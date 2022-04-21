 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Global News (Canada))   Man stabbed in unprovoked subway attack, if only he had heeded the warning on the stabber's sweatpants   (globalnews.ca) divider line
9
    More: Scary, Toronto Transit Commission, Toronto subway and RT, Toronto, Toronto police, Wednesday evening, Mario Greco, 30-year-old teacher, York Region  
•       •       •

266 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2022 at 5:30 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
♫ No one knows what it's like to be the baddie, to be the saddy... ♫
 
PyroStock
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: [Fark user image image 720x932]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
funmonger [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Read this just in time for my daily commute.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: [Fark user image image 720x932]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And part of the Crooked Hat Crew as well.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He looks exactly like a certain crazy asshole I knew twenty years ago, and he could have totally done something like this.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Looks like one of the dudes from Wheatus has fallen on hard times.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.