(Vice)   People are still going to jail for faking proof of something that you can get for free   (vice.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*RTFA*

Hmmm

1-800-OUT-SOON
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Losers.  I get a free soft pretzel and small beverage of my choice with my next shot.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Presented without comment.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MOAR Horse Paste MOAR
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image 366x369]
Presented without comment.


Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another person teamed up with someone who was allegedly "a private contractor in the defense industry and had Top Secret security clearance" to print vaccine cards he called "gold" and "farking beautiful."

I guess that means the person has access to a laser printer and their company buys the really good, heavy quality cardstock. Defense contractors spare no expense when it comes to printing.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I kinda have a hookup on the real, real 'V' card, you know what I'm saying?"

It's a possibility if you see the picture.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm caught between "Good for ripping off plague rats" and "Bad for letting plague rats pose as normal people"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Another person teamed up with someone who was allegedly "a private contractor in the defense industry and had Top Secret security clearance" to print vaccine cards he called "gold" and "farking beautiful."

I guess that means the person has access to a laser printer and their company buys the really good, heavy quality cardstock. Defense contractors spare no expense when it comes to printing.


The more you spend, the more you can excessively charge the buyer.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I am vaccinated.
I have the card
No one has asked to see it.
Why buy a fake one?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: I am vaccinated.
I have the card
No one has asked to see it.
Why buy a fake one?


They just want to be free. Free to eat horse medicine because the internet told them to.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: I am vaccinated.
I have the card
No one has asked to see it.
Why buy a fake one?


morans.jpg
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image 366x369]
Presented without comment.


blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image 366x369]
Presented without comment.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Herr Flick's Revenge: I am vaccinated.
I have the card
No one has asked to see it.
Why buy a fake one?

They just want to be free. Free to eat horse medicine because the internet told them to.


Are we sure they are eating it?
I assumed it was going in the other end.
 
tasteme
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"His small hands are so supple."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: I am vaccinated.
I have the card
No one has asked to see it.
Why buy a fake one?


Never mind they aren't databaseing them.
I know someone who got four full shots.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Everyone in my household is now double boosted, total cost: $0 and zero prison time.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image image 366x369]
Presented without comment.


Uuugh. He needs to be locked up for life just for that.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

tasteme: [Fark user image 366x369]
"His small hands are so supple."


Stud Gerbil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Almost a third of US counties actively suppress data on cases and deaths.  The only consistent data the CDC has to go on is hospital admissions for COVID, since they send it directly to the CDC.   These same counties are full of people who believe the whole thing is a hoax.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And they are paying a stupid amount of money for the fake one. I wish I had no moral compass and could grift the Red Hats.
 
almejita
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"...and little respect for vaccinated people whom she deemed "sheep.""

And I have little respect for people who don't get vaccinated cuz they're stupid assed dumb farking idiots.
 
reign424
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image image 366x369]
Presented without comment.


He's already armed with his "IT WAS ANTIFA" defense
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Orgasm?

- Sofa
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

almejita: "...and little respect for vaccinated people whom she deemed "sheep.""

And I have little respect for people who don't get vaccinated cuz they're stupid assed dumb farking idiots.


💯😔🍸
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: I am vaccinated.
I have the card
No one has asked to see it.
Why buy a fake one?


Some people leave their mother's basement
 
Bslim
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image image 366x369]
Presented without comment.


Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Another person teamed up with someone who was allegedly "a private contractor in the defense industry and had Top Secret security clearance" to print vaccine cards he called "gold" and "farking beautiful."

I guess that means the person has access to a laser printer and their company buys the really good, heavy quality cardstock. Defense contractors spare no expense when it comes to printing.

The more you spend, the more you can excessively charge the buyer.


Another idiot in TFA got busted for using a USPS printer. What in the everlovingfark of stupid is that about? If the printer could do some special watermarking or embossing or load some special paper sure. But a vax card IS JUST PLAIN PRINTED CARDSTOCK. If I wanted to I could produce a passable one with shop freeware and a few bucks in paper on any home printer. This is SO stupid. I guess it's more about the herp Derp stigginit to the libs perception? Please catch COVID & die morans
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: I am vaccinated.
I have the card
No one has asked to see it.
Why buy a fake one?


I think I was asked twice. The Colbert Theater and one bar. Pretty sure that was it, including planes & trains.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image image 366x369]
Presented without comment.


Maybe the flag just says Rump. That's what it's meant to cover.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Herr Flick's Revenge: I am vaccinated.
I have the card
No one has asked to see it.
Why buy a fake one?

Some people leave their mother's basement


You aren't very bright, kiddo
I'm an older adult. I have grandkids.
I have a full-time job that is considered crucial and did not have the luxury of quarantining.
I have been out and about, going many different places.
Never once has anyone asked to see my vaccination card.
 
khatores
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Billy Liar: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Another person teamed up with someone who was allegedly "a private contractor in the defense industry and had Top Secret security clearance" to print vaccine cards he called "gold" and "farking beautiful."

I guess that means the person has access to a laser printer and their company buys the really good, heavy quality cardstock. Defense contractors spare no expense when it comes to printing.

The more you spend, the more you can excessively charge the buyer.

Another idiot in TFA got busted for using a USPS printer. What in the everlovingfark of stupid is that about? If the printer could do some special watermarking or embossing or load some special paper sure. But a vax card IS JUST PLAIN PRINTED CARDSTOCK. If I wanted to I could produce a passable one with shop freeware and a few bucks in paper on any home printer. This is SO stupid. I guess it's more about the herp Derp stigginit to the libs perception? Please catch COVID & die morans


After a while these parasites will be giving interviews and complaining that they can't find a job because of their record, even though they never worked a day in their lives to begin with.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Please put them in prison for 100 years.
 
Bslim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
khatores:

After a while these parasites will be giving interviews and complaining that they can't find a job because of their record, even though they never worked a day in their lives to begin with.

Hey those disability payments aren't going to collect themselves!
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image image 366x369]
Presented without comment.


On the one hand, I know, I know, don't stick your dick in crazy. On the other hand, he's even provided a pillow for himself to bite...
 
