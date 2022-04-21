 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Apparently Shanghai is using cop math for its COVID mortality rate   (apnews.com) divider line
28
    More: Obvious, Death, China, Life, Epidemiology, COVID-19 death, Demography, Chinese authorities, People's Republic of China  
•       •       •

1070 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2022 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Didn't most of our Red States use it also?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They went to the Florida health department for guidance.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, some countries undercount while others overcount.

Interesting.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
given that the example in the article is a 99 year old woman i think you mean Cuomo math.  If it was cop math they would be reporting that all of Asia was dead and it's looking bad for Europe too.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought cop math was when they over-value a half gram of ditch weed by $10,000.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the cops find your weed:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No subby cop math makes everything bigger. They confiscated 10 million dollars, arrested 13 human traffickers (who happen to be selling themselves), impounded 500000000 in drugs, their d*cks are magically all 10 inches.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby and whoever greened this need to be banned for their thousands of bad headlines
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: No subby cop math makes everything bigger. They confiscated 10 million dollars, arrested 13 human traffickers (who happen to be selling themselves), impounded 500000000 in drugs, their d*cks are magically all 10 inches.


Oh is a 10-inch dick big to you? Mine is much longer
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTFA: Lu's death underscores how the true extent of the virus toll in Shanghai has been obscured by Chinese authorities. Doctors told Lu's relatives she died because COVID-19 exacerbated her underlying heart disease and high blood pressure, yet she still was not counted.

https://www.usatoday.com/in-depth/news/nation/2021/12/22/covid-deaths-obscured-inaccurate-death-certificates/8899157002/

A couple of hundred flags were missing. Those people almost certainly died from COVID-19, according to an examination of newly released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but their death certificates don't mention it. Instead, they list conditions with symptoms that look a lot like COVID-19, such as Alzheimer's disease, hypertension and diabetes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alebak
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The exact definition of "Cop math" aside, I think it's safe to say that the stats coming out of Shanghai are bullshiat.

The only deaths were some very old people with compromised immune systems and co-morbidities and that's it? We're working our way through year three of this and anyone who's paid attention knows that you can otherwise be healthy before you get infected and still die fast.

I doubt we'll ever know the full story of how it's gone down, but this kind of whitewashing makes me think it's been pretty bad.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Alebak: The exact definition of "Cop math" aside, I think it's safe to say that the stats coming out of Shanghai are bullshiat.

The only deaths were some very old people with compromised immune systems and co-morbidities and that's it? We're working our way through year three of this and anyone who's paid attention knows that you can otherwise be healthy before you get infected and still die fast.

I doubt we'll ever know the full story of how it's gone down, but this kind of whitewashing makes me think it's been pretty bad.


it's china, forget it, jake
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Merltech: Didn't most of our Red States use it also?


That implies that they somehow stopped using it - they're still using it. It's gotten even better with home testing, especially quick home tests that don't require lab analysis, because now even the infection reports are also bullshiat.

The pandemic hasn't stopped; many states just stopped giving a shiat about the sick and the dead.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: inglixthemad: No subby cop math makes everything bigger. They confiscated 10 million dollars, arrested 13 human traffickers (who happen to be selling themselves), impounded 500000000 in drugs, their d*cks are magically all 10 inches.

Oh is a 10-inch dick big to you? Mine is much longer


Spoken like a cop just before he bends over a prostitute to have sex, even though he knows is a minor.
 
goodncold
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They can't be dying of Covid...I am sure starvation took hold much earlier.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

rfenster: So, some countries undercount while others overcount.

Interesting.


Who's overcounting, and why?
 
I hate thursdays
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

rfenster: So, some countries undercount while others overcount.

Interesting.


Figures can lie, and liars can figure.....
 
I hate thursdays
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: rfenster: So, some countries undercount while others overcount.

Interesting.

Who's overcounting, and why?


that's easy. The worse you can make the pandemic out to be, the easier it is to justify suspending people's freedoms.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: rfenster: So, some countries undercount while others overcount.

Interesting.

Who's overcounting, and why?


Didn't you hear? All the dummyrat blue states. They pay doctors $1000 for every gang murder or abortion to be counted as COVID to make the current and future President Donald j trump look bad!
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
TFA: In most countries, including the United States, guidelines stipulate that any death where COVID-19 is a factor or contributor is counted as a COVID-related death.

Bullshiat. Just a few months ago, we were talking about states changing their definitions so that only people who died within a certain number of days of a diagnosis would be counted as Covid-related deaths.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is how the Biden Administration counts Covid-19 deaths:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, I understand that Republican governors do the same thing, but none of them made containing Covid-19 central to their campaign strategy.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Just to make things clear, 2022 has thus far been the deadliest year yet.  Biden's numbers are worse than Trump's numbers and given his attitude, we are on par to have the worst year yet.

Fark user imageView Full Size


But please, don't let my negativity stop you from living your best life.  Go shopping unmasked, breathe deep.  Concerts, family reunions, weddings, all of it.  You should live your life like there's no tomorrow because tomorrows are definitely limited.  Our generations will not enjoy the long lifespans boomers had.

Don't worry, though.  I'm working behind the scenes to make humane, affordable euthanasia available to you.  Might even be able to work ina tax benefit for your Next Of Kin.  It's so much better than being moved to one of those state run facilities once your memory care benefit expires and your assets are exhausted, especially when factoring in those frequent furnace malfunctions.  Seems like those silly things go on the fritz every time the place fills back up.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: moothemagiccow: inglixthemad: No subby cop math makes everything bigger. They confiscated 10 million dollars, arrested 13 human traffickers (who happen to be selling themselves), impounded 500000000 in drugs, their d*cks are magically all 10 inches.

Oh is a 10-inch dick big to you? Mine is much longer

Spoken like a cop just before he bends over a prostitute to have sex, even though he knows is a minor.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I hate thursdays: rfenster: So, some countries undercount while others overcount.

Interesting.

Figures can lie, and liars can figure.....


But you can never count on either
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: TFA: In most countries, including the United States, guidelines stipulate that any death where COVID-19 is a factor or contributor is counted as a COVID-related death.

Bullshiat. Just a few months ago, we were talking about states changing their definitions so that only people who died within a certain number of days of a diagnosis would be counted as Covid-related deaths.


I don't think that's right, got a cute?
 
anuran
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

rfenster: So, some countries undercount while others overcount.

Interesting.


Nobody is overcounting
 
anuran
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I hate thursdays: rfenster: So, some countries undercount while others overcount.

Interesting.

Figures can lie, and liars can figure.....


The reflexive ook of the innumerate
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

anuran: rfenster: So, some countries undercount while others overcount.

Interesting.

Nobody is overcounting


Not anymore at least. There were a few countries that seemed to mildly overcount at the start of the epidemic, with reported COVID19 deaths overshooting the excess mortality figures. I think France did, and maybe Sweden.

It might have been just a fluke, or a poor definition of "COVID death".

Many people have claimed that "everyone who dies with a recent covid test result is counted as a covid death" and the deaths actually caused by covid are rare, but the excess death statistics clearly show this to be untrue.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.