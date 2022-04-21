 Skip to content
(CNN)   Cops' latest strategy for avoiding any consequences for their actions? Playing loud, copyrighted music wherever they go so that any video taken of them can't be posted online   (cnn.com) divider line
54
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically, what those cops are doing could be considered a broadcast or performance, which they are not licensed to do and should be forced to pay royalties for.  Go after the money, that'll get the chief to put a stop to that practise right quick.

Also, it ain't hard to isolate the music and remove it (or at least attenuate and distort it enough to avoid YouTube's content match) from the audio track.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Also, it ain't hard to isolate the music and remove it (or at least attenuate and distort it enough to avoid YouTube's content match) from the audio track.


But then it's a doctored video, according to cops and their protectors.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw. Big baby with a gun can't handle accountability. Behold, look up my field of farks: it is barren.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops have plenty to hide, and that's after theft and murder was legalized.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does this keep happening?

Seriously.  It's the fourth cop hate bait article with this angle in a month.
 
Grizwald [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thats why i only listen to frozen and moana soundtracks while i make pornos
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why isn't anyone who pulls this shiat fired?

Any public official obfuscating scrutiny of their conduct in public needs to be instantly shiatcanned.

/Why resist when you've got nothing to hide?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Technically, what those cops are doing could be considered a broadcast or performance, which they are not licensed to do and should be forced to pay royalties for.  Go after the money, that'll get the chief to put a stop to that practise right quick.

Also, it ain't hard to isolate the music and remove it (or at least attenuate and distort it enough to avoid YouTube's content match) from the audio track.


Or just pay the royalties to the copyright holder. Or get a free license for that video from the copyright holder.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: How does this keep happening?

Seriously.  It's the fourth cop hate bait article with this angle in a month.


Well, this one IS a repeat, but still...
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grizwald: thats why i only listen to frozen and moana soundtracks while i make pornos


Oh, that's YOU who makes those?
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: How does this keep happening?

Seriously.  It's the fourth cop hate bait article with this angle in a month.


It's  fark. Some mod was hassled over his bag of weed 40 years ago so "All cops are bad".
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one wants to get their ass beat to a soundtrack.
 
wutevr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't this be avoided by simply muting the audio track in post processing while uploading to YT?
 
hAZy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clever. Incredibly unethical, but clever.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Snort: How does this keep happening?

Seriously.  It's the fourth cop hate bait article with this angle in a month.


If cops would quit being bastards, the articles wouldn't exist.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Police hate to be videotaped. They can't plant drugs, make up laws on the spot and violate citizens rights that way.

IT'S JUST NOT FAIR.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hAZy: Clever. Incredibly unethical, but clever.


No. Yes, but no.

There's no way that will work the way they think. It's an admission of premeditation for whatever crime they are caught doing on camera. At least as a juror I could pretty easily be persuaded that it is.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wutevr: Can't this be avoided by simply muting the audio track in post processing while uploading to YT?


What's being said is often as important as what is being shown
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I suppose there is a way around this.

Ask the creators of the audio how they feel about it.

Charge the police for publicly broadcasting their music without permission.

The band/label could allow the music to be in the video if it means showing the cops being shiatheels. That would let others share the video without worrying about the copywrite.

It's up to the band.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
For twitch or Facebook, maybe. For youtube, don't they simply monetize videos that have copyrighted content?

And even then; it prevents it from being posted online, but so what? It will still hold up in court.
 
buster_v
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's not how any of this works and it's embarrassing that they're trying it.

https://www.desktop-documentaries.com/incidental-music-on-documentaries.html
 
slantsix
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

buster_v: That's not how any of this works and it's embarrassing that they're trying it.

https://www.desktop-documentaries.com/incidental-music-on-documentaries.html


Yeah no kidding. Apparently cops aren't lawyers. Ha.

Besides, there's also the argument of fair use if you're reporting/publishing for information purposes.

Cops are idiots.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is this really a thing? Can someone really avoid consequences or bury a video of them doing something by this technique? It sounds as screwy as any other cunning ploy right-wingers/fascists cook up. 'You can't arrest me! I have a pocket constitution!!!' or 'This court cannot find me guilty, the flag has fringes on it!'

It seems like the adult version of some piece of shiat bully taking something from your hand and then saying 'possession is 9/10ths of the law!' as if it negates any and all consequences for the action. 'You can't do anything with that video you recorded of me stomping that guys chest and calling him the n-word because I was playing a Disney song in the background!' This seems dubious but of course, IANAL.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"And beware his song about big butts. He beats you up while he plays it!"
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

buster_v: That's not how any of this works and it's embarrassing that they're trying it.

https://www.desktop-documentaries.com/incidental-music-on-documentaries.html


That's for a documentary. YouTube, Twitch, and other platforms may have different rules in order to avoid a DMCA take down. This is a known issue in the streamer community.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Snort: How does this keep happening?

