 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   In Charlottesville, they have school principals on both sides   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
36
    More: Obvious, Racism, High school, Albemarle County Public School system, Emily Mais, school district, racial training exercise, Mais' lawsuit, former Virginia school administrator  
•       •       •

831 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2022 at 8:30 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A slip of the tongue is just you saying what comes naturally. You just hate that you got called on it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If she says one thing wrong in public, imagine in private
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schrodinger's racist.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We're Racist, You Decide
 
bittermang
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Slip of the tongue?

Colored hasn't been acceptable my entire life. To the point that it's like a nails on chalkboard feeling when I hear "colored pencils"

The only slip was the wrong people heard it. Something tells me her language is much more colored when she's sure none of *them* can hear.
 
The Brains
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She said "colored people" instead of "people of color."

JFC
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size


Is it just me, or is this the picture that goes with the Urban Dictionary definition of "Basic White Girl"?

/seriously, I cannot picture her without a Starbucks in her hand, wearing yoga pants.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lots of people mistake the phrase "colored people" for "people of color".

Mm-hmm. They're called racists.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
One more fine person blaming others' faces for making their knuckles bleed.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Anti-racism training is challenging for self unadmited racists.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Lots of people mistake the phrase "colored people" for "people of color".

Mm-hmm. They're called racists.


Sure they are, hon.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The Brains
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Lots of people mistake the phrase "colored people" for "people of color".

Mm-hmm. They're called racists.


Please explain the difference

This is honestly the first time I have ever heard that one is racist and one is not
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
By the end of the week she'll be given the chance to run an entire school system in Florida.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I had sympathy for her until i saw this:

"Mais' legal team, Alliance Defending Freedom-a conservative Christian legal advocacy group"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She knew she was wrong before she quit then found an ambulance chaser.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As someone who has worked in education for 2 decades the idea someone got fired for one slip up especially someone in administration is laughable. Sounds like she was let go for refusing and undermining the training
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
During the last training session in June 2021, the lawsuit says Mais accidentally used the term "colored people" instead of "people of color" while making a comment during the presentation. The suit claims Mais immediately apologized for the derogatory term but was verbally attacked by a teaching aide for her poor word choice.

Oh FFS people, that's not "helping".  That's not "training", that's an inquisition.

REDARMYVODKA: I had sympathy for her until i saw this:

"Mais' legal team, Alliance Defending Freedom-a conservative Christian legal advocacy group"


Heh, yeah, that's not "helping" either.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Brains: She said "colored people" instead of "people of color."

JFC


If you believe that's the only thing she did, I've got some NFTs to sell you.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FARK you idiots.

Colored people and people of color neither are racist.

The racist are the idiots here making a huge deal out of this.  FARK everyone of you racist self losthing pieces of shiat and your stupid "wokeism".

So much stupid crammed into you people...yes YOU PEOPLE...
 
djgrundel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'll just sit here waiting for everyone who's outraged to realize is that Biden has done the same...
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gerald Tarrant: As someone who has worked in education for 2 decades the idea someone got fired for one slip up especially someone in administration is laughable. Sounds like she was let go for refusing and undermining the training


This.

She is not telling the whole truth here.  That slip up was just the last straw and with enough witnesses that colleagues who have complained over the years were finally able to grab someone in the central office and say, "I TOLD you she's been saying shiat like that for years!"
 
Thenixon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She is suing because she resigned, so shouldn't she name herself as the defendant?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: FARK you idiots.

Colored people and people of color neither are racist.

The racist are the idiots here making a huge deal out of this.  FARK everyone of you racist self losthing pieces of shiat and your stupid "wokeism".

So much stupid crammed into you people...yes YOU PEOPLE...


Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, your spell-checker needs s tune-up.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Despite Mais' grievances, Albemarle County Public Schools says her legal team has yet to officially serve the lawsuit to the district.

And now we see the grift start to emerge!
 
