 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 57 of WW3: Putin nixes storming of Mariupol, Russia tests a new ICBM, Danish and Spanish PMs meet with Zelenskyy, Russia gains another sliver of territory at the cost of hundreds of troops. It's your Thursday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
52
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

187 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2022 at 8:44 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't mind me. I know I'm early, but I'm just here to set up the folding chairs.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Mariupol:

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that Russian forces would need 3-4 days to take over the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.
At a meeting with Putin at the Kremlin, per Russian media, Shoigu said "the remaining nationalists and foreign battalions are securely blocked" at the Azovstal plant.
Some context:As the barrage of Mariupol continues, the plant is among the last significant holdouts of Ukrainian forces in the city and is sheltering hundreds of soldiers and civilians.
Two top Ukrainian officials said they are ready to head to Mariupol to negotiate the evacuation of soldiers and civilians, according to a captain with Ukraine's Azov Regiment.

The co-commander of one of the Ukrainian units encircled in the port of Mariupol said Thursday that Russian forces continued their bombardment of the city amid negotiations to evacuate civilians.
Maksym Zhorin, co-commander of Ukraine's Azov regiment, said in televised remarks that Russian forces "have not stopped shelling areas of Mariupol" amid negotiations on so-called "green corridors" for evacuation from the city, limiting the number of people who can be evacuated.
"Think about it, there are more than 100,000 people in the city, some of them under rubble, some in basements," he said.
"Many of them are in the territory of Azovstal [steel factory], there are a lot of children, a lot of women, the elderly. And today, while agreeing on a green corridor, the Russians simply cynically fired on fortifications, on shelters where civilians were. So, of course, the Russians cannot be trusted in any case."
Two senior Ukrainian officials said Wednesday they were ready to meet their Russian counterparts to negotiate safe passage for civilians and Ukrainian troops holding out in the city. Zhorin expressed the hope that a third country could act as a guarantor for an evacuation agreement.
Ukrainian officials said they hoped they would be able to resume evacuations Thursday.
"Today, indeed, a number of people were still able to find and get on buses, but they are still in uncontrolled territory," Zhorin said. "And we can consider this evacuation at least a little successful when Ukrainians, civilians, will be in the territory controlled by Ukraine. This has not happened so far."


Four evacuation buses managed to leave the besieged city of Mariupol on Wednesday through an evacuation corridor, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Thursday.
"They spent the night in Berdiansk and are now heading to Vasylivka," Vereshchuk said in a statement on Telegram. "We are waiting for them in Zaporizhzhia soon."
Some context:Early on Wednesday, Vereshchuk said an evacuation corridor had been agreed upon with the Russians for women, children and the elderly. And people were asked to gather departure on Shevchenko Boulevard near the Port City shopping mall at 2:00 p.m. local time.
However, officials said it did not proceed as hoped.
"Due to the lack of control over their own military on the ground, the occupiers were unable to ensure a proper ceasefire," Vereshchuk said Wednesday. "Also, due to the inherent disorganization and negligence, the occupiers were unable to provide timely transportation of people to the point where dozens of our buses and ambulances were waiting."
According to officials, tens of thousands of civilians remain in Mariupol, which is encircled by Russian forces and has endured weeks of intense bombardment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the effort by Russian forces to capture Mariupol a "success," but ordered Russian forces to halt outside the city's besieged Azovstal steel factory and blockade it "so that a fly can't get through."
In a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Putin said: "Completing the military task of liberating Mariupol is a great achievement, I congratulate you."
Ukrainian forces still hold the Azovstal plant in the southeastern port city and Shoigu told Putin that Russian forces would need three or four days to take over the factory.
Putin then said the Russian forces "must think ... about preserving the life and health of our soldiers and officers," adding:
There is no need to climb into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities. Block off this industrial area so a fly cannot get through."
"Yes sir," Shoigu replied.
Putin said that Russia would offer the Ukrainian defenders still in the plant to lay down arms.
"The Russian side guarantees their lives and decent treatment in accordance with the relevant international legal acts," he said. "All those who are injured will receive qualified medical assistance."
Ukrainian commanders on the ground have said Russian forces have not honored agreements to open humanitarian corridors or enforce ceasefires and have continued to bombard the city.
The port city has been nearly completely destroyed by weeks of Russian bombardment, and tens of thousands of civilians still await evacuation, according to Ukrainian officials.
In a statement on Thursday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk urged the Russian side to open an evacuation corridor from Azovstal. "There are about 1,000 civilians and 500 wounded servicemen there now," she said.
"They all need to be evacuated out of Azovstal today! I call on world leaders and the international community to focus their efforts on Azovstal now. It is a key point and a key moment for the humanitarian efforts now!"

