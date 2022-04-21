 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   ✋ good jorb, everyone ✋
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
meme-arsenal.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
images2.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What about those of us that have lost fingers in fireworks or knife game accidents and no longer have five to give?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Shouldn't it be a High Ten?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: [Fark user image image 425x119]


The Poopsmith's job is obvious.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ifky: What about those of us that have lost fingers in fireworks or knife game accidents and no longer have five to give?


use your other hand...
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: Martian_Astronomer: [Fark user image image 425x119]

The Poopsmith's job is obvious.


Username checks out.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proco
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
High-Five'n White guys 1
Youtube FYafV2dN6vg
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yes!

*high five*
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
High-Five'n White guys 1
Youtube FYafV2dN6vg
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waffledonkey: [YouTube video: High-Five'n White guys 1]


Damn it!!!
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
doremifaq
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I notice this comes one day after 4/20. Coincidence?
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
