(Western Mass News)   The balance beam routine started off good, but the driver failed the bridge dismount   (westernmassnews.com) divider line
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It looks like he may have been able to pull it off if he was sober.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was just following my GPS!"
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty drunk
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vodka breakfast,there are many that start the day with a jolt
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Was it Fonty?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: Vodka breakfast,there are many that start the day with a jolt


If God didn't want us drinking at breakfast he wouldn't have made vodak pair so well with orange juice
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: chewynathan2: Vodka breakfast,there are many that start the day with a jolt

If God didn't want us drinking at breakfast he wouldn't have made vodak pair so well with orange juice


Or tomato juice, or grapefruit juice, or cranberry juice.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
*slow clap*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Forget it, Jake. It's Western Massachusetts."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wow, that's some commitment to staying on course right there, we should all try to be this dedicated.

The description is a little confusing though, it said he "fell" onto that I beam, but it just looks like it's directly unde the plating that you drive on. I'm seeing the images right? He really "fell" like an inch?

Lucky motherfarker, that's for sure.
 