Putin has declared that Russian forces have "liberated" Mariupol, but the situation in the besieged port city remains confusing as Ukrainian officials have denied that the city has fallen to Russia.
As the barrage of Mariupol continues, the Azovstal steel plant has become one of the last significant holdouts of Ukrainian forces.
The sprawling industrial complex is sheltering hundreds of soldiers and civilians.
Evacuations: After numerous failed attempts to establish safe corridors, four evacuation buses managed to leave Mariupol on Wednesday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Thursday.
"They spent the night in Berdiansk and are now heading to Vasylivka," Vereshchuk said in a statement on Telegram.
However, officials say tens of thousands of civilians remain trapped in Mariupol.
The co-commander of one of the Ukrainian units encircled in the port said the city remains under heavy bombardment.
Maksym Zhorin, co-commander of Ukraine's Azov regiment, said in televised remarks that Russian forces "have not stopped shelling areas of Mariupol" amid negotiations on so-called "green corridors" for evacuation from the city, limiting the number of people who can be evacuated.
Call for weapons for Ukraine:The vast majority of the southern city has been either destroyed or badly damaged. Photos and drone footage show there is hardly a street left untouched by the war, while the relentless bombing has made it uninhabitable.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that the country's forces don't have enough "serious and heavy" weapons to defeat the Russian army in Mariupol.
He outlined two potential ways to end the standoff in the city: "First, it involves serious and heavy weapons [...] at the moment we don't have enough of these weapons to free Mariupol. The second path is diplomatic. So far Russia hasn't agreed to this."
He added:
"We don't know when we can unblock Mariupol. And I say this openly, that all the boys in Mariupol want our victory, they want a free city, none of them are going to surrender to the enemy. This is their internal feeling, this is what they are," he added, speaking alongside European Council President Charles Michel in Kyiv."
Zelensky also said that the fate of the "few thousand" Ukrainian civilians who fled the besieged city of Mariupol through evacuation corridors to territories under Russian occupation is not currently known.
Two top Ukrainian officials said they are ready to head to Mariupol to negotiate the evacuation of soldiers and civilians, according to a captain with Ukraine's Azov Regiment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has on Thursday scrapped plans to storm the Azovstal steel plantin the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.
Instead, he told his Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that the plant -- a sprawling complex which is among the last significant holdouts for Ukrainian forces in Mariupol -- should be sealed and those inside should once again be offered the chance to surrender in exchange for their lives and a "dignified treatment."
A retired military official told CNN on Thursday the decision by Putin "militarily ... makes sense."
Speaking to CNN, retired Lt. Col. Daniel L. Davis said:
"There's no point in just ratcheting out and going in for each individual person in that very labyrinth complex ... There's no reason to do that.
All they have to do is just keep that last piece cordoned off and virtually the city is already theirs."
The plant is currently sheltering hundreds of soldiers and civilians. After numerous failed attempts to establish safe corridors, four evacuation buses managed to leave Mariupol on Wednesday, according to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.
"Even though the Russians don't go after them [the Ukrainian troops inside the plant], because they have them surrounded, they can't get even food or water, much less ammunition," Davis added.
"The risk to those soldiers is that they would slowly die if they don't get some help. I think in probably the coming hours or days you're going to hear that those troops are finally negotiated out."
Putin declared on Thursday that Mariupol had been "liberated," but Shoigu said Russian forces would need three to four days to take over the Azovstal plant. Ukrainian officials have denied that the southeastern city has fallen to Russia.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A Russian crude oil tanker seized last week by Greek authorities will be released, a government spokesperson confirmed to CNN on Thursday.
Greece impounded the tanker with 19 Russian crew members on board on April 15th as part of the EU sanctions.
The spokesperson for the Greek Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy said that the anti-money laundering authority has ordered the release of the vessel. The spokesperson added that the release has not begun yet and could not provide further information at this point.
According to the Athens News Agency, the tanker was headed to the Peloponnese peninsula due to an engine problem. There, it planned to offload its cargo on to another vessel.
However adverse weather conditions led it to anchor near the southern coast of the Greek island of Evia, where the tanker was seized.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Prime Ministers of Spain and Denmark arrived in Kyiv on Thursday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, their respective offices said.
After arriving in the Ukrainian capital, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen appeared together in a short video tweeted by Sanchez's official account.
"Ukraine has the support, solidarity and commitment of Spain," the post said.
Frederiksen's office tweeted that she and Sanchez would "meet with President Zelensky to deliver concrete support to Ukraine."
"Tthey will meet to discuss the current situation in Ukraine, further support for the Ukrainians and the prosecution of war crimes and human rights violations in connection with the Russian invasion," Frederiksen's office said in a statement.
Russia has denied allegations of war crimes and claims its forces do not target civilians, but CNN journalists on the ground in Ukraine have seen firsthand evidence of atrocities at multiple locations across the country.
Sanchez announced earlier this week that Spain would reopen its embassy in Kyiv in the coming days, which it had closed shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A top Ukrainian official said Thursday that the war in Ukraine "can end in direct talks" between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine, said that while talks were possible, he was waiting to assess how Russia's military offensive in the east of the country progresses in the coming days
This is what the team of lawyers, consultants and the negotiating group from the Ukrainian side are working on today," he said. "Accordingly, we hope that the positions of President Volodymyr Zelensky will be extremely strong in these talks."
Russia has shifted forces to Ukraine's eastern Donbas region in what both Kyiv and Moscow have described as a major battle for control of eastern Ukraine.
Podolyak added:
They have enough resources, enough missiles, they unfortunately continue to bomb our cities. They still have manpower and equipment that they do not mind having destroyed in our fields. Therefore let's wait for a while, and then we will be able to judge the positions of the parties, first of all of the President of Ukraine, at future bilateral meetings."