DaAlien
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Might be just a little bit o' posturing here. Last line of the article:

"Despite Mais' grievances, Albemarle County Public Schools says her legal team has yet to officially serve the lawsuit to the district."
 
DaAlien
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Despite Mais' grievances, Albemarle County Public Schools says her legal team has yet to officially serve the lawsuit to the district.

And now we see the grift start to emerge!


/shakes tiny fist
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Brains: Serious Black: Lots of people mistake the phrase "colored people" for "people of color".

Mm-hmm. They're called racists.

Please explain the difference

This is honestly the first time I have ever heard that one is racist and one is not


media.cnn.comView Full Size
 
someonelse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Colored people" is not a slip of the tongue, it's forgetting to code switch. And some of you are ignoring the part where she was complaining about the program from the start. She was toxically defensive, the way people are when they've been the center of every story forever and suddenly they aren't. Anyone less feels like tyranny.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: FARK you idiots.

Colored people and people of color neither are racist.

The racist are the idiots here making a huge deal out of this.  FARK everyone of you racist self losthing pieces of shiat and your stupid "wokeism".

So much stupid crammed into you people...yes YOU PEOPLE...


You sound triggered.

Do you feel triggered?

I'm sorry if your sensibilities are offended.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The Brains: Serious Black: Lots of people mistake the phrase "colored people" for "people of color".

Mm-hmm. They're called racists.

Please explain the difference

This is honestly the first time I have ever heard that one is racist and one is not

[media.cnn.com image 496x279]


or this:

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size


/we could go all day.  'colored' = segretation, except for legacy terms like the NAACP
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And of course this on the Main Tab, so Fark Independents will spend all their time taking her story at face value and getting pedantic over word usage, because there's no way a school administrator has been perpetually toxic to work for/with.
 
capn' fun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: During the last training session in June 2021, the lawsuit says Mais accidentally used the term "colored people" instead of "people of color" while making a comment during the presentation. The suit claims Mais immediately apologized for the derogatory term but was verbally attacked by a teaching aide for her poor word choice.

Oh FFS people, that's not "helping".  That's not "training", that's an inquisition.

REDARMYVODKA: I had sympathy for her until i saw this:

"Mais' legal team, Alliance Defending Freedom-a conservative Christian legal advocacy group"

Heh, yeah, that's not "helping" either.


It isn't training. It's risk mitigation. It's designed to help keep the school system (i.e., the taxpayers) off the hook for when some dumbass let's their "N-word" flag fly. Or a "Let me tell you about the n*bong*s..." So when the inevitable "regrettable situation" occurs, the idiot who caused it is on their own, because the school system had "provided training" and "taken thorough steps". I mean, what else could they have done, Your Honor-duct tape the idiot's mouth shut?

And not for nothing-everyone going through the motions is, allegedly, a college educated adult who should have enough situational awareness and common sense to understand that all they need to do is nod and smile through the "training", and keep their freezed peaches to themselves during work hours. If you can't even manage to keep your freezed peaches to yourself in a situation specifically about *not* keeping them to yourself, where you have ample warning ahead of time, then you are special kind of dumbass.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Colored people what is this 1910
 
Nirbo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: FARK you idiots.

Colored people and people of color neither are racist.

The racist are the idiots here making a huge deal out of this.  FARK everyone of you racist self losthing pieces of shiat and your stupid "wokeism".

So much stupid crammed into you people...yes YOU PEOPLE...


"I can't and won't make even the smallest effort to be a less shiatty person and the people who do are doing it under duress"

Give your farking head a shake. It's not hard to keep your mouth shut.

Unless you want attention. Bad attention. Like a three year old.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm 50. My paternal grandmother would say  "colored" when I was 5 and I knew it was wrong then. It's not in my vocabulary to let slip. The only time I used that word is past-tense where Crayola is concerned. Maybe a movie that Ted Turner got his mitts on.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Colored people what is this 1910


Ooh baby, you just wait until the nursing home stops serving lunch and they REAL bigots experts show up to this thread.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.