 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark Fiction Anthology)   "We were somewhere around Barstow on the edge of the desert when the drugs began to take hold." In honor of 4/20, it's your Gonzo Fark Writer's Thread   (farkfiction.net) divider line
7
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

93 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 20 Apr 2022 at 5:30 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hunter S. Thompson is known as the creator of Gonzo Journalism, although he did not invent the term. His daily drug and alcohol consumption is a legend all to itself and you can almost smell the boozy, smoky air around his typewriter when you read his equally legendary obituary of Richard Nixon. He was eccentric, possibly dangerous, and his writing feels the same way.

But what was the story? Nobody had bothered to say. So we would have to drum it up on our own. Free Enterprise. The American Dream. Horatio Alger gone mad on drugs in Las Vegas. Do it now: pure Gonzo journalism. There was also the socio-psychic factor. Every now and then when your life gets complicated and the weasels start closing in, the only real cure is to load up on heinous chemicals and then drive like a bastard from Hollywood to Las Vegas.
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

This article on 'How to write like Hunter S. Thompson' contains some surprisingly good, if possibly dangerous, ideas:

1.       Go gonzo. Throw yourself into the middle of a story and write your way out of it.
2.       Don't write. Listen, instead. Hear your writing read back to you, or read it out loud, to make sure you're writing the way you speak.
3.       Read the Book of Revelation. Or if not, read something that inspires you with imagery.
4.       Damn the facts. Truth is more important than facts.
5.       Profanity, damn it!
6.       Use strong imagery and colorful dialogue.
7.       Drugs, drugs, drugs. It's 4/20, remember!
8.       Get political. "I can't think in terms of journalism without thinking in terms of political ends. Unless there's been a reaction, there's been no journalism," he said.

Today is also the birthday of Hitler, as I've been told, and while he wrote a book I think a thread on 'How to write like Hitler' is . . . uh, let's just say that's out of mein kampfort zone.


Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We are open for submissions for the 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology!

We've started getting in a good clip of excellent submissions, but we still have very few mystery or suspense entries. Have an story? Send it in!

We're looking for short, less than 10,000 word fiction submissions in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!

(And if you have a great story that doesn't fit into any of those, send it in any way! We'll find a way to make it work!)

The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology Submissions Page


The Bad Writing Prompt of the Week

Jesse was a terrible human being and we only let him ride with us because he had the acid. Fourteen glorious sheets of the thickest blotter paper soaked with something from Lucifer's hind tit and decorated with the smiling face of Ron Desantis, the subhuman Morlock whose Presidential campaign I was going to cover.

I pushed the accelerator all the way down and we headed to Pensacola. "Give me the fucking weed bag or I'll cut you," I said to Jesse around the bottle but he didn't hear me because he was still panicking about the mess we were leaving behind us.

"Are you-" he started, but then the acid started to kick in.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Hound dogs got floppy ears"
-Dan Rather
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think... I think its..
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Don't Bogart That Joint
Youtube j4XhDpSgHrs

/oblg
//you're welcome!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
True story:
The first time I ever did LSD was at the premier showing of the movie Groundhog's Day on Feb. 12, 1993. I took 5 triple dipped White Sunshines without having any idea what I was getting into. I managed to keep myself together without causing a scene  saying a word or anything but that movie became my life. When it ended my friend and I just waited until everyone else cleared out because the experience was so damn absorbing. I thought we were in the afterlife
/too early for flapjacks?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You can punch up your writing by going back and deleting the words "and" or "but". I think I got that from reading Burroughs.
 
Subtonic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

berylman: True story:
The first time I ever did LSD was at the premier showing of the movie Groundhog's Day on Feb. 12, 1993. I took 5 triple dipped White Sunshines without having any idea what I was getting into. I managed to keep myself together without causing a scene  saying a word or anything but that movie became my life. When it ended my friend and I just waited until everyone else cleared out because the experience was so damn absorbing. I thought we were in the afterlife
/too early for flapjacks?


 I saw Freddy Got Fingered on three blue window panes with by dealers buddy back in college. We were the only ones laughing and I could feel the seething discomfort dripping off the walls of the theater. People left telling us to shut up and worse. And now I must watch it every weekend. Also...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.