Podolyak added that he believed it would become more clear how the situation may develop in the next week or week and a half.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Russian forces in Ukraine's Luhansk region have taken central Rubizhne and the nearby village of Kreminna, videos circulatingonsocial media show.
CNN has geolocated and verified the authenticity of the videos. CNN is not airing the propaganda videos, which were published on Wednesday, as they were produced and released by Russian-backed separatist forces and pro-Russian media outlets.
In the videos from Rubizhne, significant destruction is seen in the city's center and northern districts. Russian forces and Russian-backed separatists appear to be moving freely in Rubizhne.
On Tuesday, Luhansk regional military administrator Serhii Haidai pushed back against reports that Rubizhne had fallen, instead saying that Russian and Russian-backed separatist forces controlled only parts of the city. However, he did tell CNN that 80% of the Luhansk region is under Russian control.
In Kreminna, a town roughly 7 miles (11 kilometers) west of Rubizhne, Russian-backed separatist forces were seen in the video installing Russian and separatist flags on government buildings.
Some context: Rubizhne is part of a cluster of small towns and villages that were in Ukrainian hands but lie close to two breakaway pro-Russian statelets inside eastern Ukraine.
Kreminna was earlier taken by Russian forces, Haidai said Tuesday, adding that Ukrainian troops had withdrawn from the city and taken up new positions.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Finance ministers from multiple nations walked outof a closed-door G20 session in Washington, DC, when the Russian delegate began his prepared remarks, a person familiar with the session said. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen took part in the walkout, as did Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along with other Western and European officials.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vladimir Putin did his best to put a menacing spin on Russia's testing of a new intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday.
The Russian President said the successful launch of the "Sarmat" ICBM -- nicknamed the "Satan II" in the West and capable of delivering multiple nuclear warheads as far as the continental United States -- would "give thought to those who are trying to threaten Russia."
But Western experts portrayed the test as "nuclear saber-rattling," saying the threat to the US or its allies was "extremely low" and suggesting Putin's real motivation was to distract his domestic audience from Russia's recent military failures, such as the sinking of its Black Sea flagship, the Moskva.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Soviet victory flag from World War II is beginning to appear across occupied parts of Ukraine ahead of Russia's May 9 WWII Victory Day celebration.
The red flag - flown over Berlin's Reichstag on May 9, 1945, when the Nazis surrendered to the Soviets - bears the Soviet hammer and sickle insignia with the inscription, "150th Rifle, Order of Kutuzov Second Class, Idritz Division, 79th Rifle Corps, 3rd Shock Army, 1st Belorussian Front."
May 9 has since become a revered holiday in Russia and the flag an important icon.
Russian troops raised a large flag as part of a staged propaganda stunt in occupied Kherson, videos published on Tuesday show. Propaganda videos published on Wednesday by Russian-backed separatists in Kreminna showed troops fixing the victory flag to a Ukrainian government building.
Kreminna fell under Russian and Russian-backed separatist control earlier this week, Ukrainian officials said.
The flag was also placed atop the regional council building in the Russian-occupied town of Henichesk in Kherson province. A statue of former Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin was reinstalled in front of the council building earlier this week, CNN has previously reported.
Two European officials told CNN that Russian forces are feeling "self-imposed pressure" to achieve any semblance of a victory ahead of Russia's May 9 Victory Day celebration. Russia generally marks the holiday with a military parade through Red Square and a speech from President Vladimir Putin.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Ukrainian President said his forces don't have enough "serious and heavy" weapons to defeat the Russian army in Mariupol. He said there were two paths to ending the standoff in the city: "[The first] involves serious and heavy weapons [...] The second path is diplomatic. So far Russia hasn't agreed to this."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Ukrainian Air Force has added about 20 more operational aircraft to its fleet because of an influx of spare parts, according to a senior US defense official.
Though the official wouldn't specify which country provided the aircraft parts, the official said Wednesday that the US and other countries worked "to get them the parts they need to get them in the air."
The flow of spare parts has allowed Ukraine to expand its fleet of operational military aircraft, despite Russia's ongoing invasion. They have more aircraft now than they did three weeks ago, the official said.
One day earlier, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Ukraine had received additional fighter aircraft to add to their existing numbers.
But on Wednesday, the senior defense official walked that back, saying that Ukraine had not received more aircraft, but had in fact received aircraft parts to make more of their existing aircraft functional.
Still, the official intimated that at least one country was considering sending Ukraine more aircraft.
"I was given to understand that an offer made by another country had actually been effected," the official said. "That offer has not been effected, so I was ahead of where things actually were." It is not known which country has made such an offer.
The US has committed to sending Ukraine 16 Mi-17 helicopters, but the administration has declined to get involved in a transfer of Mig-29s from another country to Ukraine via the United States.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly asked other countries for Soviet-era Mig-29 Fulcrum fighter jets, which Ukrainian pilots already know how to fly.
Zelensky has asked other eastern European countries with the fourth-generation airframes to send them to Ukraine, but no country has yet agreed to do so.
On Wednesday, the official Twitter account of Ukraine's Air Force said, "Ukraine did not receive new aircraft from partners! With the assistance of the US Government, @KpsZSU received spare parts and components for the restoration and repair of the fleet of aircraft in the Armed Forces, which will allow to put into service more equipment."
Ukraine's Air Force has been part of its aerial defense network, which also includes S-300 surface-to-air missiles and portable anti-aircraft missiles. The combination of platforms has prevented Russia from establishing air superiority over Ukraine and controlling the skies.
Despite the constant bombardment from Russian missiles and artillery, as well as the strikes on military bases, Ukraine's Air Force has remained largely intact, though it has suffered some losses.
In early March, approximately two weeks into the war, the defense official said Ukraine has 56 fighter aircraft, which comprised about 80% of their fixed-wing fighters. But the Ukrainians weren't using their aircraft much, flying only 5 to 10 missions per day, the official said.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

