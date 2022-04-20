|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: Happy Fark/20!
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-04-20 2:21:01 PM (9 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
108 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2022 at 2:39 PM (16 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone hope you're having a spiffy 4/20. Those of you who live outside of American Gilead that is, the rest of you keep your heads down.
Quick heads up for TotalFark subscribers - got a new thing I need your help with. I'm looking for folks with a sense of humor, a touch of punkass, and as an added bonus you'll be immune from the inevitable consequences because I'm taking the hit for this one. Think you've got what it takes? Check out this TotalFark Discussion thread and let me know. This week is just the announcement, next week is the main event. Jump into the thread for more details
For those of you who don't have TotalFark, would you like to participate? Are you kind of a punkass and occasionally funny? Perhaps you might be able to contribute. Sign up for TotalFark today and join in the fun.
This week on the Fark News Livestream: Dill's back from his coffee conference, Lucky and Christine are in as well, and we've got a super weird lineup for you including failed but insane cold war proposals involving drugged bears, nuking the moon, and the proposed assault on Fidel Castro's beard. Also, a piece of the one true cross is at the bottom of the Black Sea, Easter condoms for kids, and China has taught monkeys to play Pac-Man. And that's just since yesterday, there's likely more to come. Join us 4 p.m. Eastern Thursday Apr 21.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
MrBallou knew who definitely wasn't responsible for a WWII ship sinking into Lake Erie
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That showed us what some kids did after their school's headmaster taped their mouths shut
Rapmaster2000 stood up for Elon Musk
scottydoesntknow explained some legal terms from a note threatening subordinates who discuss their pay with each other
scottydoesntknow had an experience that might sound familiar to 8 inches
bighairyguy knew exactly why a Ukrainian man rappelled off his roof to get into his destroyed apartment
cartmans_evil_twin discussed reaction to an unsolicited pre-Easter in-flight Christian music concert
listernine had a plan to avoid having a gender reveal party for a while
iron de havilland sensed a theme with wearsmanyhats
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That expanded on the message on a biker's vest
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
Sapper_Topo submitted a thread to TotalFark Discussion that Drew wisely decided to release upon the world. I'm warning you right now that there are really disgusting photos in the thread that show exactly what the headline promises. The headline says, "Cooking ribs this weekend and had a slab with a giant cyst on them. Thought it was a fatty tumor until I tried to cut it out and it ruptured disgusting green pus. The company has not responded to my concerns Wat DO? Creepy tag since no gross tag [NSFL pics in thread]." Don't come crying to me if you look in the thread and don't like what you find. Though I do admit that I had to learn the hard way, myself.
Smart:
koder found the type of person who makes any workplace problem worse
Bootleg looked at Elon Musk's history of being a "free speech absolutist"
vudukungfu shared a story about quitting a job at a restaurant
wearsmanyhats gave advice to decrease emergency room visits and articles for Fark
kudayta had a theory about what was causing a WWII-era naval destroyer to sink, but Marcus Aurelius thought it was something else
Chariset figured out how Musk plans on freeing the internet
CSB Sunday Morning theme: High School Prom
Smart: vudukungfu took a future best friend to the prom
Funny: Max Wedge went to prom with Pennywise
Politics Funny:
AnyName made a point about Russian warship Moskva's legacy after it sank
west.la.lawyer helped Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds with a better Passover image
MusicMakeMyHeadPound exposed the truth about Hunter Biden's laptop
SoupGuru can't get fooled again
hobnail commented about the Russian Embassy in D.C. trying to use a spotlight to cover a Ukrainian flag projected onto their building
Politics Smart:
Intrepid00 summed up Russia's threats against Sweden and Finland
AnyName made a point about Russian warship Moskva's legacy after it sank
GhostOfAChance looked at laws targeting transgender people
markie_farkie considered the effects of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to screw up operations at his own state's international border in an attempt to punish President Biden for easing some COVID restrictions
Xythero shared what it's been like to get involved in local politics
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
Yammering_Splat_Vector revealed subtle signs that this cat is annoyed
Lsherm sent someone tough to deal with Putin
Wrongo gave this queen a new crown
whatsupchuck found out that Jabba is a furry
Wrongo fed the traffic snake
RedZoneTuba showed us what happens when you shave your tribbles
RedZoneTuba found an example of when people and their pets start to look alike
RedZoneTuba had a new Devo album
Thoaar watched a popular TV show
Yammering_Splat_Vector proved that, like birds, elephants aren't real
Captions:
From Caption this bird that is owl that:
RedZoneTuba was done with this interview
geom_00 was feeling '90s sassy
Grumpy Cat had a message from your parent
Fartist Friday theme: Anniversary Poetry
alizeran wrote about The Little Night
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: We celebrate "Earth Day" with a poster contest. Create artwork with themes like conservation, recycling, sustainability, planting a tree, etc. Digital art programs like Photshop and Paint/Draw along with real-life art supplies are allowed, and entries must be newly-created for this contest. For inspiration here are "52 actions and tips" we can take each day of the year.
