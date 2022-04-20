 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Due to inflation, 4/20 has moved to 4/30. Mexico scrambles to devalue peso to save Cinco De Mayo   (weeklyworldnews.com) divider line
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's why I only buy Hellmans Mayo.

/ducks
//covers
///times over
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cinco de Moskva.  Inflation didn't help.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As always.....

Stay away from Hurricane Ashley on Cinco de Mayo:

Hurricane Ashley Expected To Strike Several Bars This Cinco De Mayo
Youtube xWQN5-Top6g
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Here's a backgrounder if you were otherwise occupied.  Is Cinco de May the same as the Day of the Dead?
 
saywhat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I just celebrated 4/20!

Now I'll have to celebrate again on 4/30

Darn
 
