(AP News)   Best Korea is making better snacks. EVERYBODY PICNIC   (apnews.com) divider line
12
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where someone's trash is someone's treasure.
 
fat boy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
heatherclemenceau.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fat boy: [heatherclemenceau.files.wordpress.com image 600x795]


Came here to make this reference
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Rice cakes now with real rice*
DOUBLE PLUS GOOD!!


*real rice contains a minimum of 80% saw dust and floor seasonings
 
daffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
OMG! They have developed Sippy yogurt. It's all over now.
 
ringo2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sugar substitute made from tree leaves?  Because "xylitol" doesn't fit the "starving and backwards" narrative?
 
GalFisk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Rice cakes now with real rice*
DOUBLE PLUS GOOD!!


*real rice contains a minimum of 80% saw dust and floor seasonings


At least that dilutes the arsenic.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is intelligence gathering 101. You can learn a lot about your target based on what you find in their garbage.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dissident Burger
How does it taste?
Oh, it varies from person to person
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The5thElement: This is intelligence gathering 101. You can learn a lot about your target based on what you find in their garbage.


And my neighbors say I'm crazy when I go poking around their garbage cans early in the morning before trash pick-up. Joke's on them, I'm gathering intelligence!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The5thElement: This is intelligence gathering 101. You can learn a lot about your target based on what you find in their garbage.


80% of archaeology is basically dumpster diving. The other 20% is grave robbing.
 
