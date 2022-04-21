 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Grocery store installing access control gates and requiring customers to request an employee to unlock display cases for... ice cream? They must be having a really bad licker problem there   (capitolhillseattle.com) divider line
Alebak
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You joke but that's probably why. That or someone in management heard a rumor that that's the new TikTok thing and demanded that they shut down everything.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I get that there needs to be measures to prevent theft, but when I see these things I tend to just not purchase. You have to wander around the store looking for someone, but they don't have the key, Terry does but he's on break.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ENS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
About a month ago I went to grab a few pints from the freezer at the local CVS and the door was locked. I figured it was a mistake but a staff member quickly came over, key-in-hand to explain that some thief came in and "wiped out" their ice cream stock, so it's locks all the time now.

Personally, I would have stolen something that doesn't melt, but I guess that's why I'm not professional criminal material.
 
eagles95
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All grocery stores by me & CVS/Walgreens have locked up their deodorant and laundry detergent pods like this. Congrats guys...i now buy it from Target where they don't lock it up.
 
ENS
‘’ 1 minute ago  

eagles95: All grocery stores by me & CVS/Walgreens have locked up their deodorant and laundry detergent pods like this. Congrats guys...i now buy it from Target where they don't lock it up.


Razors too. I guess there are gangs that just do household chores and groom all day.
 
