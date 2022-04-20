 Skip to content
(BBC)   You know that scene in Harry Potter, where they discover Voldemort's unusually prolonged life was due to him feeding off the blood of unicorns in the Forbidden Forest?   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
12
12 Comments     (+0 »)
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Queen Elizabeth attributes her long life to her daily routine of a full English breakfast in the morning, a snifter of cognac in the evening and the blood of the innocent.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Queen Elizabeth attributes her long life to her daily routine of a full English breakfast in the morning, a snifter of cognac in the evening and the blood of the innocent.


Don't forget the money... lots of money.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fngoofy: Rage Against the Thorazine: Queen Elizabeth attributes her long life to her daily routine of a full English breakfast in the morning, a snifter of cognac in the evening and the blood of the innocent.

Don't forget the money... lots of money.


Amazingly, having the medical staff of a large hospital dedicated to maintaining your health helps you live longer.  Who knew.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every Mothers' Son-Come On Queenie
Youtube KxLoeulIRv4
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently she has a martini at lunch every day too.  I wish my liver had divine right.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And when was her last album anyway?
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's good to be da queen.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISO15693: And when was her last album anyway?


And when shall she render The Funk unto Parliament?

🎵WE WANT THE FUNK,

GIVE UP THE FUNK,

WE NEED THE FUNK,

WE GOTTA HAVE THAT FUNK🎵
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISO15693: And when was her last album anyway?


A quick search showed 2009.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she has another face in the back of her head? No wonder she has such a glorious collection of hats.

/her's was the grandest of all.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake_lex: fngoofy: Rage Against the Thorazine: Queen Elizabeth attributes her long life to her daily routine of a full English breakfast in the morning, a snifter of cognac in the evening and the blood of the innocent.

Don't forget the money... lots of money.

Amazingly, having the medical staff of a large hospital dedicated to maintaining your health helps you live longer.  Who knew.


Pretty much any head of state of a developed country?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And yet my submission about putin bathing in reindeer antler blood didn't go green.
 
