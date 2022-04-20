 Skip to content
(Springfield News-Leader)   Tesla crashes...into a marijuana dispensary...on 4/20   (news-leader.com) divider line
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Elon is probably in a cold sweat trying to figure out which side to pick in this one.
 
bud jones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
this kind of thing would never happen in shelbyville
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was it in autodrive?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There's a Dem candidate running in CA who's main platform is banning Tesla's self driving tech. While I think bans are idiotic and do more harm than good, there is a valid point there. Teslas are farking dangerous and this shiat needs to be reined in ASAP
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Told you weed was dangerous.
 
orngwip
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Spatial awareness is difficult when you are high AF.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dave?
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Someone needs to ask Bo Burnham if that is ironic or not. Because I am not sure, and I think he is an authority, having done a composition on the subject.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: There's a Dem candidate running in CA who's main platform is banning Tesla's self driving tech. While I think bans are idiotic and do more harm than good, there is a valid point there. Teslas are farking dangerous and this shiat needs to be reined in ASAP


They should be banned in any area where they are more dangerous than manually driven cars.  They can probably automate the system to pull over when leaving such areas.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chewynathan2: Dave?


Dave's not here.
 
