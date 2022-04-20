 Skip to content
(NPR)   High gas prices are forcing New Jersey to start considering whether their residents might actually be capable of pumping their own gas after all. Although, let's be honest. Most evidence points to no   (npr.org) divider line
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Joey Diaz had a story about pumping gas in NJ back in the day. He'd get a job, make change for a few days, then there'd be a busy day and he wound up with a few hundred he hadn't deposited in the register. Come sunset, he'd run for it, with a few hundred on him. And since he filled the paperwork in the name of someone else, they didn't catch on.

/back when a few hundred was good money
 
Excelsior
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Zoolander Gas Fight
Youtube 4xwsZ5vC5Oc
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
High gas prices? Ha! Who cares. My truck get 11 mpg. Sure, I knew this day would come (again). But I need a 4WD V8 truck. My briefcase can get really heavy and I've been known to buy 5 bags of groceries at a time.
 
