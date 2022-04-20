 Skip to content
(Charleston Post and Courier)   Zombie apocalypse averted in South Carolina   (postandcourier.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Hey, I just met you and this is crazy, but let me eat your brains, maybe...
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: [Fark user image 768x532]


jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: aleister_greynight: [Fark user image 768x532]

jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait...why is there a haunted house in April?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can you tell?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Tell me again how "constitutional carry" is going to improve safety.

Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jtown: Wait...why is there a haunted house in April?


Spring break in a beach town.
 
August11
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"The source of the gun came remains under investigation."

Looks like Richard is fishing again on Pulitzer Lake.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jtown: Wait...why is there a haunted house in April?


To scare you into Jesus' loving arms and save your soul from burning in hellfire and damnation forever, you filthy sinner!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is a story of people who should be sterilized for the good of the gene pool, and additionally kept away from reasonable people as a public safety measure.
 
brilett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Responsible gun ownership.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Let me get this straight: a guy sees a gun on the ground, and his first instinct is to pick it up, point it at someone, and fire it?

Jesus farking Christ on a cracker, people are idiots.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is this Alec Baldwin's fault?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jtown: Wait...why is there a haunted house in April?


Easter is the original zombie story
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's an easy mistake to make.  Why would a zombie be in a haunted house?? The guys running the place got their genres mixed up.
Think about every haunted house movie you ever saw. Ghosts, spirits, poltergeist, and demons to be sure. But have you ever seen a single farking zombie in those movies?
No. Because zombies don't belong in haunted houses. If it was an infection, plague, or virus house then yeah.  You'd expect zombies. Maybe even ghosts from people who died from the plague. But definitely zombies.
The attraction have only themselves to blame. A zombie didn't belong there.  It's like going to a Batman movie and seeing a guy in a red/green sweater, a fedora, a burned face and knives for hands. Or going the dog park and seeing a jaguar running around. Or gong to the school dance and seeing velociraptors.
How many movies have you seen where some guy gets killed because he thinks the monster is part of the show? Not this guy. He refused to be a victim. A zombie in a house full of ghosts? Fark all that.  That thing obviously didn't belong, and thus it could have been real. Why take a chance?

If anyone should be arrested it should be the house owners and the terrorist pretending to be a zombie.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The shooter had no choice: the actor playing the zombie was on his break and was reading a *book*
 
