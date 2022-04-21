 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Woman rescued after falling in vault toilet to retrieve cellphone. No word if she was then sent outside on a quest to find a water chip   (kiro7.com) divider line
    Scary, Bidet, KIRO-TV, rescue of a woman, English-language films, vault toilet, Brinnon rescuers, Toilet, Hygiene  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro tip: If you drop your phone in an outhouse...it's GONE
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are two very good reasons not to go after your phone if you drop it into an outhouse:

#1...

#2...
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Super mutant? Barely knew 'er!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire
Youtube TmIwm5RElRs


Got nuthin
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thjs wouldn't have happened if it had been attached to her wrist like it should have been.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is absolutely the reason I refer to those things as poop dungeons.
 
log_jammin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sasquach
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wonder how many people under 40 have played FO1...(or the playable demo)
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You're Friday morning "Just let it go, lady It's vault poo now"...now back to work
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The way things are going, we might need a GECK in the near future, not just a water chip.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
log_jammin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sasquach: I wonder how many people under 40 have played FO1...(or the playable demo)


FO1 was the very first game I bought for my very first computer I built. I loved it soooo much at the time.

Over the years I've tried to play it and FO2 several times, but I usually give up after an hour or so. I'm not sure why I can't get into them anymore.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She then used her cellphone to call 911 after about 20 minutes in an attempt to climb out.

So she got it back and it still worked? Mission accomplished, I guess.
 
patrick767
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She fell head first into a pit toilet. I'm surprised she could even try to climb out rather than just vomiting uncontrollably. Is she getting treatment for PTSD?

/ if your cell phone falls in the pit toilet, let it go, let it go...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sasquach: I wonder how many people under 40 have played FO1...(or the playable demo)


I've been braving the wastes and banging 3 legged hookers (who leave you feeling...unclean) since Wasteland on the C64.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It is a goner, specially after this guy went in...
img.youtube.comView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Oneiros: The way things are going, we might need a GECK in the near future, not just a water chip.

[Fark user image 425x581]


Yes, but you have to do the water chip FIRST and then get kicked out of sanctuary, then go through two generations, THEN...

Look, a guy with a plant in his head is involved.  Twice.
As well as an avatar of canines that might be just some sort of canine deity.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
South Park Cartman Porta Potty
Youtube h-OxFXRabio
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Damnit,
That's what billie is for!

//it gets him out of the fridge....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Thanks for pulling me out. Um you got water in those trucks right? Because I'm gonna need you guys to break out the hoses."
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm paranoid about dropping stuff in port-a-potties and vault toilets.  I set anything hanging loose (hat, sunglasses, etc.) far away from the hole before ever dropping trow.  Phone is either solidly lodged in my pocket or goes with the loose stuff.  If I have a pack, everything goes in there.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'd never heard of a vault toilet. I was like, wow, that's some fancy bank.
 
CarpathianPandaShaman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This reminds me of a case in Vermont a few years back where a farmer was tending a pond full of liquefied cow poo and he was overcome by the fumes and dropped face first into the liquid poo pile. This woman is lucky she didn't die from toxic fumes.  If you are ever fishing something out of an outhouse, don't lower yourself in  to get it, modify a stick so you can reach in and get it.  I was hiking in Vermont a few years back and a woman had dropped her phone into an outhouse toilet.  I saw her dangling in with only her feet hanging out.  I stopped her immediately.  I cut down a sapling tree with a v at one end.  I then toed some twine around the v to make a little pocket.  I stuck thr 10 foot stick into the outhouse and had her phone out in 30 seconds. I often wonder of I didn't come by would the next hiker have found a pair of legs sticking out of the toilet seat.  If you fish a phone out of the toilet, make sure you use plenty of bleach.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
mrs edmo, after a thing years ago when she was locked in a toilet, insists on taking her phone in so she can call just in case. Sooner or later she's going to lose a phone in one of those things.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Totally worth it.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
/RIP funny man

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