Seriously.  It's the fourth cop hate bait article with this angle in a month.

It's  fark. Some mod was hassled over his bag of weed 40 years ago so "All cops are bad".


You do know you can just kiss their asses? It is not necessary for you to shove your entire head up there when defending police going out of their way to avoid accountability.
 
miscreant
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

slantsix: buster_v: That's not how any of this works and it's embarrassing that they're trying it.

https://www.desktop-documentaries.com/incidental-music-on-documentaries.html

Yeah no kidding. Apparently cops aren't lawyers. Ha.

Besides, there's also the argument of fair use if you're reporting/publishing for information purposes.

Cops are idiots.


This is done mostly to prevent it from being uploaded to streaming services, because those services don't review each video, they just have automated takedown of videos with copyright "violations". The video would still be available for court, but the idea is to make it harder for it to go viral
 
sleze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That just means it gets demonetized.  You can keep it up as fair use.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cocozilla
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Snort: How does this keep happening?

Seriously.  It's the fourth cop hate bait article with this angle in a month.


Then tell the people who are paid with our tax dollars to farking obey the law and try not to be unbelievable dicks and avoid responsibility.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So turn it into a silent video.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: I suppose there is a way around this.

Ask the creators of the audio how they feel about it.

Charge the police for publicly broadcasting their music without permission.

The band/label could allow the music to be in the video if it means showing the cops being shiatheels. That would let others share the video without worrying about the copywrite.

It's up to the band.


Is it up to the band?
My gut says it's up to the label they signed under. And we all know record execs are scruplessly honest.
 
WeatherNerd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Playing Taylor Swift to Silence BLM #shorts
Youtube g0HYOOndbkA
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Technically, what those cops are doing could be considered a broadcast or performance, which they are not licensed to do and should be forced to pay royalties for.  Go after the money, that'll get the chief to put a stop to that practise right quick.


Disney et al should sue the shiat out of them.
They won't, but they should.
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: ACAB


Is this one of the tunes used?  Oh wait, that's ABACAB.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As I noted previously, upload it and send it to (rights holder) for reference. The rights holder can sue the cop individually for an illegal performance, and last I knew the video was still online.

However, we need to revisit the basic fact that police unions need to be insured so that taxpayers aren't on the hook for their illegal acts. This is relatively simple, they can do it with similar to CCW Safe.  The cops take care of business, getting rid of large payout generating bad cops, the union will be able to keep the premiums nice and low. The cops can enjoy the fruits (money) of being good officers protecting the community with healthy retirement funds. They pull the "thin blue line" bullshiat and protect bad cops? Well the union will face ever-increasing premiums for insurance that they'll have to raise dues to cover.

Should the police union ever be unable to insure itself, the union is dissolved and the city government takes over. So until a new union can be formed, there are no special protections... the city can fire those bad cops with prejudice.

Oh and if you don't think that insurance companies will know who the lawsuit generating cops are you're on drugs. Cops that generate lawsuits will effectively be blackballed by insurance companies, as hiring them will cause a large increase in union insurance rates... bad cops will no longer have the luxury of running to a different city / county / state after "resigning" from a department. Not like they won't have any other options, after all  there's always barber college.

After that we can tackle getting rid of stupid military hardware cops shouldn't have in general. Stuff like MRAPs cost a ridiculous amount of money to maintain. Money that could be spent hiring / training / retaining good cops.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

miscreant: This is done mostly to prevent it from being uploaded to streaming services, because those services don't review each video, they just have automated takedown of videos with copyright "violations". The video would still be available for court, but the idea is to make it harder for it to go viral


This sounds like a viable strategy like 15 years ago.
Anything mainstream enough to be on a cop's iphone has a licensing agreement with youtube and the owner of the rights just gets a fraction of a cent every time someone watches a black kid get shot in the back.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ok like 8 years ago, whatever. My point is that cops aren't clever and don't know the law, especially criminal law.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: It's an admission of premeditation


That's how I see it.  If they are trying to prevent their activity from being seen before it even happens it's because they have already decided they may or will act in a way that would get them in trouble.

There's no other way to interpret taking steps to hide your behavior beforehand than anything other than premeditation.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Chinesenookiefactory: Snort: How does this keep happening?

Seriously.  It's the fourth cop hate bait article with this angle in a month.

It's  fark. Some mod was hassled over his bag of weed 40 years ago so "All cops are bad".

