Now wait just a second, dangerously moronic and unqualified Trump-appointed judge
    Followup, Appeal, United States, federal mask mandate, Law, White House, Justice Department, Biden administration, federal court  
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hot damn!  I forgot we even had one of those "Justice Department" things.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can they fire judges for incompetence?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher: Can they fire judges for incompetence?


Yes, of course they can.  But, like many things in life that would make the world and America a better place, it would require the consent of at least some elected Republicans.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm no law talking guy but if they don't appeal this, would it become precedent? Like, by conceding, they're admitting that the CDC can't do anything to protect public health? And then later, when the CDC says you shouldn't sit next to someone with ebola, the right wingers can slam this decision on the table and say "No, CDC, you've already been told you can't have any say on measures to protect public health. Stupid libs" and then we all die?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Can they fire judges for incompetence?


Federal judges have to be impeached.
 
Jaicu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She went to christo-fascist college in mtg's district, not so incoincidentally
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
From what little I've seen, she's ticked every box on the 'How NOT to be a Judge' list'.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Incident on 57th Street: [Fark user image 850x471][Fark user image 850x446]


Where TF are these things being manufactured from?
 
bughunter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Incident on 57th Street: [Fark user image 850x471][Fark user image 850x446]

Where TF are these things being manufactured from?


Ronco.
 
therealGoodgulf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yes they should appeal this to protect the ability of the CDC to enact public health measures.

I would have preferred that the Feds had lifted the requirement weeks ago and then the lawsuit would have been moot.

Yes I am OK with no mask requirement on planes right now given the current case and hospitalization data. Welcome to the new normal.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is what your government looks like when it's failing
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Federalist Society needs to be investigated and dismantled.

They are definitely kid diddlers.
 
CCNP
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No telling how many lives were lost due to this judge.

Airlines are the most dangerous. My mask wont work, unless everyone else where their mask too. I could wear an extra mask for everyone else on the plane, but who wants to wear 200 masks?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The bloody Hill had a piece of work today. I can't find it now, but there was much pearl clutching over the 'precedent' appealing this decision will make.

Wank.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Incident on 57th Street: [Fark user image 850x471][Fark user image 850x446]

Where TF are these things being manufactured from?


https://wentworthreport.com/2021/08/02/rising-republican-party-influencers-got-their-start-at-talent-agency-run-by-israeli-pornographer/
 
ecl
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I, for one, am shocked.  It's almost like they said this would happen IMMEDIATELY after the last ruling.

SoupGuru: I'm no law talking guy but if they don't appeal this, would it become precedent? Like, by conceding, they're admitting that the CDC can't do anything to protect public health? And then later, when the CDC says you shouldn't sit next to someone with ebola, the right wingers can slam this decision on the table and say "No, CDC, you've already been told you can't have any say on measures to protect public health. Stupid libs" and then we all die?


Try to be realistic.  The many cockroaches of Fark will outlive your personal dystopia.  Don't try to suck everyone else in with you.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Way to not name the judge, Yahoo. Is this the same idiot as in the reporting yesterday or a different idiot?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
All I know is I don't get how people all about the rule of law are the people who refuse to wear a mask and demand i show my receipt at Walmart.  And shrug at police abuse of power
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bughunter: Karma Chameleon: Incident on 57th Street: [Fark user image 850x471][Fark user image 850x446]

Where TF are these things being manufactured from?

Ronco.


50% Stupidium
40% Moronium
10% Ignorancium
 
fsbilly
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Way to not name the judge, Yahoo. Is this the same idiot as in the reporting yesterday or a different idiot?


I guess you should blame ABC, from whom Yahoo steals content...
 
Snotnose
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CCNP: No telling how many lives were lost due to this judge.

Airlines are the most dangerous. My mask wont work, unless everyone else where their mask too. I could wear an extra mask for everyone else on the plane, but who wants to wear 200 masks?


Airlines are the safest as they refresh the cabin air most often and have high grade filters.

It's the buses, trolleys and trains where masks are needed.
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They knew this case was going to be ruled on soon, the appeal should have been ready to go and filed immediately. Now we've had a couple of days with no mask mandate on airplanes or in airports while they waited to shit or get off the pot.
 
Alphax
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Paraphrasing Stephen Colbert from when the ruling was announced, 'This is great news for the people who think the problem with public transportation is that it's TOO sanitary.'
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: This is what your government looks like when it's failing


That's the point.
It's always been the point.
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

buzzcut73: They knew this case was going to be ruled on soon, the appeal should have been ready to go and filed immediately. Now we've had a couple of days with no mask mandate on airplanes or in airports while they waited to shiat or get off the pot.


To finish what I was saying, trying to put the genie back in the bottle is going to be way worse.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is that Grandpa RNC I hear winding up the Gramophone?

*liberal activist judges*

*SKIP*

*liberal activist judges*

*SKIP*

*liberal activist judges*

*SKIP*

...
 