In the day 44 thread, it was suggested that we try to pin a list of places that people can donate somewhere.  So if you feel like you need to do something more than obsess over this in Internet discussions and can give some money (and more links below if you don't), here are some charities that Farkers have mentioned / donated to:

The Ukrainian Army:
https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Kyiv School of Economics' humanitarian aid effort:
https://kse.ua/support/donation/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:
https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid: https://www.mriyaaid.org
Come Back Alive: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua


You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

If you want to plant sunflowers in support, some seed purveyors are donating part of their proceeds: https://sunflowersforukraine.ca

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort: https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Official: Russian troops bury killed Mariupol residents in Manhush to hide crimes. Petro Andryushchenko, an aide to the mayor of Mariupol, said that Russians are burying killed residents of Mariupol in mass graves in Manhush, a town 20 km west of the besieged port city.

Estonia becomes first country to officially recognize Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide. The Estonian parliament approved a resolution calling Russia's aggression and subsequent war crimes against Ukraine an act of genocide and urged other countries to do the same.
Estonia:"First! Do people even do that anymore?"

UK intelligence: Russia seeks to achieve military successes before annual May 9 'Victory Day' parade. "This could affect how quickly and forcefully they attempt to conduct operations in the run-up to this date," the British Defense Ministry wrote.

Bild: German chancellor blocked supplies of heavy weapons to Ukraine. In March, Ukraine requested Leopard tanks, as well as Puma, Marder, Boxer, and Fuchs armored vehicles. However, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz blocked the deliveries of heavy weapons, Bild reports.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


+400 troops
+31 ACV
+14 tanks
+2 artillery
+1 aircraft
+1 helicopter

Minister says 4 buses with civilians evacuated from besieged Mariupol. They spent the night in occupied Berdyansk, and are now moving towards Zaporizhzhia, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. She added that the evacuation of civilians is expected to continue today.

Luhansk Governor: Russian forces destroy all food warehouses in Sievierodonetsk. Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said there are no surviving food depots left in Sievierodonetsk and that residents are only able to receive food through humanitarian aid. Haidai also said Russia's forces have destroyed several residential buildings in Rubizhne and Novodruzhsk in Luhansk Oblast.

Ukraine's military: Russia's 'pseudo-referendum' in Kherson set for April 27. Ukrainian Operational Command South said on April 20 the staged referendum shows Russia is uninterested in expressing the will of the local population, as the falsified result is "already known."

G7 finance ministers promise over $24 billion in support for Ukraine. In a statement the ministers said they are also prepared to do more for Ukraine as needed, Reuters reports. "International organizations and multilateral fora should no longer conduct their activities with Russia in a business-as-usual manner," the ministers also said.

Intelligence suggests Russia may launch cyberattacks against countries supporting Ukraine. The "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance of the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, and New Zealand warned Russia may engage cybercrime groups against states, institutions, and businesses.

US announces new sanctions against Russia. The sanctions target Transkapitalbank, more than 40 individuals and entities associated with sanctioned Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeyev, and Russian-owned Bitriver AG, one of the largest crypto-mining companies in the world. The U.S. Treasury said the sanctions target those involved in attempts to evade sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its partners.

White House: US sent five planes with military aid to Ukraine, more weapon deliveries to come. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the flights arrived within the last few days and another half dozen planes carrying military equipment will arrive in the near future.

Nuland: NATO allies could be involved into safe passage of civilians and wounded soldiers from occupied Mariupol. Victoria Nuland, the U.S. under-secretary of state for political affairs, said there "was some hope that the Russians might allow" safe passage from Mariupol.

Japan lifts Russia's 'most favored nation' trade status due to invasion of Ukraine. Now Japan will be able to impose higher duties on most goods imported from Russia, except for crude oil, liquefied natural gas and palladium.

Zelensky says he thinks EU countries are ready to impose oil embargo on Russia. The president urged the EU to impose a "full embargo" on Russian oil & gas, telling European Council President that an oil embargo should be part of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia.

Head of Ukrainian Orthodox Church asks to refrain from Easter services in Ukraine's war zones. Metropolitan Epiphanius says that although they have asked Russia "to stop shelling" on April 24, the Orthodox Easter, he does not believe Russia would follow the ceasefire.

Export of Russian oil, coal decline. The export of Russian coal in April collapsed by more than 20%, Russian media outlet Kommersant cited the Russian Energy Ministry. While the shipments of Russian crude oil have dropped 25% in just a week, Bloomberg reports.

Marvel stops selling and renewing licenses for its comics in #Russia.

#Russia closes the consulates of #Latvia in St. Petersburg and Pskov, as well as the consulates general of #Estonia and Lithuania in St. Petersburg. All employees of the consulates of these countries being closed in the country have been declared persona non grata.

Vagit Alekperov, the main shareholder of Lukoil, resigned from the board of directors and the post of the company's head. He had held this post since 1993.

#Ukraine intends to launch a strike on the #Crimean bridge which #Russia uses as the main logistical route for military deliveries. "If there is an opportunity to do so, we will definitely do it," said secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov.

A court in #Moscow fined #Google 7 million rubles for publishing videos of "extremist" organizations. In addition, the court fined Google another 4 million rubles for not deleting "fakes about the special operation in #Ukraine".

The #Latvian Parliament in the second reading adopted amendments to the law on citizenship, providing for deprivation of citizenship of persons who support the #Russian invasion of #Ukraine.
VHTS Commentary:When can we do that in the US?

#Austria has stopped importing and refining oil from Russia, says the oil and gas company
@omv

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


#Wikimedia in #Russia faces an 8 million ruble fine for articles about the war in #Ukraine and the events in #Bucha.

The producer of household chemicals and hygiene products P&G has admitted its withdrawal from the #Russian market. Such a decision may be taken due to the imposition of sanctions against #Russia, as well as financial restrictions and problems with supplies.

Participants of the most prominent talk show on #Russian state TV complain about how people with #Jewish family names harm the Russian people. Host Vladimir Solovyov and several angry pundits smoothly descend from bashing Tweets by @anneapplebaum into straight-up antisemitism. Judge for yourself-and remember, these are the same people claiming they're in Ukraine to "eradicate Nazism."

#Binance cryptocurrency exchange will restrict access to #Russian users. It is reported that customers whose assets exceed 10 thousand euros will be suspended from trading. They will only be able to withdraw funds.

#Lithuania has handed over to #Ukraine a batch of heavy mortars worth tens of millions of euros. This was reported by the BNS news agency, citing Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas.

