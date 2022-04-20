 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   If the 3 train carrying 1000 passengers leaves the Brownsville station at 6:45 AM going 20 mph and hits 2 people, how long were they already dead?   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    New York City Subway, dead on subway tracks  
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Depends, were they smoking in the boys' room?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Brownsville Station" is what I call my train-themed guest bathroom.
 
mrparks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Objection! This word problem breaches the "Don't say brown" provision in Florida vs. CRT, and makes me angry because numbers make me feel dumb.
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You don't bury the survivors.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ldrtchbrd [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's a Fargin' Trick Question!!
Youtube Txa8XHq3N-8

/fargin icehole
 
Bslim
‘’ less than a minute ago  
42
 
