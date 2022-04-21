 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Old and busted: spiking the punch with alcohol. New hotness: spiking the wedding dinner with cannabis   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
49
•       •       •

49 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"but that the best man "was incoherent and could not answer a question."

If anything, the best man sounds like a bit of a lightweight...

//in seriousness: dosing someone with anything without their consent is not cool.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feels like we've had this conversation a bunch of times lately. This is not OK.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cannabis wedding cakes, Canuckian tuxedos, midnight poutine bars...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Even I'm getting sick of all this hoser-mania.
 
orange whip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
love me some weed but dosing other people who don't or have no experience is really dumb and dangerous
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
durr thats illegul durr hurr
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to police, "numerous guests" were treated "for symptoms consistent with that of someone who had used illegal drugs.

God, I would never live in Floriduh, especially if you paid me.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bride is an asshole. Caterer can be somewhat forgiven as it seems the bride vouched for the whole thing, but still, serving edibles in a state where recreational use is still illegal is a good way to lose your business.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

whidbey: durr thats illegul durr hurr


Even if cannabis was legal in Florida, giving people drugs without their knowledge and consent is illegal.  Whether it is spiking something with alcohol, Ex-Lax, cannabis, or Viagra.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
 The caterer offers transformative dining experiences to those who partake. A douche bag way of saying I add pot to the food. His wife must be able to suck a golfball through 20 feet of garden hose if he's going to stay married to her.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Guest Nancy Postma, 69, whose nephew married Svoboda, told cops that she had "no control over her mind and body" and that "her mind was playing strange things in her head."

c.tenor.comView Full Size

/feed your head
//my kind of wedding
///so get up on stage and join me, in this thing called matrimony
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

whidbey: durr thats illegul durr hurr


Is this your usual reaction in threads about assault and battery arrests?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What a waste of fine THC.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
His wife sounds like a person who thinks putting holes in condoms would be funny
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: whidbey: durr thats illegul durr hurr

Even if cannabis was legal in Florida, giving people drugs without their knowledge and consent is illegal.  Whether it is spiking something with alcohol, Ex-Lax, cannabis, or Viagra.


Yep. I love cannabis, but that doesn't mean it isn't farked up to drug someone without their knowledge and consent. It is. I wouldn't crush up an Advil into someone's food without their consent.

Nothing wrong with cannabis at all... but there's definitely something wrong with drugging someone without their knowledge, regardless of what it is.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cop Eats Pot Brownies Calls 911 (Full)
Youtube hrZLc9lqQM0
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There are weddings where the bride needs to be dosed six months out until the day after.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've eaten way to many of the weeds. It's a rough time, I wouldn't wish that on people. On the plus side you don't almost die like the number of times I've had way too much of the vodak. You're just high for like 24 hours slowly fading it out, till it clears out of your system.
 
schubie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guess nobody's watching Snowfall anymore
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Giving a bunch of randos some sativa?

Kinks - Destroyer 1981
Youtube wRpAANsoG8I
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: whidbey: durr thats illegul durr hurr

Is this your usual reaction in threads about assault and battery arrests?



Well I see user name either checks out, or doesn't.

And yeah, "pot poisoning" is stupid prohibitionist nonsense.
 
Madison_Smiled [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: His wife sounds like a person who thinks putting holes in condoms would be funny


TFA says the groom claimed to be unaware that the food had been laced. "Congratulations, sir, you just got married to a reckless idiot. But if you'll just cooperate with the officers and answer a few questions, we can fast-track an annulment for you. Deal?"
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How much pot was in that olive oil?  Were these people drinking the olive oil?
Seriously it's not ok to feed people drugs without telling them.
Also where I can buy that olive oil?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whidbey: Super Chronic: whidbey: durr thats illegul durr hurr

Is this your usual reaction in threads about assault and battery arrests?


Well I see user name either checks out, or doesn't.

And yeah, "pot poisoning" is stupid prohibitionist nonsense.


We'll keep this in mind next time you're posting about body autonomy.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
The missus ate one of my special brownies one afternoon.
I had warned her that they were strong.
An hour later, she is punching me in the arm as she is in the depths of a massive high.
I babysat her for 3 hours.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
CSB:
When I was visiting a friend, he a brought me some root beer in a glass. As I finished it, he asked me how it tasted and then told me that it had 50mg of THC. I had no problem with it... seeing as how we had been taking bong rips all day long.

That said, I can see how people might not be OK with the situation from TFA. Total dick move.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Never dose someone without them knowing.
Total dick move.
 
kindms
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
DO NOT DRUG PEOPLE WITHOUT THEIR CONSENT

Its f-ing evil and you have no idea what kind of medical issues people might be keeping to themselves nor what job prospects you may be jeopardizing

And I like to party.
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

orange whip: love me some weed but dosing other people who don't or have no experience is really dumb and dangerous


Came here to say this, also not cool to blow smoke in dog or cat faces because they can't consent to getting high. Seemed like that was a thing when I was young (80s) with a certain kind of stoner kid.
 
nytmare
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: whidbey: durr thats illegul durr hurr

Even if cannabis was legal in Florida, giving people drugs without their knowledge and consent is illegal.  Whether it is spiking something with alcohol, Ex-Lax, cannabis, or Viagra.


Spiking it with anything undisclosed or potentially damaging is illegal. Likely some form of assault. You do not fark with other people's food. Just because the food is free, makes no difference.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

whidbey: Super Chronic: whidbey: durr thats illegul durr hurr

Is this your usual reaction in threads about assault and battery arrests?