Yevgeny Rasskazov from the #Russian neo-Nazi unit Task Force Rusich wrote a post in which he congratulates Adolf #Hitler to his birthday. According to him, the German dictator taught them "to fight for their ancestral lands". This is how #denazification of #Ukraine looks like.

The separatists have lost again: In the battles for #Avdeevka, the commander of the second company of the Sparta battalion, Sergey Agranovich, known under the call sign "Vodyanoy", died.

#Indian steel company Tata Steel terminates cooperation with #Russia.

Bloomberg reported who made the final decision on the invasion of Ukraine In addition to Putin, Defense Minister Shoigu, the former head of the FSB, Security Council Secretary Patrushev and Chief of the General Staff Gerasimov insisted on invading #Ukraine.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Mariupol:

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that Russian forces would need 3-4 days to take over the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.


3 days, huh?

Is that the standard Russian answer for how long things are going to take when they have no clue?

Is there going to be some dumbass on ne russian TV who's going to insist that they can do it within 10 minutes?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine needs to blow the f*ck out of something important and embarrassing on 5/9. And do it in a way that has the rest of the world laughing at russia's incompetence.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#Latvia and #Estonia recognized that Russia committed genocide against the Ukrainian people. The relevant declarations were adopted by the Saeima of Latvia and the Riigikogu.

Richard Branson, billionaire and founder of Virgin Group Corporation, called for increased military aid to Ukraine, as well as the abandonment of Russian oil, gas and coal.

More than half of Americans (54%) think that #US President #JoeBiden is "not strong enough" in his support for Russia's invasion of #Ukraine, according to Associated Press/NORC.
VHTS Commentary:I am one of them.
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Ukraine needs to blow the f*ck out of something important and embarrassing on 5/9. And do it in a way that has the rest of the world laughing at russia's incompetence.


Preferably Pygmy Hitler's skull

/ I'm on a bad way with regards to mental health, so this post is both catharsis and a bookmark
// * sits quietly in a corner *
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of this talk about tactical nuclear weapons need some really slow talking and careful understanding of definitions.

The US says Russia has a theory called "escalate to de-escalate", which involves doing something dramatic like using a tactical weapon on the battlefield or as a demonstration somewhere; or simply threatening to do so, thereby frightening the other side into backing down.

In June 2020, Russia released a document outlining the State Policy on the use of nuclear weapons. It notes that 'in the event of a military conflict, this Policy provides for the prevention of an escalation of military actions and their termination on conditions that are acceptable for the Russian Federation and/or its allies if it has any.'

Here's another document addressing the matter of tactical vs strategic nuclear doctrines.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReluctantLondon: namegoeshere: Ukraine needs to blow the f*ck out of something important and embarrassing on 5/9. And do it in a way that has the rest of the world laughing at russia's incompetence.

Preferably Pygmy Hitler's skull

/ I'm on a bad way with regards to mental health, so this post is both catharsis and a bookmark
// * sits quietly in a corner *


Hugs. I think we all are. My brain took self defense steps against the ongoing horror yesterday. I woke up with a very strange migraine. It wasn't all that painful, but I was exhausted to the point of having to sit and rest during making myself a cup of coffee, and if I looked at anything but the back of my eyelids I felt incredibly dizzy and nauseated. I called out sick for the first time since covid.

I'm fine today, and I think maybe subconsciously I knew I needed a day of nothing but sleep, so my brain arranged it for me.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
German exports to russia fell by almost 60% If in February russia was on the 5th place in the list of the main importers from #Germany, now it is on the 12th.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: A lot of this talk about tactical nuclear weapons need some really slow talking and careful understanding of definitions.

The US says Russia has a theory called "escalate to de-escalate", which involves doing something dramatic like using a tactical weapon on the battlefield or as a demonstration somewhere; or simply threatening to do so, thereby frightening the other side into backing down.

In June 2020, Russia released a document outlining the State Policy on the use of nuclear weapons. It notes that 'in the event of a military conflict, this Policy provides for the prevention of an escalation of military actions and their termination on conditions that are acceptable for the Russian Federation and/or its allies if it has any.'

Here's another document addressing the matter of tactical vs strategic nuclear doctrines.


you should share that with quarkfiend.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: gaslight: A lot of this talk about tactical nuclear weapons need some really slow talking and careful understanding of definitions.

The US says Russia has a theory called "escalate to de-escalate", which involves doing something dramatic like using a tactical weapon on the battlefield or as a demonstration somewhere; or simply threatening to do so, thereby frightening the other side into backing down.

In June 2020, Russia released a document outlining the State Policy on the use of nuclear weapons. It notes that 'in the event of a military conflict, this Policy provides for the prevention of an escalation of military actions and their termination on conditions that are acceptable for the Russian Federation and/or its allies if it has any.'

Here's another document addressing the matter of tactical vs strategic nuclear doctrines.

you should share that with quarkfiend.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: #Latvia and #Estonia recognized that Russia committed genocide against the Ukrainian people. The relevant declarations were adopted by the Saeima of Latvia and the Riigikogu.

Richard Branson, billionaire and founder of Virgin Group Corporation, called for increased military aid to Ukraine, as well as the abandonment of Russian oil, gas and coal.

More than half of Americans (54%) think that #US President #JoeBiden is "not strong enough" in his support for Russia's invasion of #Ukraine, according to Associated Press/NORC.
VHTS Commentary:I am one of them.


His support, or his response to?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: #Latvia and #Estonia recognized that Russia committed genocide against the Ukrainian people. The relevant declarations were adopted by the Saeima of Latvia and the Riigikogu.

Richard Branson, billionaire and founder of Virgin Group Corporation, called for increased military aid to Ukraine, as well as the abandonment of Russian oil, gas and coal.

More than half of Americans (54%) think that #US President #JoeBiden is "not strong enough" in his support for Russia's invasion of #Ukraine, according to Associated Press/NORC.
VHTS Commentary:I am one of them.

