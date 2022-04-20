 Skip to content
(The Hill)   In case you forgot; a psychopath with 6,000 nuclear weapons is currently holding the entire world hostage   (thehill.com) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I *try* to stay focused on the idea that the bulk of the Russian people are OK, and that my animosity should be targeted toward Putin and his willing minions, but...

... a little misanthropic part of me would take some pleasure in seeing Putin launch a nuke, and having the launch vehicle fail, bringing the warhead(s) down on the pad in a nuclear version of "Red October's" 'You fool!  You've killed us all!' scene.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Life's too short to fear Putin.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Life's too short to fear Putin.


And Putin's too short to fear life.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never known a world where this is not the case. No sense worrying about something like that that's way beyond my control.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "Russian officers will refuse the launch orders, you'll see" and "even if they don't, don't worry 99% of Putin's nukes won't get out of the garage" reassurances are pretty hollow when you realize 1% of 6,000 is still 60 cities turned to cinders.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I grew up doing nuclear attack drills in base schools growing up. I grew up knowing that if things went hot, my house would be pretty much first on the target list. This is SOP. Congrats kids, now you know why Gen X couldn't be arsed to give two sh*ts about a bunch of petty squabbles and bullsh*t.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nobody talking about missile defense, either.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You quote every movie villian vexed by a hero, How hard is it to kill one man?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: I *try* to stay focused on the idea that the bulk of the Russian people are OK, and that my animosity should be targeted toward Putin and his willing minions, but...

... a little misanthropic part of me would take some pleasure in seeing Putin launch a nuke, and having the launch vehicle fail, bringing the warhead(s) down on the pad in a nuclear version of "Red October's" 'You fool!  You've killed us all!' scene.


For the most part a crashing nuke won't result in a nuclear explosion. More likely a radioactive spill.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What the fark? He's not holding anyone hostage. He's getting his ass handed to him in Ukraine.

fark off, subby.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Between the Russian Navy and Russian Army I'm pretty sure the missile command has sold their ICBMs for scrap as well.
 
buster_v
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thisshiatagain.jpg
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meh.
Vlad is still gonna lose that stupid war against Ukraine. And that's just all there is to it.
 
MLWS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Given the overall state of Russia's military, I expect that most of their 6,000 warheads are unusable. Mind you, 500 warheads could still do a lot of damage.
 
Trik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Nobody talking about missile defense, either.


Just because they're not telling you about it doesn't mean they're not talking about it.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Nobody talking about missile defense, either.


Because it was an expensive boondoggle?  Theater to scare the old Soviet Union and funnel billions to defense contractors?
 
