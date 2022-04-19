 Skip to content
(ABC 17 Columbia)   "This type of event here in Fulton is rare this is an out-of-the-ordinary incident," Fulton Police Chief Bill Ladwig said Tuesday morning, which happened to be the second straight day his staff found a dead body   (abc17news.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Constable, Death, English-language films, Victim, Fulton Police Chief Bill Ladwig, The Victim, Family, Fulton Police Department  
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite the author's interpretation of the quote, I think the police chief intended to use some sort of punctuation there.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do the cops know it was a home invasion? Maybe it was a special operation to denazify a residence.
 
tlars699
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Home invasion & the perp died?

Oh no. Anyway...
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A witness said the 58-year-old man who was killed was a friend of the family but was later shot and wounded."

So ... he was shot and wounded after he was killed???  I'll be honest, this is so poorly written I don't know what the fark happened here.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kyle Butler: "A witness said the 58-year-old man who was killed was a friend of the family but was later shot and wounded."

So ... he was shot and wounded after he was killed???  I'll be honest, this is so poorly written I don't know what the fark happened here.


Came here to say this^^^^.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, so Fulton has a police department, I assumed Churchill's ghost kept order in the town.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kyle Butler: "A witness said the 58-year-old man who was killed was a friend of the family but was later shot and wounded."

So ... he was shot and wounded after he was killed???  I'll be honest, this is so poorly written I don't know what the fark happened here.


They shot the witness.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fulton?  I bet they're steamed
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: "A witness said the 58-year-old man who was killed was a friend of the family but was later shot and wounded."

So ... he was shot and wounded after he was killed???  I'll be honest, this is so poorly written I don't know what the fark happened here.


That's the story of the second shooter and they're sticking to it.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: "A witness said the 58-year-old man who was killed was a friend of the family but was later shot and wounded."

So ... he was shot and wounded after he was killed???  I'll be honest, this is so poorly written I don't know what the fark happened here.


Well, see they did it when it happened and didn't check to see if it was done when they were finished and now it's just out there so we have to try and figure out what they wanted to do when they tried to do it.

Clear now?
 
Nullav
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Police on Tuesday morning found a male body near the previous crime scene in the 300 block of West Ninth Street in Fulton but have not given details about how it got there or how the person died.

Heart stopped, I reckon.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The intruder was wounded and hid under a deck before crawling away and dying at some point, they said.

Glass half-full, he successfully avoided being arrested.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WonderDave1: They shot the witness.


But they did not shoot the deputy.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
See what happens when you get promoted to the premier league?
 
saywhonow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

saywhonow: See what happens when you get promoted to the premier league?


You know what? I'm drunk and that was Fulham. Continue the investigation, good sirs.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nullav: Police on Tuesday morning found a male body near the previous crime scene in the 300 block of West Ninth Street in Fulton but have not given details about how it got there or how the person died.

Heart stopped, I reckon.


Pump ran dry and burned out.
 