His support, or his response to?


I'd like us to send more and heavier weapons and also planes.

F&ck Putin. He threatens everyone all the time anyway.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: TommyDeuce: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: #Latvia and #Estonia recognized that Russia committed genocide against the Ukrainian people. The relevant declarations were adopted by the Saeima of Latvia and the Riigikogu.

Richard Branson, billionaire and founder of Virgin Group Corporation, called for increased military aid to Ukraine, as well as the abandonment of Russian oil, gas and coal.

More than half of Americans (54%) think that #US President #JoeBiden is "not strong enough" in his support for Russia's invasion of #Ukraine, according to Associated Press/NORC.
VHTS Commentary:I am one of them.

His support, or his response to?

I'd like us to send more and heavier weapons and also planes.

F&ck Putin. He threatens everyone all the time anyway.


Right, either the quote is badly worded, or a lot more Americans support russia than I thought.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol, Russia fined Google the equivalent of about $150,000 which is probably less than 1 second of revenue.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: TommyDeuce: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: #Latvia and #Estonia recognized that Russia committed genocide against the Ukrainian people. The relevant declarations were adopted by the Saeima of Latvia and the Riigikogu.

Richard Branson, billionaire and founder of Virgin Group Corporation, called for increased military aid to Ukraine, as well as the abandonment of Russian oil, gas and coal.

More than half of Americans (54%) think that #US President #JoeBiden is "not strong enough" in his support for Russia's invasion of #Ukraine, according to Associated Press/NORC.
VHTS Commentary:I am one of them.

His support, or his response to?

I'd like us to send more and heavier weapons and also planes.

F&ck Putin. He threatens everyone all the time anyway.

Right, either the quote is badly worded, or a lot more Americans support russia than I thought.


I'm not sure what the confusion is.

A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 54% of Americans think Biden has been "not tough enough" in his response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Thirty-six percent think his approach has been about right, while 8% say he's been too tough.

A majority - 57% - say they believe Putin has directed his troops to commit war crimes. Just 6% say he has not, while 36% say they aren't sure.

Only 22% say they favor deploying U.S. troops to Ukraine to fight against Russian forces, while 55% are opposed; 23% say they are neither in favor nor opposed.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around 10% of Americans probably support Russia because they are Qanoners or random nutters.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!

[i.pinimg.com image 850x1133]

Mariupol:

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that Russian forces would need 3-4 days to take over the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.
At a meeting with Putin at the Kremlin, per Russian media, Shoigu said "the remaining nationalists and foreign battalions are securely blocked" at the Azovstal plant.
Some context:As the barrage of Mariupol continues, the plant is among the last significant holdouts of Ukrainian forces in the city and is sheltering hundreds of soldiers and civilians.
Two top Ukrainian officials said they are ready to head to Mariupol to negotiate the evacuation of soldiers and civilians, according to a captain with Ukraine's Azov Regiment.

The co-commander of one of the Ukrainian units encircled in the port of Mariupol said Thursday that Russian forces continued their bombardment of the city amid negotiations to evacuate civilians.
Maksym Zhorin, co-commander of Ukraine's Azov regiment, said in televised remarks that Russian forces "have not stopped shelling areas of Mariupol" amid negotiations on so-called "green corridors" for evacuation from the city, limiting the number of people who can be evacuated.
"Think about it, there are more than 100,000 people in the city, some of them under rubble, some in basements," he said.
"Many of them are in the territory of Azovstal [steel factory], there are a lot of children, a lot of women, the elderly. And today, while agreeing on a green corridor, the Russians simply cynically fired on fortifications, on shelters where civilians were. So, of course, the Russians cannot be trusted in any case."Two senior Ukrainian officials said Wednesday they were ready to meet their Russian counterparts to negotiate safe passage for civilians and Ukrainian troops holding out in the city. Zhorin expressed the hope that a third country could act as a guarantor for an evacuation agreement.
Ukrainian officials sa ...


c.tenor.comView Full Size

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: TommyDeuce: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: TommyDeuce: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: #Latvia and #Estonia recognized that Russia committed genocide against the Ukrainian people. The relevant declarations were adopted by the Saeima of Latvia and the Riigikogu.

Richard Branson, billionaire and founder of Virgin Group Corporation, called for increased military aid to Ukraine, as well as the abandonment of Russian oil, gas and coal.

More than half of Americans (54%) think that #US President #JoeBiden is "not strong enough" in his support for Russia's invasion of #Ukraine, according to Associated Press/NORC.
VHTS Commentary:I am one of them.

His support, or his response to?

I'd like us to send more and heavier weapons and also planes.

F&ck Putin. He threatens everyone all the time anyway.

Right, either the quote is badly worded, or a lot more Americans support russia than I thought.

I'm not sure what the confusion is.

A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 54% of Americans think Biden has been "not tough enough" in his response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Thirty-six percent think his approach has been about right, while 8% say he's been too tough.

A majority - 57% - say they believe Putin has directed his troops to commit war crimes. Just 6% say he has not, while 36% say they aren't sure.

Only 22% say they favor deploying U.S. troops to Ukraine to fight against Russian forces, while 55% are opposed; 23% say they are neither in favor nor opposed.


This phrase:

More than half of Americans (54%) think that #US President #JoeBiden is "not strong enough" in his support for Russia's invasion of #Ukrain
is what was confusing me.  Reads like that many think he should support the invasion, rather than the defense against it.
Sorry, at work and getting wording exactly right is the mindset for a lot of what I do.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I'm not sure what the confusion is.

A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 54% of Americans think Biden has been "not tough enough" in his response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Thirty-six percent think his approach has been about right, while 8% say he's been too tough.

