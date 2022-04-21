 Skip to content
(Nebraska TV)   Toast Temple in hot water over stolen pipe. Amen   (nebraska.tv) divider line
9
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Toast looks baked.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What should we name the kid?
pop!
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Toast" is actually his middle name, his real first name is Powdered.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were a word to describe his situation
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say you were a day late with this headline, Subby, but I'm pretty sure these are meth-heads instead of stoners.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Toast Temple. Man, I thought this was going to be an awesome story about a new religion and it's center of worship. Rather disappointing.
 
LesterB
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So apparently this is a thing ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dogpause
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LesterB: So apparently this is a thing ...

[Link][Fark user image image 850x564]


Everything pales in comparison to the questions that food truck brought up
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Their baptisms are just plain weird...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
