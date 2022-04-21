 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Le graffiti américain, nous sommes tels preneurs de risques   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
12
inglixthemad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bit of a steep price to pay for a bit of graffiti, but it looks like a Darwin Award.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Turk 182!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Perhaps they should have....

...trained a little better?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did they leave the bodies on the track and run over them with a different train?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Promoe - These Walls Don't Lie
Youtube YLAcO3r5Xjs
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Goddammit this is AMERICA and we speak Amer-, uh, *checks notes* uh, hang on...
 
aagrajag
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Bit of a steep price to pay for a bit of graffiti, but it looks like a Darwin Award.

[external-preview.redd.it image 559x700]


OH LONG JOHNSON

*ahem, cough*, sorry.

Seriously, though, who comes to a foreign country for the purpose of defacing it? I mean, I could at least respect it if someone risked had his life by going to North Korea and scrawled on one of Kim's propaganda posters "Eat a kimchi-fried dick, Roundboy".
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

aagrajag: inglixthemad: Bit of a steep price to pay for a bit of graffiti, but it looks like a Darwin Award.

[external-preview.redd.it image 559x700]

OH LONG JOHNSON

*ahem, cough*, sorry.

Seriously, though, who comes to a foreign country for the purpose of defacing it? I mean, I could at least respect it if someone risked had his life by going to North Korea and scrawled on one of Kim's propaganda posters "Eat a kimchi-fried dick, Roundboy".


Graffiti artists travel the world to tag things. They post them on Insta and people find them, like geocaching.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Golden Brown Delicious: Goddammit this is AMERICA and we speak Amer-, uh, *checks notes* uh, hang on...


Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, you people don't actually write "traveld", do you? This is just the BBC taking the piss, yeah?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Golden Brown Delicious: Goddammit this is AMERICA and we speak Amer-, uh, *checks notes* uh, hang on...

[Fark user image image 425x330]

Also, you people don't actually write "traveld", do you? This is just the BBC taking the piss, yeah?

[Fark user image image 425x566]


I'm just making fun. I'm from Texas, and saying that what most people there speak is 'English' is like saying that what we serve at Domino's is pizza. "Yeahhhh... Technically..." :/
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Also I've never seen 'traveld' before this...?
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The #3 train? What, the Franklin Avenue shuttle wasn't available? Mon dieu, if you're going to get killed tagging on the subway, aim a little higher!
 