A majority - 57% - say they believe Putin has directed his troops to commit war crimes. Just 6% say he has not, while 36% say they aren't sure.

Only 22% say they favor deploying U.S. troops to Ukraine to fight against Russian forces, while 55% are opposed; 23% say they are neither in favor nor opposed.


What you just posted is what most of us assumed was the intended meaning, but the original text you posted was:
More than half of Americans (54%) think that #US President #JoeBiden is "not strong enough" in his support for Russia's invasion of #Ukraine, according to Associated Press/NORC.

You posted "support for" instead of "response to", which rather dramatically changes the meaning.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I'm not sure what the confusion is.

A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 54% of Americans think Biden has been "not tough enough" in his response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Thirty-six percent think his approach has been about right, while 8% say he's been too tough.

A majority - 57% - say they believe Putin has directed his troops to commit war crimes. Just 6% say he has not, while 36% say they aren't sure.

Only 22% say they favor deploying U.S. troops to Ukraine to fight against Russian forces, while 55% are opposed; 23% say they are neither in favor nor opposed.

What you just posted is what most of us assumed was the intended meaning, but the original text you posted was:
More than half of Americans (54%) think that #US President #JoeBiden is "not strong enough" in his support for Russia's invasion of #Ukraine, according to Associated Press/NORC.

You posted "support for" instead of "response to", which rather dramatically changes the meaning.


Ah, fair enough
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If anyone has yet to read this article, it gives a view into the russian mindset:

https://medium.com/@meohoh/twelve-reasons-why-russia-sucks-9ceb0feddcd6
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Lol, Russia fined Google the equivalent of about $150,000 which is probably less than 1 second of revenue.


Now let's see them try and collect.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: cameroncrazy1984: Lol, Russia fined Google the equivalent of about $150,000 which is probably less than 1 second of revenue.

Now let's see them try and collect.


I'm trying t think of something more worthless than Rubles to pay them in, coupons for amusement park rides at the Iowa State Fair perhaps?
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: OdradekRex: cameroncrazy1984: Lol, Russia fined Google the equivalent of about $150,000 which is probably less than 1 second of revenue.

Now let's see them try and collect.

I'm trying t think of something more worthless than Rubles to pay them in, coupons for amusement park rides at the Iowa State Fair perhaps?


Even if they had no cash/income on hand to pay, the bounty they no doubt got from the US Govt for the Duma emails, I imagine they've got it covered.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gaslight: A lot of this talk about tactical nuclear weapons need some really slow talking and careful understanding of definitions.

The US says Russia has a theory called "escalate to de-escalate", which involves doing something dramatic like using a tactical weapon on the battlefield or as a demonstration somewhere; or simply threatening to do so, thereby frightening the other side into backing down.

In June 2020, Russia released a document outlining the State Policy on the use of nuclear weapons. It notes that 'in the event of a military conflict, this Policy provides for the prevention of an escalation of military actions and their termination on conditions that are acceptable for the Russian Federation and/or its allies if it has any.'

Here's another document addressing the matter of tactical vs strategic nuclear doctrines.


One should not take anything Russia say or write seriously. They're not a nation that feels it has to respects its own rules, doctrines or laws. There just more maskirovka.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
With the understanding that the Winds of Change letters aren't well received here as a trusted source, there are some components of the latest letter that are worth noting.  I may be misreading/misinterpreting some of the points (so clarifications/discussion is welcome), but here is my summary:

Lack of access to their ports and fields will greatly hamper Ukraine's wheat exports this year.  As Russia is a supplier of wheat to many developing countries (thus their UN voting pattern), Putin plans to weaponize this by causing food shortages in those countries.  This would theoretically drive mass migrations into Europe, to countries already getting overwhelmed with immigrants.  This would worsen food shortages in the Western countries and increase pressure to lift sanctions on Russia.

While Odessa is rather safe from the military, Russia plans to target individuals, not just political enemies, in order to cause chaos and unrest.

If they lose control of Donbas, there is talk that Russia would concede to give parts of Belgorod to Ukraine, however this is manipulation to cause distraction and anger in the Russian population.

Inside Russia, more purges from the military and others are expected, as there are many starting to disagree with the 'special operation' in Ukraine under the losses and mismanagement.  Dossiers are being prepared to provide justification, and these would reach outside the military.

Dealing with the high numbers lost/missing in Ukraine is posing other problems: if Russia pays the families and their soldier is later found alive, it won't look good to try to get the money back.  To acknowledge the numbers or delay making the payments will also cause problems and lessen support from the general population.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Lol, Russia fined Google the equivalent of about $150,000 which is probably less than 1 second of revenue.


Doesn't matter how much it is. They should refuse to pay it.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

talkertopc: gaslight: A lot of this talk about tactical nuclear weapons need some really slow talking and careful understanding of definitions.

The US says Russia has a theory called "escalate to de-escalate", which involves doing something dramatic like using a tactical weapon on the battlefield or as a demonstration somewhere; or simply threatening to do so, thereby frightening the other side into backing down.

In June 2020, Russia released a document outlining the State Policy on the use of nuclear weapons. It notes that 'in the event of a military conflict, this Policy provides for the prevention of an escalation of military actions and their termination on conditions that are acceptable for the Russian Federation and/or its allies if it has any.'

Here's another document addressing the matter of tactical vs strategic nuclear doctrines.

One should not take anything Russia say or write seriously. They're not a nation that feels it has to respects its own rules, doctrines or laws. There just more maskirovka.


They're just more maskirovka.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: I'm trying t think of something more worthless than Rubles to pay them in, coupons for amusement park rides at the Iowa State Fair perhaps?


IOUs from donald trump.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

talkertopc: talkertopc: gaslight: A lot of this talk about tactical nuclear weapons need some really slow talking and careful understanding of definitions.

