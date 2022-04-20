 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC11 North Carolina)   *ding dong* "Who is it?" "Snakeygram"   (abc11.com) divider line
13
    More: Amusing, Snake, Ring, North Carolina, Rings, Goldsboro homeowner, exterior of the home, GOLDSBORO, Ring App  
•       •       •

428 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2022 at 11:12 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And with Whacking Day just around the corner
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Hello, We're Cold Slither, and do you have a moment to talk about how you'll be joining us soon?"
 
Summoner101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is that your Honda, anaconda?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Do you have a moment to talk about your lord and savior, Voldemort?"
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"A Goldsboro homeowner got quite a surprise when a Ring doorbell notification showed her a scaly visitor was slithering at her door."

She should be worried that the snake will be back in seven days.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 480x268]


You beat me to it!
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I brought you a ssssssspecial gift."
 
knbwhite
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A snek appeared in my living room when I saw the sweater puppies of the newslady in TFV.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
subby, that skit aired on November 8, 1975
almost fifty years ago

is this Geriatric Fark now?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tinyarena: subby, that skit aired on November 8, 1975
almost fifty years ago

is this Geriatric Fark now?


We still make Niagara Falls jokes made by the Three Stooges (and it was a vaudeville bit even before then).
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Farkin snek just wants to cuddle.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.