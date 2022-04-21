 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1918, the German flying ace, "the Red Baron," was killed in action. Some say he was shot by ground fire, others claim he was defeated by a Canadian RAF pilot, and a third theory involves a beagle and a flying doghouse   (history.com) divider line
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Snoopy V.S. The Red Baron -- The Royal Guardsman
Youtube wtJ1Gnh9wPU
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown - Snoopy and The Red Baron - CLIP only
Youtube xA4SEpU3WvM
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
....or he got into the pizza business.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've seen the documentaries. It was definitely the beagle.
 