The US says Russia has a theory called "escalate to de-escalate", which involves doing something dramatic like using a tactical weapon on the battlefield or as a demonstration somewhere; or simply threatening to do so, thereby frightening the other side into backing down.

In June 2020, Russia released a document outlining the State Policy on the use of nuclear weapons. It notes that 'in the event of a military conflict, this Policy provides for the prevention of an escalation of military actions and their termination on conditions that are acceptable for the Russian Federation and/or its allies if it has any.'

Here's another document addressing the matter of tactical vs strategic nuclear doctrines.

One should not take anything Russia say or write seriously. They're not a nation that feels it has to respects its own rules, doctrines or laws. There just more maskirovka.

They're just more maskirovka.


Their
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Putin cleaning house or oligarchs depressed that they are going to lose everything?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

toraque: cameroncrazy1984: Lol, Russia fined Google the equivalent of about $150,000 which is probably less than 1 second of revenue.

Doesn't matter how much it is. They should refuse to pay it.


Of course they'll refuse. It's bullshiat.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

talkertopc: talkertopc: gaslight: A lot of this talk about tactical nuclear weapons need some really slow talking and careful understanding of definitions.

The US says Russia has a theory called "escalate to de-escalate", which involves doing something dramatic like using a tactical weapon on the battlefield or as a demonstration somewhere; or simply threatening to do so, thereby frightening the other side into backing down.

In June 2020, Russia released a document outlining the State Policy on the use of nuclear weapons. It notes that 'in the event of a military conflict, this Policy provides for the prevention of an escalation of military actions and their termination on conditions that are acceptable for the Russian Federation and/or its allies if it has any.'

Here's another document addressing the matter of tactical vs strategic nuclear doctrines.

One should not take anything Russia say or write seriously. They're not a nation that feels it has to respects its own rules, doctrines or laws. There just more maskirovka.

They're just more

maskirovka.

Didn't Judge Mizelle shut the mask thing down for the whole world once and for all?
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Breaker Moran:
Didn't Judge Mizelle shut the mask thing down for the whole world once and for all?

Read that as "don't judge Muzzle Wide Shut by it's cover" for a few seconds....
Was thinking "What the hell is that book and where do I get it!?"

But then I re-read the text and was just sad.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Slovenia then said "Fuchs for me??? FUCHS YOU!"
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the effort by Russian forces to capture Mariupol a "success," but ordered Russian forces to halt outside the city's besieged Azovstal steel factory and blockade it "so that a fly can't get through."
In a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Putin said: "Completing the military task of liberating Mariupol is a great achievement, I congratulate you."
Ukrainian forces still hold the Azovstal plant in the southeastern port city and Shoigu told Putin that Russian forces would need three or four days to take over the factory.
Putin then said the Russian forces "must think ... about preserving the life and health of our soldiers and officers," adding:
There is no need to climb into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities. Block off this industrial area so a fly cannot get through."

Sounds like some serious goal post moving is going on here.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
With my previous post mentioning food shortages, found this article on wheat futures that describes who will be stepping up supplies.

Found it interesting that India might be exporting more wheat to cover areas Russia typically serves, and also (in the VHTS summaries) that India is no longer selling steel to Russia.  Both of these actions undermine Russia's influence.  Food shortages may not be as painful and exert the pressure Russia hopes.  Their military production, already greatly impacted (as noted in many painful threads), will suffer more without high quality steel from India.  Natively produce steel is not of a quality suitable for car production and aircraft.

/ Everybody hates him
// Nobody likes him
/// Putin should go eat worms
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: talkertopc: talkertopc: gaslight: A lot of this talk about tactical nuclear weapons need some really slow talking and careful understanding of definitions.

The US says Russia has a theory called "escalate to de-escalate", which involves doing something dramatic like using a tactical weapon on the battlefield or as a demonstration somewhere; or simply threatening to do so, thereby frightening the other side into backing down.

In June 2020, Russia released a document outlining the State Policy on the use of nuclear weapons. It notes that 'in the event of a military conflict, this Policy provides for the prevention of an escalation of military actions and their termination on conditions that are acceptable for the Russian Federation and/or its allies if it has any.'

Here's another document addressing the matter of tactical vs strategic nuclear doctrines.

One should not take anything Russia say or write seriously. They're not a nation that feels it has to respects its own rules, doctrines or laws. There just more maskirovka.

They're just more maskirovka.

Didn't Judge Mizelle shut the mask thing down for the whole world once and for all?


Justice Department is appealing because the ruling is that batshiat insane.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Didn't Judge Mizelle shut the mask thing down for the whole world once and for all?

Justice Department is appealing because the ruling is that batshiat insane.


There's a whole thread for that discussion: https://fark.com/comments/12288966/

This thread is for Ukraine vs ne russia, French toast, things exploding, old memes, hedgehogs, and sometimes movies, books or other entertainment.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/kyivindependent/status/1517126807723651072?s=21&t=6_-IvK47CO4xFnpLCM1Wuw

⚡19 Ukrainian POWs released in new exchange.
Deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk said 2 officers, 8 soldiers, 9 civilians were released from Russian captivity.
She didn't disclose the number of Russian POWs that Ukraine gave up in return. It is the 6th prisoner exchange since Feb. 24
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Add it to the list of war crimes that will never be prosecuted.
This one clearly violates the Geneva Convention:

But it is Article 49 of the Geneva Convention IV that sets out the key prohibition applicable in this conflict. It provides that "individual or mass forcible transfers, as well as deportations of protected persons from occupied territory to the territory of the Occupying Power or to that of any other country, occupied or not, are prohibited, regardless of their motive."

https://lieber.westpoint.edu/deportation-ukrainian-civilians-russia-legal-framework/
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.