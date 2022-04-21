 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   It's not just the gators you need to look out for in Florida, it's the geese   (wild955.iheart.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2022 at 10:20 AM



BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only thing nastier than geese, are swans.  Geese and swans seem all nice and friendly, totally laid back.  Luring you in close to them.

Until they aren't all nice and friendly.  Then they will really mess you up.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather have a whole nest of gators in my local park than a single Canada goose
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's not limited to just Florida.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: The only thing nastier than geese, are swans.  Geese and swans seem all nice and friendly, totally laid back.  Luring you in close to them.

Until they aren't all nice and friendly.  Then they will really mess you up.


I turned a corner on a creek in my kayak to a male and female swan, the female went away, the male came to me, I never back paddled so hard in my life I could see the hate in its eyes I swear I saw fire
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Do people not carry baseball bats in their trunks anymore? Christ.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: The only thing nastier than geese, are swans.  Geese and swans seem all nice and friendly, totally laid back.  Luring you in close to them.

Until they aren't all nice and friendly.  Then they will really mess you up.


You speak truth. Graceful, almost elegant and quite beautiful but definitely best viewed from a distance.

"I do not like the cobra chicken."
 
ClicheRinpoche
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sponsored content? In my vagina?
 
xtalman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Peacocks are almost as nasty, it is a close race between the two demon birds.
 
Bslim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Goosen!

/pet peave
 
Russ1642
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Whenever you read about geese farking people up it's rarely directly from the attack. It's always people falling over while running away or pulling a muscle. The geese themselves can't actually do much damage to an adult. I once had a coworker who truly believed a goose could break your femur if it hit you with its wing. People become frightened idiots when it comes to these birds.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They don't call them "murder chickens" for nothing  
DoctorWhat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There are a variety of birds that haven't forgotten that they're dinosaurs.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We have a sky rat in our neighborhood that we named Benito Goosolini. He's just slightly meaner and dumber than the wild turkeys.
 
