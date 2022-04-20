 Skip to content
(CBS Minnesota) Spiffy "If you decide to partake in 4/20 activities today just know that you will never be as high as our 420th St sign," police said   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was gonna steal the sign
But then I got high
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's Now 20 Feet High

Must be the same folks who think that border fences are impossible to climb over.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
fark the police
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just rename it 418b or 422a, it's not going to last otherwise.
 
tasteme
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
...and a new tik-toc challenge was born.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's a road called "The High Road" near Austin, TX.
It's like the shrodingers cat equivalent of signs - People both take it, and don't take it, simultaneously....
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cool Fark icon thingie, it reminds me of webrings.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: There's a road called "The High Road" near Austin, TX.
It's like the shrodingers cat equivalent of signs - People both take it, and don't take it, simultaneously....


Since it's Texas, there isn't any traffic on it.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Police say this is not a challenge,"

So put it in the news so everyone knows.

Fark user imageView Full Size


in 3...2....
 
Wobambo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
[ spliffy? ]
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You heard the sign. Drive high.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't Bogart That Joint
Youtube j4XhDpSgHrs

/oblig
//you're welcome!
///3 on a match!
 
tasteme
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Subtonic: [Fark user image 425x247]


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I believe mile marker 420 on Interstate 80 is in Eastern Nebraska somewhere.
 
