 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   420 cases of cognac disappear on American Airlines flight. Drew unavailable for comment   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
5
    More: Strange, Brandy, United States, Liquor giant Bacardi, U.S. state, Airline, Southwest Airlines, Appeal, Federal government of the United States  
•       •       •

74 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2022 at 12:05 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
420 of them? Someone must have gotten drunk and stoned.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Does anyone know where Keith Richards is?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the tiny bottles? The culprits will leave a trail like breadcrumbs.
 
groverpm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
420? Yeah, that wasn't Cognac.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Some nights ya just feel like puttin' on the smoking jacket & havin' a snort of sumpin' uppity.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.