You do know you can just kiss their asses? It is not necessary for you to shove your entire head up there when defending police going out of their way to avoid accountability.


There's a lot of steroid resin on the inside, and you can't get it all from just kissing. Connoisseurs say it's like kopi luwak but with corrupt murderous thugs instead of Asian palm civets.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

miscreant: slantsix: buster_v: That's not how any of this works and it's embarrassing that they're trying it.

https://www.desktop-documentaries.com/incidental-music-on-documentaries.html

Yeah no kidding. Apparently cops aren't lawyers. Ha.

Besides, there's also the argument of fair use if you're reporting/publishing for information purposes.

Cops are idiots.

This is done mostly to prevent it from being uploaded to streaming services, because those services don't review each video, they just have automated takedown of videos with copyright "violations". The video would still be available for court, but the idea is to make it harder for it to go viral


And how often do you hear about cops being charged with crimes caught on video that didn't go viral first?

They know if they can prevent it from going viral the overwhelming odds are it will get swept under the carpet and they can keep getting away with shiat.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He added that he is glad Hernandez was on scene to address the matter, because otherwise the issue may have never been dealt with.
"We have to hold ourselves as a city accountable and make sure it's clear that there is no room for that type of conduct," Sarmiento said to CNN.

Soo...you DON'T yourselves accountable unless a city councilman is there to do it for you. And even then, it's not until you know that he's a councilman and not a regular citizen.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Our local Sheriff ran an ad on Facebook while running for election containing, hell prominently featuring, a song by a very well known band. It was painfully obvious that they did not license it and when I reported it to FB, multiple times, they did dick all about it. I finally just blocked the ad as it was on like every third post.
I actually contacted the Sheriff, candidate at the time, via comments on the ad and had my posts removed. I knew then he was a crook. Sadly he got elected.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So, just the fact that a person might start and stop the video to comment on parody or information breaks is enough to get past the copyright. Is my very non-lawyer understanding.

Argue over it being doctored after the gist. "I don't have to prove they fark goats, I just want to hear them deny they fark goats"
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Chinesenookiefactory: Snort: How does this keep happening?

Seriously.  It's the fourth cop hate bait article with this angle in a month.

It's  fark. Some mod was hassled over his bag of weed 40 years ago so "All cops are bad".

You do know you can just kiss their asses? It is not necessary for you to shove your entire head up there when defending police going out of their way to avoid accountability.


Ok sparky. Lol.

So edgy.
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Psychopusher: Also, it ain't hard to isolate the music and remove it (or at least attenuate and distort it enough to avoid YouTube's content match) from the audio track.

But then it's a doctored video, according to cops and their protectors.


Doesn't really matter if you have the original. If the "doctored" version gets enough attention to have the incident looked into, the original can still be used as evidence.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: miscreant: slantsix: buster_v: That's not how any of this works and it's embarrassing that they're trying it.

https://www.desktop-documentaries.com/incidental-music-on-documentaries.html

Yeah no kidding. Apparently cops aren't lawyers. Ha.

Besides, there's also the argument of fair use if you're reporting/publishing for information purposes.

Cops are idiots.

This is done mostly to prevent it from being uploaded to streaming services, because those services don't review each video, they just have automated takedown of videos with copyright "violations". The video would still be available for court, but the idea is to make it harder for it to go viral

And how often do you hear about cops being charged with crimes caught on video that didn't go viral first?

They know if they can prevent it from going viral the overwhelming odds are it will get swept under the carpet and they can keep getting away with shiat.


That's just farking dumb.  All anyone has to do is send it to the news, the DA, and the department itself.  It doesn't have to go on twitter so a bunch of halfwits can scream about what they imagine the law to be.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Our local Sheriff ran an ad on Facebook while running for election containing, hell prominently featuring, a song by a very well known band. It was painfully obvious that they did not license it and when I reported it to FB, multiple times, they did dick all about it. I finally just blocked the ad as it was on like every third post.
I actually contacted the Sheriff, candidate at the time, via comments on the ad and had my posts removed. I knew then he was a crook. Sadly he got elected.


Contact the actual band. Knowingly falsifying a copyright like that carries a fine of $125,000 per violation that he's personally liable for.
/NAL
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ottebx: AdmirableSnackbar: Psychopusher: Also, it ain't hard to isolate the music and remove it (or at least attenuate and distort it enough to avoid YouTube's content match) from the audio track.

But then it's a doctored video, according to cops and their protectors.

Doesn't really matter if you have the original. If the "doctored" version gets enough attention to have the incident looked into, the original can still be used as evidence.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