Well I see user name either checks out, or doesn't.

And yeah, "pot poisoning" is stupid prohibitionist nonsense.


Some people actually are allergic to marijuana.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was reading the quotes from the people who were drugged and thinking "damn, I need to find that weed!"
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: whidbey: Super Chronic: whidbey: durr thats illegul durr hurr

Is this your usual reaction in threads about assault and battery arrests?


Well I see user name either checks out, or doesn't.

And yeah, "pot poisoning" is stupid prohibitionist nonsense.

Some people actually are allergic to marijuana.


Some people just can't, like, handle their shiat, man.

/obviously joking
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whidbey: Super Chronic: whidbey: durr thats illegul durr hurr

Is this your usual reaction in threads about assault and battery arrests?


Well I see user name either checks out, or doesn't.

And yeah, "pot poisoning" is stupid prohibitionist nonsense.


My username, going back 15 years, relates to a belief that people should respect my choices, and I'll respect theirs. Some people don't want it. Some people are allergic. Some people are going to need to drive home.

And yeah, as a seasoned user of marijuana (though not so much in recent years), there are lots of times I don't want it. The great majority of my waking hours, in fact. I will make that decision.

Grow the fuck up.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Several guests were treated at a local hospital, where tests revealed THC in their systems.

Which we totally got from the hummus, officer!
 
Greil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: NM Volunteer: whidbey: durr thats illegul durr hurr

Even if cannabis was legal in Florida, giving people drugs without their knowledge and consent is illegal.  Whether it is spiking something with alcohol, Ex-Lax, cannabis, or Viagra.

Yep. I love cannabis, but that doesn't mean it isn't farked up to drug someone without their knowledge and consent. It is. I wouldn't crush up an Advil into someone's food without their consent.

Nothing wrong with cannabis at all... but there's definitely something wrong with drugging someone without their knowledge, regardless of what it is.


Not to mention you don't always account for someone's situation. I'm military: if someone did this to me it could easily end my entire career.
 
kindms
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

whidbey: Super Chronic: whidbey: durr thats illegul durr hurr

Is this your usual reaction in threads about assault and battery arrests?


Well I see user name either checks out, or doesn't.

And yeah, "pot poisoning" is stupid prohibitionist nonsense.


You are at a function. You dont have a clue about drugs or don't suspect you have been given drugs. Your heart rate is going to jump because thats what cannabis does. So now you have someone who doesn't know they are on cannabis with a heart racing and they dont know why. Then they are probably going to feel weird or odd. Now about this time normal folks probably going to start to panic because their heart rate is increased, they are probably a little warm and they are going to feel off. Which also mimics many other symptoms especially in older people. And thats a mild amount of cannabis

Ive had a 50mg hard candy on a walk to breakfast once and Ill tell you what. It was a crazy brunch. And I knew what was happening. It all depends on the dosage
 
bnisonger
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In other news, I understand you couldn't find a Hostess Twinkie or box of Froot Loops within ten miles of the wedding venue.

It's clear this was a severe and dangerous lapse of ethics and judgment, but when did FARK get so serious?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bnisonger: In other news, I understand you couldn't find a Hostess Twinkie or box of Froot Loops within ten miles of the wedding venue.

It's clear this was a severe and dangerous lapse of ethics and judgment, but when did FARK get so serious?


Because their Boomer Masters taught them well.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pink Floyd - Alan's Psychedelic Breakfast (1970) [Full]
Youtube _7pkOZ5n6PQ
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

whidbey: durr thats illegul durr hurr


People were given a drug without their consent. How difficult is that for you to comprehend? There's nothing wrong with enjoying weed, but giving it to people who did not know they were taking it and did not consent is criminal.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer: orange whip: love me some weed but dosing other people who don't or have no experience is really dumb and dangerous

Came here to say this, also not cool to blow smoke in dog or cat faces because they can't consent to getting high. Seemed like that was a thing when I was young (80s) with a certain kind of stoner kid.


As a total opposite of that, I used to wonder why my daughter's cat used to get in my face when I would be smoking out on the couch.
Turns out she would bong him out, and he liked it. He was just wondering why I wasn't sharing.
Love ya, Moose.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Greil: mongbiohazard: NM Volunteer: whidbey: durr thats illegul durr hurr

Even if cannabis was legal in Florida, giving people drugs without their knowledge and consent is illegal.  Whether it is spiking something with alcohol, Ex-Lax, cannabis, or Viagra.

Yep. I love cannabis, but that doesn't mean it isn't farked up to drug someone without their knowledge and consent. It is. I wouldn't crush up an Advil into someone's food without their consent.

Nothing wrong with cannabis at all... but there's definitely something wrong with drugging someone without their knowledge, regardless of what it is.

Not to mention you don't always account for someone's situation. I'm military: if someone did this to me it could easily end my entire career.


Municipal employees get random drug testing, and a positive drug result or a breathalyzer result over 0.0 means automatic termination.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer: orange whip: love me some weed but dosing other people who don't or have no experience is really dumb and dangerous

Came here to say this, also not cool to blow smoke in dog or cat faces because they can't consent to getting high. Seemed like that was a thing when I was young (80s) with a certain kind of stoner kid.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: Also where I can buy that olive oil?


That is an excellent question.
 
yms
‘’ less than a minute ago  
prod-images.tcm.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I thought that movie starred Richard Pryor and not some idiot bride with a punchable face.
 
