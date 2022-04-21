 Skip to content
(NBC News) This just in: Mississippi prisons are hellholes (nbcnews.com)
29
29 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All prisons are hellholes.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only its prisons?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But they're privately owned hellholes, so it's all good?
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The cruelty is the point.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

serfdood: But they're privately owned hellholes, so it's all good?


Supply-side Jesus needs filled private prisons
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ooooohhhhhh! A Lawsuit! Whatever will they do? They'll just pay the penalties an the taxpayers will gladly pay it so they can punish the Other for daring to exist.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Florida prisons have better chain gangs:
Cool Hand Luke (1967) - Car Wash Scene | 1080p HD
Youtube bt13OQgTihU
 
DRTFA
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Everyone in prison deserves cruel punishment.  Except the guy I know, he's innocent.
/ That was satire.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HawkEyes: The cruelty is the point.


And that's the way the majority of the people like it.  Sad, but true.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HawkEyes: The cruelty is the point.


Yeah, but it shouldn't be unusual and life-threating.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wait a second ... the US has a DoJ now?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mississippi prisons are is a hellholes

My doctor told me he moved out of the south after a parent at his child's school shrugged off the poorly performing schools by saying, "At least we're not Alabama!"

To which I said, "You know what they say in Alabama!"

. . . at least we're not Mississippi.

It's pitiful how little motivation Southerners have as long as they can point to someone who's worse.

Mississippi: "At least we're not in Parchman!"
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You better believe that prisons reflect the outside environment.

That said, Mississippi is by any measure a hell hole largely populated by ignorant racists.  Sure there are exceptions, but even those few are tainted by the general view.  Those folks don't magically change when they come to work or live in prison.  They bring their supercharged enmity with them and share it freely.

To make the point clear, officer vacancy rates are close to 60% in MS prisons.  Guards are responsible for up to 200 inmates each.  There are 100s of assaults against guards each year, and I00s of serious injuries. Staff turnover is close to 100%.  Hiring standards are at bare minimum.   So underpaid, inexperienced, and outnumbered.  Hell, let them fight!  It's not worth me getting hurt.

What's the alternative?  I have a pretty clear understanding of what many of these inmates did to earn their stay.  No way do I want them out.  Obviously the only answer in blood red Mississippi is to lower taxes on the wealthy.  And yes, even a state as typically poor as Mississippi has some people who are surprisingly wealthy.
 
p51d007
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ummmm  simple solution.  DON'T break the law.

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Ooooohhhhhh! an the taxpayers will gladly pay it so they can punish the Other for daring to exist.



See now, that's a *good* tax as opposed to something socialist like kids Medicaid or food stamps for the desperately poor.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

p51d007: Ummmm  simple solution.  DON'T break the law.


And don't be black.  If you can manage those two things you're going to be fine in most cases.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Punishment is the goal. Who cares about lib shiat like having one of the highest recidivism rates in the world. We'd rather keep on paying (preferably a private prison) to house someone for most of their adult life. Anything less is socialism.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
rapey rapey sexy time?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

p51d007: Ummmm  simple solution.  DON'T break the law.

[3.bp.blogspot.com image 850x508]


C-tier effort at best. Try harder. take pride in your trolling!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Wait a second ... the US has a DoJ now?


It's the department of "justice". With the quotes
 
The English Major [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My job in prison is to respond to grievance complaints from the prison population. One of them got a disciplinary ticket for throwing urine on the officer; his ticket was wrong, it was caught, and fixed. Problem is, he never got  served the revision and this is a violation of procedure; I watched camera footage from when it was allegedly given to him, and nothing. So, I had no choice but to throw it out and the discipline and guilty finding were tossed as well.
A few weeks later, the officer who wrote the ticket screamed at me and said "I hope you get assaulted and no one saves your ass, you motherf**ker." I was walking with four or five security staff to address another issue, and they all reported him. Good people do work in those hellholes, and some of us do give a damn about not making it miserable; we exist, but at the end of the day, painting an entire group of people with an assumptive brush does a lot of disservice. We have transgender people in the facilities, and I get so much crap for using preferred pronouns--but I love the lawsuit I was given a copy of filed by a former transgender inmate who was on my caseload that said "I'm suing these people [list of names] because they never called me a woman or used my pronouns; the only person who did was [my name] and I want to be very clear I am not suing him but was told by my lawyer I can point out there was one person who respected me."
Also, I fought to get stronger cleaner for our facilities during the initial Covid outbreak and it's cut down on complaints of grime and black mold.
Thank you for coming to my TED talk.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

p51d007: Ummmm  simple solution.  DON'T break the law.

[3.bp.blogspot.com image 850x508]


According to you, those who break the law deserve to have their constitutional freedoms stripped away.

That's a pretty dumb take
 
The Fireman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Where are the good prisons?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: p51d007: Ummmm  simple solution.  DON'T break the law.

[3.bp.blogspot.com image 850x508]

According to you, those who break the law deserve to have their constitutional freedoms stripped away.

That's a pretty dumb take


It's a pretty dumb account
 
ryant123
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Everyone in prison deserves cruel punishment.  Except the guy I know, he's innocent.
/ That was satire.


Terrible haiku.
 
ryant123
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Chris Rock - Tossing Salads!
Youtube 5dwN9TsK4lo


Jails ain't tough enough.
 
