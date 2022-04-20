 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   This being Woofday Wednesday and 4/20, please keep your edibles away from your dogs please   (gizmodo.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Cannabis, Study author Jibran Khokhar, Hashish, Dog, cannabis products, Tetrahydrocannabinol, Urinary incontinence, Pet  
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your dog wants wake and steak, not wake and bake.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
video-images.vice.comView Full Size
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell no. He's a stingy bastard and never shares. He can go get his own.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the 80s my pit wound bark up a storm when it got high. Was that dangerous?
 
dpcotta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not my supervisor!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My edibles are nigh impossible to get into. Hell, half of them I have to cut the packaging open with scissors or knives. I suppose if you're baking your own stuff, that's a bit different, but how are pet owners not already used to keeping such things out of the reach of animals?

If nothing else, this needs to be framed as a problem of pet owners being irresponsible, not a problem of cannabis being legal in places. I mean, let's not pretend that plenty of pets won't happily drink beer, too.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
This is Biscuit.  He is my 3.5 months old Pit Bull/Husky mix and he is awesome.  I've had him for three weeks and he is already about 99% potty trained.  Very nice boy.
 
scanman61
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Are you high right now?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geggy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My cat is high. Way up high.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Everybody wants to get high, even your dog. Just make sure you use whatever is appropriate for dogs. Birds, apparently, the farking weirdos, use ants.
https://www.vice.com/en/article/zng43y/birds-are-using-ant-excretion-to-get-high-876
 