Farktography theme: Textures 2
sherpa18's lovely model showed some leg
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
At the intersection of America's pastime and America's pastime
"Christian" headmaster who taped seventh-graders' mouths shut blames them, says he "gently" pulled the tape off after a few minutes. And when he had opened the seventh-graders' seals, there was silence in heaven about the space of half an hour
Sure, hiring a defense attorney can cost you an arm and a leg, but you'd think a man accused of dumping body parts all over Arizona could afford that
Woman dies in Lincoln Park apartment fire. The Chicago Fire Department tried so hard, but in the end, it didn't even matter
iPhone maker Pegatron halts Shanghai production due to Covid lockdown, career in Transformer pornography may be over as well
Serial pie-in-the-face attacker on the loose. Police describe the attacker as irrational
Rangers lose to Rockies on slide rule violation. Compass and straight edge still acceptable
Protester attempts to glue her arms to the floor during Timberwolves-Clippers play-in game. Charges not expected to stick
Star Trek : The Next Generation : The Animated Series : The Search for More Colons
Toyota's Tesla Killer is finally here, and it's named after one of Elon's kids. Meet the BZ4X
How do YOU eat at home without actually cooking? Because it's Monday Food Discussion: BACHELOR CHOW Edition. Throw your old instant ramen and cereal bags, just, ALL OVER over up in here
Today is National Make Lunch Count day, so get into the kitchen and me a sandwich, Dracula
Peeps are still the preferred Easter candy despite the existence of literally anything else
4O3 Parachute not found. 4O4 Parachute found
Novel injection repairs severe spinal injuries in mice. It was Steinbeck wasn't it?
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on this week's Quiz, where I learned I can use a digital coupon to get 75 cents off pickled pigs feet at my local redneck grocery - but I have to run next door to Dollar General to get Internet access to bring up the coupon on my phone. Some technology moves at about the pace of food choices in this part of the country, On the Quiz itself, I'll have plenty of help downing the pickled pigs feet as four people made it into the 1000 club, Luckily the store also had chitlins and plenty of lard to fry them in, so they'll probably all still be hungry. rick42 is our champion this week with 1027, followed by spudbeach in second place with 1010. KumquatMay made third with 1008, Kidsmakeyoucrazy took fourth with 1001, and Sexy Jesus made it into the top five with 986,
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the What3words system available in autos from Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Lotus, and luxury vehicles from Ford and Mitsubishi, and will soon be coming to the new Subaru Outback, Only 29% of quiztakers had heard of the What3words navigation system, which turns the surface of the Earth into a grid of squares approximately 10 ft x 10 ft, and allows you to reference a particular square using three common English-language words. I can't wait to see this combined with voice recognition and Scottish accents.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about graphic designer Harvey Ball, who was tasked by the insurance company he worked at with boosting morale. 82% of quiztakers knew he got a whopping $45 (~$300 in today's money) for his simple yellow background with two black dots and a curved line that sold out instantly - and did indeed boost morale at the insurance company in every department except the accountants. The design was never patented or trademarked, and thus was copied endlessly by anyone and everyone with no royalties to either Ball or the company he made it for. But lots of people had a nice day, so there's that.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about the definition of "mettlesome". Only 27% of quiztakers caught the difference between "mettlesome" (full of mettle, showing strength of character) and "meddlesome" (one who meddles, concerning oneself with others' affairs). And 73% of quiztakers were not amused by this.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about a John Cusack movie from the 80s. 87% of quiztakers knew that he played a hitman opposite Minnie Driver in "Grosse Pointe Blank". Which is really interesting when you consider that only 81% of quiztakers got the question on the Oscar-winning "Schindler's List" correct. FWIW, I've never seen Schindler's List in its entirety either, but I can quote most John Cusack movies verbatim.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
· · ·
9 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 9 of 9 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
|