that the Ukrainians are conducting.


What's Russia's supposed causalities with regard to counter-battery radar, though? Is it something the Ukrainians need to be worried about?

/I doubt the Russian troops can make direction and ranging guesses off impacts by themselves.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OptionC: Irving Maimway: OptionC: Towed artillery?  Why not the M109A6's that are currently being drawn down?

Fewer single points of failure? SPA is great so long as the vehicle is good. Towed, if you can't fix it, you just put another piece on a vehicle and go. Vehicle breaks down, find a new one and tow.

I think we're going for simple and functional here, but that's just my take.

Eh, maybe.

If these are M777s, they will out-range any Russian artillery which will be super helpful.  If they're M198s, well, they still make a boom, I guess.

It just seems like SP artillery with the ability to shoot & scoot would be more in-line with the mobile ambush style of war that the Ukrainians are conducting.


But training and support.

Let's not put the Ukr army in the same logistics bind the Russians are farking themselves with.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
WTF is a Phoenix Ghost Tactical drone?

A spotter for the Howitzer?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

enry: syrynxx: No BRRRRRT?

A BRRRRRT against a 40 mile stopped convoy would be a sight to behold.


It would be like Captain Marvel's entrance at the end of Endgame.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

syrynxx: No BRRRRRT?


Does anyone else other than us know how to fly them?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

snocone: Has anyone considered just paying Putin $800M directly and skip all the war and sh*t?


I'd rather send it to him one shell at a time.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
we're still too poor for universal healthcare tho
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: gopher321: Side note - I wonder if the current US administration is making plans with other NATO countries so that the arms can keep flowing just in case Dems lose the House and/or Senate

If Russia wins the midterms - and it looks as if that's almost certain - then I hope the administration has contingency plans for that.


I'm hoping it's a couple of nukes in Moscow, St. Petersburg, his palace and bunker, etc.  We're being attacked and need to respond NOW.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: we're still too poor for universal healthcare tho


Da, comrade.
 
baorao
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

snocone: Has anyone considered just paying Putin $800M directly and skip all the war and sh*t?


$800M is not much of an incentive to someone that has (had) an unused $600M yacht parked 4 countries over.
 
patrick767
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That seems like a serious amount of artillery rounds. 2,000 rounds per gun.

M777s and M198s can sustain fire at 2 rounds per minute. So... 120 rounds per hour. Every single gun could fire non-stop for close to 17 hours. Okay, I don't know how much that really is in practice, like how long they would actually sustain fire in the field during, say, each day of an engagement.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Biden offered the set of giant brass balls he beat the shiat out of Trump with a couple years ago, but Zelinsky said he's got a set of his own.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

enry: syrynxx: No BRRRRRT?

A BRRRRRT against a 40 mile stopped convoy would be a sight to behold.


Hmmmm.....the military brass has been trying to get rid of those for years. Maybe retag as NATO or Ukraine? The war would be over by sundown.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: WTF is a Phoenix Ghost Tactical drone?

A spotter for the Howitzer?


::Tongue in cheek::

A suicide drone that rebuilds itself from the parts of its victims.
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OptionC: Irving Maimway: OptionC: Towed artillery?  Why not the M109A6's that are currently being drawn down?

Fewer single points of failure? SPA is great so long as the vehicle is good. Towed, if you can't fix it, you just put another piece on a vehicle and go. Vehicle breaks down, find a new one and tow.

I think we're going for simple and functional here, but that's just my take.

Eh, maybe.

If these are M777s, they will out-range any Russian artillery which will be super helpful.  If they're M198s, well, they still make a boom, I guess.

It just seems like SP artillery with the ability to shoot & scoot would be more in-line with the mobile ambush style of war that the Ukrainians are conducting.


The M777 and M198 have the same range. The major differences are age and weight. The M198 is a '70s design that weighs a lot. The M777 is '90s-'00s technology that is half the weight.

I'm more interested in what ammo they're giving away. Anything GPS aided?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

snocone: enry: syrynxx: No BRRRRRT?

A BRRRRRT against a 40 mile stopped convoy would be a sight to behold.

I would pay taxes to see that.


my nipples, among other things, would explode with delight.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I sure hope those howitzers are long-range.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M777_howitzer

Looks like around 15 to 25 miles depending on the ammo.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I sure hope those howitzers are long-range.


Can ask these guys, after they're done dancing (?)

🔴 Ukrainian soldier Fortnite dancing before 💥
Youtube 0o1g8PrjeAs



/modern warfare confuses me
 
Kuta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Warmongers
 
moto-geek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: OptionC: Towed artillery?  Why not the M109A6's that are currently being drawn down?

Fewer single points of failure? SPA is great so long as the vehicle is good. Towed, if you can't fix it, you just put another piece on a vehicle and go. Vehicle breaks down, find a new one and tow.

I think we're going for simple and functional here, but that's just my take.


They've got all those vehicles donated by Russia to use as well.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
M198 155mm Howitzer
Youtube UMD17vOo30M


Hell from above! Fire for effect!
 
thehobbes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And we're about to deliver a division's worth of 155mm arty pieces and vehicles.

And they're just finishing training with NATO on the equipment...
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The Russians should retreat now. With weapons like that, the Ukrainians are not likely to be in a merciful mood.


Ivan the Farmer will almost certainly mount one of those M777s to his John Deere and make the most badass technical north of the Med.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh, wow.  That is... substantial.  One could have a fun weekend with that.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: syrynxx: No BRRRRRT?

Does anyone else other than us know how to fly them?


They'd be killed by AA in Belarus or Russia before they could do much, anyway. They're not exactly stealthy.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I sure hope those howitzers are long-range.


You mean as opposed to the concealed carry version?
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jesterling: modern warfare confuses me


More of a Battlefield fan, I take it?
 
moto-geek
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: WTF is a Phoenix Ghost Tactical drone?

A spotter for the Howitzer?


It flies around and then goes boom on things on the ground.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OptionC: It just seems like SP artillery with the ability to shoot & scoot would be more in-line with the mobile ambush style of war that the Ukrainians are conductin


The US is shifting from defensive arms- Javelins, AT4s, Stingers- to artillery and vehicles.

This is preparing for an offense.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

syrynxx: No BRRRRRT?


Nobody gets the brrrrtt
 
