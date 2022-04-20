 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Capitol Complex evacuated due to incoming aircraft. Quick update: no threat at the Capitol   (nbcnews.com) divider line
35
35 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That doesn't sound good.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Probable" instead of "possible" is a bit worrying.
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
On ABC nightly just a bit ago.  No info yet, but confirmed the report.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jesus i miss boredom
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
All clear. It was just a misunderstanding.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
False Alarm or Poor Planning

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: False Alarm or Poor Planning

[Fark user image image 425x358]


Well, someone's about to have a very bad day.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: scottydoesntknow: False Alarm or Poor Planning

[Fark user image image 425x358]

Well, someone's about to have a very bad day.


Nats can't do much about their roster now.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
omg are u lib's just gonna evacuate for every little thing now smh
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: scottydoesntknow: False Alarm or Poor Planning

[Fark user image image 425x358]

Well, someone's about to have a very bad day.


Someone's about to have a worse day at National Stadium than even the Nationals!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
All ready over. Someone at DOD didn't inform about some kind of parachutist drop for a celebration.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This never would have happened under Trump.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/kenklippenstein/status/1516915778456543239?s=21&t=iQde-ZKurp-kYKzQTv6lGw

Glad that massive intelligence sharing failure we saw at Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 got fixed
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: omg are u lib's just gonna evacuate for every little thing now smh


Weatherkiss: This never would have happened under Trump.


I think you two are the same person. Change my mind.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So, no real story got greened. Ok.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: So, no real story got greened. Ok.


There is no real story.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: This never would have happened under Trump.



Maybe not. Under TFG, they came in trucks, SUVs, and autos, and stormed the Capitol on foot. Much more visceral, eh?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Palined Parenthood: omg are u lib's just gonna evacuate for every little thing now smh

Weatherkiss: This never would have happened under Trump.

I think you two are the same person. Change my mind.


I don't know. I'm still on the fence for now, but I think something big is going to drop soon, probably Friday.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Lochsteppe: Palined Parenthood: omg are u lib's just gonna evacuate for every little thing now smh

Weatherkiss: This never would have happened under Trump.

I think you two are the same person. Change my mind.

I don't know. I'm still on the fence for now, but I think something big is going to drop soon, probably Friday.


BERNIE LOST!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just a few parachutists looking for some political discourse?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: This never would have happened under Trump.


Biden is too senile to prevent attacks on the Capitol by miscreants and ne'er-do-wells.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Peki: NeoCortex42: Lochsteppe: Palined Parenthood: omg are u lib's just gonna evacuate for every little thing now smh

Weatherkiss: This never would have happened under Trump.

I think you two are the same person. Change my mind.

I don't know. I'm still on the fence for now, but I think something big is going to drop soon, probably Friday.

BERNIE LOST!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: So, no real story got greened. Ok.


An alert going out to everyone in the Capitol area telling them an unidentified aircraft is heading toward their area is a story. It being a fark-up instead of a serious matter is a (good news) follow-up.
 
munko
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Lochsteppe: Palined Parenthood: omg are u lib's just gonna evacuate for every little thing now smh

Weatherkiss: This never would have happened under Trump.

I think you two are the same person. Change my mind.

I don't know. I'm still on the fence for now, but I think something big is going to drop soon, probably Friday.


that's possible.  and this would have been perfect cover to hide some evidence.  this tin foil hat is hurting my ears.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is it the communists?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: omg are u lib's just gonna evacuate for every little thing now smh


Your fly is down honey.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Someone didn't file a flight plan and or is getting in trouble for this.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That was a quick build up with a pretty devastating let down
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: This never would have happened under Trump.


The worst thing that happened on Capitol Hill, under Trump, was he made a boom-boom in his depends.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Badmoodman: So, no real story got greened. Ok.

An alert going out to everyone in the Capitol area telling them an unidentified aircraft is heading toward their area is a story. It being a fark-up instead of a serious matter is a (good news) follow-up.


The fact that they still use email for this shiat is the story.

How about installing a PA system?

Even Goddard has something to send us all text messages (and to ask us respond back, so they could then figure out who didn't respond that they got the message... or was potentially dead, if it were a real disaster). But that doesn't help visitors at all.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Is it the communists?


Guilty.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The capitol needs anti aircraft weaponry surrounding it.  Stinger missles.  Those artilary that shoot so many rounds per second it looks like a whip when using tracers.  F35s on constant patrol with shoot to kill orders.

We cannot risk Our Democracy.  Dont fly over the capitol without authorization.  And every unauthorized plane or ufo or bird should be eliminated.  No questions asked.  farking shoot them out of the sky.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

