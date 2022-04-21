 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Queen Elizabeth turns 96 today, so let's wear fascinators and eat cake   (people.com) divider line
21
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah well, you Brits still need to lose the monarchy.   We told a king to get bent in 1776 and in 2020.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You've had a hell of a run Lizzy, have some cake and tea, and a sherry or two.. The way 2022 is going this might well be the last time you get to wear the silly hat.
 
Bondith
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
London Bridge is falling soon,
Falling soon, falling soon...

/I'm surprised she lasted this long after Philip went
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
is she holding today's newspaper? otherwise...
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Unless she posts a pic of herself with today's newspaper and a cake with 96 candles, I don't believe it
 
Bondith
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bondith: London Bridge is falling soon,
Falling soon, falling soon...

/I'm surprised she lasted this long after Philip went


Although if she lives another 4 years, she gets a letter from herself.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: is she holding today's newspaper? otherwise...


goddammit, this is what i get for the cake joke
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Show me her with a newspaper from today and then I'll know it's true
 
p51d007
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
STILL say she's trying to outlive her son Charles, because she doesn't want that nut to be king.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Unless she posts a picture of her reading an article on her smartphone about Johnny Depp's testimony in the Amber Heard case I won't believe it.

/Print is dead.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Queen standing proudly between her fell ponies

Fell ponies? Is she riding with the Nazgûl now?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When she finally kicks the bucket I feel bad for Camila because Charles is going to have a boner that lasts for weeks.

/I'm not sure how he'll get through the funeral without grinning or doing a little dance.
 
Bungles
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

whidbey: Yeah well, you Brits still need to lose the monarchy.   We told a king to get bent in 1776 and in 2020.



Perhaps 2020 would lead you to think that your government structure ain't that shiat hot either...may I recommend a parliament?
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Reggie Jackson was not invited to the party
ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
groverpm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: When she finally kicks the bucket I feel bad for Camila because Charles is going to have a boner that lasts for weeks.

/I'm not sure how he'll get through the funeral without grinning or doing a little dance.


"I'm the king now! You must acquiesce to my demands."

/I assume they'd die in a fire
//rubbing those tinder dry genitals together
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
from tfa:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have it on good authority that Her Majesty is has taken up Sokushinbutsu as a means to both fulfill the promise she made to her subjects in her 21st birthday speech, and stick it to Charles
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I know some of y'all are anti-monarchists but think of this as an opportunity for a corgi to wear a birfday hat.
Fark user imageView Full Size

SQUEEEEEEEE- er, your maj.
 
KikiPaws
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yes, lets!
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Motörhead - God Save The Queen (Official Video)
Youtube Qa1wdUkeuvE


A message from god on her majesty's birthday
 
